Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 30th, to April 5th, 2024.

Why Police Can’t Arrest Crossdressers In Nigeria – Adejobi

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Muyiwa Adejobi has revealed why crossdressers in Nigeria cannot be arrested or prosecuted.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV, Muyiwa Adejobi, was asked how the police are responding to the crossdressing crisis in Nigeria involving…Read more

Phyna Calls Out BBNaija Over Unpaid Prize Money

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has called out the organisers of the reality TV show for failing to give her all the prizes and money she won on the show as they’re set to commence a new season.

The reality star who took to her X page to call out the reality show said they’re about…Read more

I’ve No Doubt Liam Is My Grandson, Mohbad’s Father Opens Up

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has once again spoken about the paternity of his grandson Liam Aloba.

According to Mr Aloba, he’s insisting that his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi conduct a…Read more

JUST-IN: Nathaniel Bassey Petitions IGP Over Allegations He fathered Mercy Chinwo’s Son

Prominent Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over claims that he fathered Mercy Chinwo’s son.

The gospel singer in the petition sighted by New Telegraph asked the IGP to look into and…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Finally Opens Up, Says I’ll Expose Who Killed My Son

The father of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba has stated that he knows the identity of the person responsible for his son’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away under controversial circumstances on…Read more

Bobrisky Arrested, Detained By EFCC

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, and…Read more

Mohbad: Sarah Martins Knocks Wunmi Over STD’s Allegations

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to knock the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi following a recent online drama with her sister.

The movie star took to her Instagram page in a lengthy post to express her disappointment with Wunmi folowing…Read more

My Sister Contracted Series Of Infections From MohBad – Wunmi’s Sister

The sister-in-law of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Karimot has claimed that her sister, Omwunmi contracted a series of infections from her late husband.

Karimot made this remark on Thursday in defence of her sister amid a series of calls for a DNA test to…Read more

VeryDarkMan Brags About His Release On Easter Sunday

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to brag about his freedom, as he sends a message to those who allegedly put him behind bars.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkMan was arrested on March 22, but…Read more

Bobrisky Fails To Meet EFCC Bail Conditions – EFCC

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has failed to meet the bail conditions granted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky was detained by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC on Wednesday for…Read more

Iyabo Ojo Gives Fresh Update On DJ Splash

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shared a fresh update on the former in-house DJ of controversial singer, Naira Marley, Dj Splash.

New Telegraph recalls that DJ Splash’s health issue was made public in the wake of Mohbad’s death as Naira Marley was…Read more

Daniel Regha Calls Out Wizkid Over Response To Fan

Controversial media personality, Daniel Regha has called out multiple award-winning afrobeat star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid over his reply to a fan who didn’t agree with his comment on money and love.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wizkid had commented on this verified X…Read more

Burna Boy Bigger Than Wizkid, Davido – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G has asserted that Burna Boy is a bigger artist when compared with Wizkid and Davido.

Speaking as a guest in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, also known as Nedu, Husband material and Toun Cole, the music star stated that…Read more

Netizens Drag Chomzy After Stepping Out With Husband, Stepson

Netizens have taken to their social media page to drag Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chomzy after she posted a video of herself, her husband, and her stepson.

This comes a few days after videos of Chomzy and her husband celebrating her…Read more

There’s Somebody In Power Dating Bobrisky – Verydarkman

Famous social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman has debunked the rumours that Tonto Dikeh was the reason behind his detention.

Taking to his Instagram page in a shared video, the media personality debunked the widespread report that Tonto Dikeh was…Read more

Dammy Krane Slams Davido Over Comment On Alleged Arrest

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has dragged his colleague, Davido for bragging about never being arrested anywhere in the world.

New Telegraph reports that Davido made headlines across social media platforms on…Read more

Reactions As Nigerian Doctor Pays Happie Boys Tuition Fees In US Varsity

Former security guards of Mega Chicken, Mathew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, better known as Happie Boys, have expressed their excitement after a doctor paid their acceptance fees at a university in the USA.

In a viral video, the boys were captured showing off their dance moves while…Read more

Nigerian Hypeman, Brian B Is Dead

Nigerian hypeman, Brian James, popularly known as Brian B, is dead.

The news of his tragic demise was made public by Nigerian media personality, Do2dtun, in a…Read more

Finally, AY Breaks Silence On Alleged 17-Year-Old Son

Ace Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has finally addressed the rumours that he had a child out of wedlock.

New Telegraph recalls that AY sparked reactions after he celebrated the birthday of a…Read more

DNA Saga: Charity Nnaji Reacts To Women Supporting Mohbad’s Wife

Nollywood actress, Charity Nnaji has reacted to women supporting the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi for saying she won’t be conducting a DNA test on her son, Liam.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wunmi vowed never to carry out any DNA test on her son because no one had…Read more