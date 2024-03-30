Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 23rd, to March 29th, 2024.

Bobrisky Bags Best Female Dressed At Movie Premiere

Controversial socialite and transgender, Bobrisky has stirred reactions online as he receives a one million naira cheque for being the Best Dressed Female at the ‘Beast of Two Worlds’ movie premiere.

In the viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen that popular movie star and producer, Femi Adebayo gave Bobrisky…Read more

Netizens React To Leaked Enioluwa’s Alleged S*x Tape

Nigerian influencer and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, is currently trending on social media after a video surfaced on the internet showing a man who bears a striking resemblance to him engaging in an intimate session with another man.

The sensual content was posted by a popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover, in the late hours of Monday allegedly insinuating that…Read more

VeryDarkMan’s Lawyer Reveals Those Behind His Arrest

The lawyer of controversial social media critic, Verydarkman on Tuesday revealed those behind his arrest as he noted why he is still been detained at the Police custody in Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that Verydarkman was alleged to have been arrested on…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Reveals Why He’s Yet To Re-Burry Son’s Corpse

The father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has revealed the reason he is yet to bury his son’s corpse since it was exhumed over 6 months ago.

It would be recalled that Mohbad’s body was exhumed with the sole purpose of conducting an autopsy to…Read more

AGN Reacts To Alleged Death Of Zack Orji

The President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has debunked the news reports making rounds on social media that veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji is dead.

The purported reports are coming barely 48 hours after another veteran actor…Read more

Rema To Build Largest Music School In Africa With No Tuition Fees

Nigerian sensational singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has unveiled his plans to establish the largest music school in Africa.

According to the music star who made the disclosure on Saturday, he has invested over…Read more

Naira Marley, Sam Larry Open Up To Me About Mohbad’s Death- Imam

Nigerian Muslim cleric, Imam, has revealed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have opened up to him about Mohbad’s death.

In the video, it could be seen as the Imam who sat beside Naira Marley and Sam Larry prayed for the assassins of Mohbad, a…Read more

Daddy Freeze Begs Oyakhilome To Bring Mr Ibu, Mohbad To Life

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has petitioned the General overseer of the Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to bring Mr Ibu and Mohbad back to life.

Daddy Freeze’s plea came amid the testimony shared by the Minister of God that the church has raised…Read more

Why Mohbad’s Father Asks Primeboy To Run Away – Mother

The mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Abosede, has alleged that her estranged husband, Joseph Aloba, played a role in protecting Primeboy, the prime suspect in the death of her son.

Speaking in a recent interview with Punch, Abosde claimed that Mohbad’s father advised Primeboy to run away because…Read more

AGN Opens Up On Why Mr Ibu Was Rejected In India, US For Treatment

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has revealed why the guild did not send the late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking in a recent interview with Afia TV, the President of the AGN, Chief Emeka Rollas disclosed that Mr Ibu was denied treatment in both the United States (US) and India due to…Read more

Amaechi Muonagor Dies At 61

Veteran Nollywood actor known for his comic act on a Nigerian movie screen, Amaechi Muonagor is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the prolific actor died on Sunday, March 24 at the age of 61 after battling with…Read more

Verydarkman Lands In Cell Over Cyberbullying

Controversial social media critic, Verydarkman is reportedly in a cell in Abuja for bullying Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on social media and claiming that she is the face behind Gistlover.

New Telegraph gathered the police arrested VeryDarkMan for allegedly…Read more

Mohbad’s Wife Gets Emotional Ahead Of Liam’s First Birthday

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has gotten emotional over her husband’s absence as her son, Liam, is set to clock 1 year in a few weeks.

In a new development, the bereaved wife, Wunmi took to her social media page to speak on how…Read more

Mohbad’s Mother Accuses Father Of Burying Singer Before His Death

The mother of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Mrs Abosede has made a surprising claim that Mr Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, buried him before his unfortunate passing.

Speaking in a recent interview with Saturday PUNCH, Mohbad’s mother, made a shocking revelation about Mr Joseph, claiming that…Read more

Rita Edochie Speaks On Deaths Of Nollywood Actors

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has urged Nigerians to refrain from questioning the deaths of actors, saying death is only a displeasing call of nature that comes knocking and cannot be avoided.

This comes days after two veteran Nollywood actors, John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu and Amaechi…Read more

Samklef Urges Davido To Stay Off VeryDarkMan’s Arrest

Nigerian producer, Samklef has sent a strong warning to Afrobeat singer, Davido, asking him to avoid getting involved in Verydarkman’s arrest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that social media critic, Verydarkman was reportedly in a police cell in Abuja after being arrested for allegedly…Read more

US Adult Star Clears Air On Enioluwa’s Alleged S$X Tape (Video)

Following the alleged leaked s$x tape of Nigerian influencer and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a United States (US)-based adult star, identified as Briggs has come forward to dispel the rumours.

The video had garnered a lot of controversy online with many criticizing Enioluwa for allegedly engaging in gay s$x, while others…Read more

How I Feel When People Underestimate Me – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has opened up on how he feels when people underestimate his potential.

Wizkid made this remark while speaking during an Instagram live interview when he was asked how…Read more

I Brought Down Dollars With My Power – Odumeje

The founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere also known as Odumeje has boasted about being the only pastor to bring down the dollar with one of his powers, Abido Shaker.

The clergyman made this known while…Read more

13 Fibroids Taken Out Of My Body, Toke Makinwa Narrates Ordeal

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body.

According to Toke, she had always known something was wrong because…Read more