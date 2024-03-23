Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 16th, to March 22nd, 2024.

Mohbad’s Autopsy Results To Be Ready 3-4 Weeks – Forensic Expert

Six months after the tragic death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, has revealed that the autopsy results for the late singer will be available within the next three to four weeks.

Dr Somiari made this known on Wednesday while testifying during…Read more

Why I Exhumed My Mother’s Body For Reburial – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has revealed why he exhumed his mother’s body for reburial.

Speaking in a viral video trending on the X platform, Portable explained that he exhumed her body because…Read more

We’ve Raised More Than 50 People From Dead – Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Founder and General Overseer of Christ Embassy church on Friday said that they have been able to raise more than 50 people from the dead.

The pastor made this revelation while speaking to his…Read more

Blessing CEO Advises Men On Paternity Fraud

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has advised married men following the trending issues of paternity fraud.

With videos making rounds on social media, Blessing CEO counselled men with cheating wives not to have DNA tests on…Read more

Foundational Curses Result Of Mr Ibu, Wigwe’s Death – Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed the curious family pattern followed the tragic demise of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu and the CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.

The popular clergyman noted that the demise of the two great Nigerian personalities wasn’t normal, revealing how Mr Ibu’s grandfather and…Read more

Pinnick, Davido Granted Out Of Court Settlement Over Failed Contract

The Delta High Court sitting in Effurun, Delta State has granted Brownhill Investment Company owned by Mr Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Mr David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, an out-of-court settlement.

The presiding judge, Justice Michael Obi on Thursday commended both parties for…Read more

Venita Sends Strong Message To Women Supporting Queen’s Marriage

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV Star, Venita Akpofure has taken to her social media page to advise women supporting Queen’s husband to also support the decision of their brothers and sons to marry good single mothers.

This comes after BBNaija’s Queen received so much love from many social media users after getting married to…Read more

Reactions As Video Of Amaechi Muonagor On Sickbed Surface Online

A video of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, speaking from his sick bed has stirred reactions online as netizens took to their social media page to sympathise with the ailing actor.

New Telegraph reports that the ailing actor was said to be suffering from…Read more

My First Ever Betrayal Came From My Mother – Bimbo Ademoye

Famous Nollywood actress and skit maker, Bimbo Ademoye has finally opened up about her relationship with her mother.

Bimbo who spoke in a recent interview with Mamedia Entertainment said she experienced her first…Read more

Susan Pwajok Recounts How Boko Haram Burnt Their House While Inside

Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok has narrated how Boko Haram razed her family house in Jos, Plateau State, while they were inside it.

According to her, the terrorists burnt down her grandfather’s vehicles and all their properties, stressing that they only managed…Read more

Solidstar Narrates His Journey With Hard Drugs (Video)

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star has finally opened up to share his heartbreaking story after getting introduced to hard drugs in 2021.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the singer was captured sometime last year, roaming around the streets while…Read more

Harrysong’s Wife Cries Out Over Threat To Life, Fingers Singer’s Side Chicks

The estranged wife of Nigerian singer, Harrysong, Alexer Peres has accused the singer of giving her mobile number to his side chicks to call and threaten her.

Speaking in a recent post on her Instagram page, Alexer said she has been minding her business for some time only for…Read more

Wizkid Issues Warning Ahead Of Album Release

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has revealed that he is not an Afrobeats singer.

In the post, he warned fans not to expect an Afrobeats version of him on the project, and those who do not want to download the song should…Read more

Alleged Chat Of Lord Lamba, Queen Surface Online

A leaked chat which shows the alleged conversations between skit maker, Lord Lamba and his baby mama, Queen Mercy Atang has surfaced online.

In the chat, it could be seen that Lord Lamba was accusing the Queen of seeing another…Read more

Why Men Ask Some Women What They Bring To The Table – Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has bore her opinion on why men ask women what they bring to the table in an interview.

According to her, women who are asked such questions are regarded by the opposite gender as ladies without…Read more

Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has revealed why she doesn’t want to have children, New Telegraph reports

Giving her reasons, the media personality who will be 42 soon said she has…Read more

Spyro Sends Strong Message To Men About Beautiful Women

Nigerian singer, Oludipe David, known professionally as Spyro, on Monday issued a stern warning to men regarding the allure and potential deceit of beautiful women.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared his opinion while urging men to be…Read more

Tiwa Savage Battling Food Poisoning

Award-winning Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage, said she is currently suffering from food poisoning. Food poisoning is an illness caused by bacteria or other toxins in food, typically associated with vomiting and diarrhoea.

The ‘Koroba’ singer revealed her struggles via a post on her Instagram story In the post, she shared a picture of the drugs she…Read more

Celebrate Me While I’m Still Alive – Hanks Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has called on his fans to show love, appreciation and honour him while he is still alive.

Anuju made this plea in a heartfelt message he issued on…Read more