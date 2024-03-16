Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 9th, to March 16th, 2024.

Court Fix Date To Hear Suit Seeking DNA Test For Mohbad’s Son

The Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu is set to hear a suit filed by Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad seeking a DNA test for his grandson, Liam.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad's father recently called on the police to probe his daughter-in-law, Omowunmi over the cause of

Mohbad: Police Speaks On Primeboy’s Re-Arrest

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a report alleging that Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, better known as Primeboy, was re-arrested over the death of his friend, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Primeboy, who was earlier arrested following the controversy

Yul Edochie’s Chat Begging May Surfaced Online

A leaked chat of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie begging his estranged wife, May has surfaced online.

In the leaked conversation, it could be seen that the movie star was remorseful and pleading over

Why I Didn’t Marry Early – Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed why she waited for long before getting married.

New Telegraph recalls that Rita Dominic tied the knot with her heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike in April 2022 at the age of 46.

Speaking in a recent interview with Joy 99.7 FM, the 48-year-old thespian explained that she didn't marry early because

What I’ll Tell My Creator If Asked Why I Changed My Gender – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky has caused controversy online as he speaks on what he will say when his creator asks him why he chose to change the original gender that he was given.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky addressed critics who are fond of taking swipes at him and being

I’m Still In My Marriage Because Of My Children, Portable’s Wife, Bewaji

The wife of controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, Bewaji Ewatomi has reacted to rumours making rounds that she was assaulted by the singer.

New Telegraph had on Tuesday reports that Bewaji took to her

Dammy Krane Reveals He Can Still Get Wizkid Arrested Over 2016 Incident

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane on Saturday disclosed that he has the right to still arrest his colleague, Wizkid over an incident that happened in 2016 at a Lagos club where he allegedly attacked him with a bottle.

He disclosed this while exchanging words with a Wizkid fan who tackled him

Kizz Daniel Accused Of Maltreating Baby Mama

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel has gotten the internet buzzing as a controversial blogger, Gistlover, accused him of maltreating his baby mama.

New Telegraph reports that Kizz Daniel showed off his baby mama on

Tacha Narrates How She Receives Death Threats From Davido’s Fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha has narrated how she constantly received death threats from Davido’s fans after she called the singer out for liking a slanderous tweet about her.

Tacha made the revelation in

Timini Egbuson Announces Break From Acting

Popular Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson, has announced his plan to take a break from the movie industry from next year.

Speaking during the interview, Egbuson revealed that despite his busy schedule, constantly moving from one set to another, he could get by with only

Eyiyemi Afolayan: I Want to Be A Better Filmmaker Than My Dad

Nollywood actress, Eyiyemi Afolayan, isn’t overwhelmed by the film legacy that runs in her family. She is confident of having an even better career than her creative father.

Eyiyemi said,"In a few year's time, I'm going to be a very big filmmaker myself and I'm going to do

Israel DMW’s Ex-Wife, Sheila Hints At Finding Love Again

The estranged wife of Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel DMW, Sheila Courage, has hinted at finding love again following his divorce.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, she wrote; "I said yes! Again." She also reposted a post where

May Edochie’s Lawyer Speaks On Yul Alleged Marriage To Judy

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May’s lawyer, Mr Ugwuonye has shared details where he claimed he was never married to Judy, and that they were only acting skits.

New Telegraph reports that Mr Ugwuonye had sent a petition to Yul for divorce on behalf of his client on grounds that Yul

Rita Edochie Reacts As Yul Denies Marriage To Judy

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has taken to her social media page to react as Yul Edochie denied being married to his second wife, Judy Austin.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul who has been accused of adultery by his first wife, May said

Seyi Law Settles Beef With Noble Igwe

Renowned Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has settled the rift with media personality, Noble Igwe as he announces the resolution of their long-time beef.

New Telegraph recalls that Seyi Law who spoke on "The Honest Bunch' podcast, hosted by Nedu, claimed that

Rita Edochie Speaks On Pete Supporting Judy Austin, Yul’s Alleged Marriage

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has debunked rumours making rounds that Chief Pete Edochie is in support of the drama between Yul and his mistress, Judy Austin.

Rita took to her Instagram page to clear the air. The movie star disclosed that Pete Edochie received numerous drags from netizens accusing him

Why Ladies Shouldn’t Settle For Man Who Earns N800,000- Rachel

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rachel Edward has advised ladies against dating a man who earns N800,000 or less monthly, especially in Lagos State.

According to her, such a salary isn't sufficient to cater for a woman, adding that such a salary

Jasmine Pens Emotional Note To Mourn Mr Ibu’s Demise

The adopted daughter of late veteran actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor, has penned a heartbreaking note as she mourns his passing.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jasmine shared a video collage of some of

Daddy Freeze Slams BBNaija’s Rachel Over Advice To Women

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has slammed Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Rachel Edwards, over controversial advice to women amid the economic situation in the country.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the reality TV star took to her X page to advise ladies never to settle

Rexxie Arrested In Uganda

Nigerian rising talent, Chisom Faith, popularly known as Rexxie, has been reportedly arrested by the Ugandan authorities.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer cried for help on his Instagram post on Monday morning, saying he