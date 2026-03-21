Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, March 14 to Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Funke Akindele’s Record-Breaking Movie, Behind The Scenes, Hit Netflix

Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind the Scenes’ is heading to Netflix Naija. FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, made the announcement on X on March 17th, confirming that the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix.

The film follows Aderonke “Ronky-Fella” Faniran, a successful real estate mogul and mother of two who…Read More

Peller Breaks Silence On Lawsuit, Benin Palace Scandal

Nigerian TikTok star and content creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has publicly addressed two significant scandals involving him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a lady sued the streamer for the sum of N356 million for alleged defamation, cyber harassment, and invasion of…Read More

Oscar Awards: Michael Jordan Reacts To Best Actor Win

Following his critically acclaimed performance in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 film, “Sinners”, American actor Michael B. Jordan has reacted to earning his first Best Actor win in the just concluded Oscar Awards.

New Telegraph reports that the triumph solidifies Jordan’s standing as one of Hollywood’s top actors, which is…Read More

Oba Of Benin Suspends Queen, Palace Chief Over Unauthorised Visit Of Peller

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Monday suspended one of the queens, a Palace Chief and a member of staff of Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, who was arrested and charged to court over unauthorised access to the Palace by a social media influencer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, known as Peller.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor and made available to journalists in…Read More

Korede Bello Bounces Back With ‘Not Romantic

Former Mavin Records star, Korede Bello, returns with a creative sequel and a sharp contrast, “Not Romantic.” The idea didn’t come from a studio or a strategy deck.

What started as a fan request quickly evolved into something bigger, especially after he released…Read More

Mohbad’s Lawyers Question Lab’s Capacity For DNA Test

The legal representatives of the family of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, have shown concern about the ability of the laboratories chosen for the DNA test of Mohbad’s son, Liam Aloba.

Ogungbe disclosed that a court, on February 24, 2026, directed that the DNA test be conducted in three laboratories jointly agreed upon by…Read More

NFVCB Honours Toyin Abraham As Box Office Champion

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has honoured leading Nollywood actress, producer, and director, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, with the prestigious Box Office Champion Award.

Presenting the award in Lagos, the Executive Director of the NFVCB, Dr Shaibu Husseini, described the occasion as a celebration of…Read More

Asake Opens Up On Why He Has Not Got Married

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has revealed that his quiet personality is the major reason why he is not yet married.

The singer, who spoke in an interview with Korty EO, disclosed that despite his rising success in the music industry, his relationships had…Read More

Hollywood Action Star, Chuck Norris, Is Dead

Veteran Hollywood action star and celebrated karate actor. Chuck Norris, who became an iconic action star and led the hit series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died.

According to a statement released by his family on Instagram, he was surrounded by his…Read More

Peller Addresses Benin Palace Visit, Says It Was A Cultural Promotion

Nigerian TikTok star and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, known as Peller, has refuted claims that he visited the Benin Kingdom without authorisation.

Reacting to the criticism from the Benin traditional council, Peller, in a statement issued by his management, said…Read More

Wale Adenuga Reacts To Allegations Of Neglect From Papa Ajasco

Veteran Nigerian film producer and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga, has addressed the controversy surrounding claims made by actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known for playing Papa Ajasco, that he is broke.

The comic actor stirred social media reactions after a recent interview where he revealed that he was struggling financially, despite many years of acting in…Read More

After Six Miscarriages, Judikay Welcomes Second Child

Nigerian gospel singer, Judith Kanayo, better known as Judikay and her husband, Pastor Anselem Opara, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Shekinah Umechukwu Opara.

The couple announced the birth on Friday, March 20, via their social media handle, noting that the baby was born on…Read More

Why I’ll Endorse Tinubu For Second Term – Aremu Afolayan

Nollywood actor and one of the brothers of Nigerian filmmaker and movie director, Kunle Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan has publicly backed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a campaign event, Afolayan presented his personal success story and praised the government’s policies, claiming that…Read More

Pa James Commends Wale Adenuga For Prompt Payment, Fairness

Veteran Nigerian actor and comedian, Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James, has lauded Wale Adenuga Productions for their professional conduct and prompt payment of actors.

Pa James, who spoke in a recent interview with Lucky Udu, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities to work on the…Read More

Asake Recounts Fallout With Father

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has opened up about his strained relationship with his father, Fatai Odunsi, when he decided to pursue a music career.

The Omo Ope crooner, in an interview with Korty EO, revealed that his father strongly opposed his decision, leading him to…Read More

Ranks Africa Honours Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

In a moment that drew quiet admiration from everyone present, Ranks Africa presented its Cultural Legacy Honour to one of Nollywood’s most enduring and widely respected figures, Dr. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, during the private screening of her new film, Mothers Love, at Ebony Life Cinema in Lagos.

The evening, organised in collaboration with Slum2School Africa, brought together a carefully selected…Read More

‘Getting Pregnant Outside Marriage Made Me Ashamed – Bisola Aiyeola

Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, has finally opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced after discovering she would become a single mother.

Aiyeola, in a recent interview, revealed that she was shocked and embarrassed at the time, adding that her worries were exacerbated by…Read More

Tacha Slams Religious Hypocrisy, Selective Righteousness

Nigerian media personality and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has criticised religious individuals who do questionable things but turn to religious observances during specific periods.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) holder described such patterns as hypocritical, arguing that it is wrong and insincere to…Read More

Judikay Recounts Struggle With Miscarriage

Nigerian gospel singer, Judith Kanayo, better known as Judikay has shared the painful experience of losing her sixth pregnancy.

The singer, who spoke recently in a video shared on her Instagram page, opened up about the emotional toll, saying she was…Read More

Portable Cries Out Over Low Music Streaming Income

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has expressed frustration over his low streaming revenue despite releasing music monthly and having international fans.

This is as he called on Music Executive, Don Jazzy, to advise him on how to increase his income while citing the undervaluation of…Read More