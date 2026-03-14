Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, March 7 to Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Ramadan: Asake Performs Umrah In Saudi Arabia

Award-Winning Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ololade Ahmed, popularly known as Asake, has shared a video of himself performing Umrah in Medina, Saudi Arabia, as the holy month of Ramadan continues in earnest.

Reaffirming his faith in Islam, the artist, who is known for his hit songs like Mr Money With The Vibe and Lonely at the Top, was spotted worshipping…Read more

King Mitchy Tenders Public Apology To VDM, Ooni, Seyi Tinubu

Nigerian content creator and philanthropist, Mitchell Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, has tendered a public apology for her recent online behaviour, including consuming a substance during a livestream.

The TikTok star also apologised to the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, social media critic, VeryDarkMan, the Ooni of Ife…Read more

2Baba Meets Defense Minister, To Leverage On Music For Nat’l Security

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, alongside his team has met with the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa to discuss the prospect of using music as a tool to counter violent narratives among young Nigerians.

During the meeting held in Abuja, 2Baba unveiled an initiative designed as a national, culture-driven intervention that leverages music to…Read more

Angélique Kidjo Reveals New Album, Features Davido, Ayra Starr

Music icon, Angélique Kidjo, has announced the release of her highly anticipated album, “Hope,” set to drop on April 24, 2026.

The 14-track project, dedicated to her late mother, Yvonne, features collaborations with Nigerian music stars; Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen alongside international…Read more

Ruth Kadiri Hosts Massive Talent Audition In Lagos, Draws Over 14,000 Aspiring Actors

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Ruth Kadiri, successfully hosted a large-scale talent audition for aspiring actors in Lagos.

The two-day event attracted an overwhelming response from the creative community, with approximately 14,000 aspiring…Read more

Why Divorce Isn’t An Option For Me, Says Omotola Jalade

Veteran actress, Omotola JaladeEkeinde, has revealed that divorce has never been a consideration in her 30-year marriage.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, the film star attributed the success of her union with pilot Matthew Ekeinde to her husband’s selflessness, absence of ego, and the deep...Read more

Societal Pressure Pushes Women Into BBL, Body Enhancement – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her social media page to speak against what she described as double standards about women’s bodies and cosmetic surgery.

In a video message shared on her Instagram page, the actress criticised men for encouraging women to embrace their natural bodies despite criticism …Read more

Imade Osawaru – I’m Tired Of Playing Husband Snatching Roles

Imade Osawaru is a Nigerian actress, film producer, entrepreneur, influencer, chef, and television personality whose versatility continues to set her apart within the entertainment industry.

Osawaru opened up on her desire to deliver challenging roles, her plans for the guild among others…Read more

‘How I Was Branded Husband Snatcher’ – Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has revealed the intense backlash she faced because of her role in the 1994 film, Glamour Girls 2.

According to Anunobi, some viewers were unable to discern between her actual personality and…Read more

I’ll Accept A Child Even If DNA Test Is Negative – Rotimi Salami

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, has stirred social media reaction after revealing he would accept and raise a child even if DNA tests prove he’s not the biological father.

Salami, who expressed an unconventional stance on paternity scams, in a recent interview on BBC Yoruba, said he will…Read more

‘I Discuss Boundaries Before Shooting Intimate Scenes’ – Uzor Arukwe

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has emphasised the importance of setting clear boundaries with female colleagues on set.

In an interview with BBC News Igbo, Arukwe disclosed that before filming personal sequences, he talks to…Read more

Daniel Etim Effiong: I Love My Wife, She Comes First Before The Children

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has sparked conversation online after openly stating that his wife takes priority over his children when it comes to love, a position he defended with a candid and structured argument that has established strong opinions since the clip began circulating.

Etim Effiong made the revelation on the Mansplanation podcast, hosted by Collier Noir TV, where he was asked whether the love he has for his…Read more

Ayra Starr: New Song Inspired By My Secret ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, has opened up about a private romance that inspired her new single ‘Where Do We Go‘.

In the song, released on March 6, 2026, under Mavin Global Holdings and Republic Records, Starr explores the tug-of-war of a complicated romance…Read more

Timaya To Singles: Marriage Is Scam, Just Have Children

Nigerian singer, Timaya (Inetimi Timaya Odon), has once again voiced his opinions on marriage.

In a video that’s been circulating online, Timaya, who was hanging out with fellow singers Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Phyno, told young men…Read more

Broda Shaggi Shot, Hospitalised In Ogun

Nigerian skit maker, social media influencer and Nollywood actor, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has been hospitalised after being shot in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday afternoon…Read more

‘Funding Only Thing Holding Nolllywood Back’- Omotola

Veteran Nigerian actress and screen goddess, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has attributed Nollywood’s slower global growth, compared to the rise of Afrobeats to persistent funding constraints within the film industry.

Speaking on the Afropolitan Podcast, Omotola clarified that music production usually requires less money than film…Read more

Woli Arole Criticises Modern Parenting Techniques

Nigerian comedian and preacher, Oluwatoyin Bayegun, popularly known as Woli Arole, has raised concerns about what he described as declining parenting values among the current generation.

Arole stated in an Instagram post that modern parenting approaches seem to be weaker…Read more

Chioma Akpotha Celebrates 46th Birthday With Gratitude

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 46th birthday in a heartfelt message of thanksgiving.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress celebrated this year’s birthday, thanking God for life…Read more

‘My Wife, Babymama Were Never Friends’ – Segun Ogungbe

Ace Nigerian actor and film producer, Segun Ogungbe, known for his dynamic acting in the Yoruba movie industry, has cleared the air about the rumour surrounding his marital life.

The actor refuted claims that his wife, Tinuke, and his babymama, Wunmi Ajiboye, were friends…Read more

I Used To Be Aggressive, Omotola Reveals

Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has opened up about her past aggressive behaviour, attributing it to the difficulties her family faced following her father’s death.

The 48-year-old actress talked about how she battled hatred and anger…Read more