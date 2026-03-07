Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 28th to Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Apple Features Fela Song In New MacBook Launch

The late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti has once again put Nigeria in the spotlight after tech giant Apple Inc. introduced the new MacBook Air M5, featuring a unique cultural touch with his 1971 song “Let’s Start.”

The promotional video, which features Fela’s song, surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 3, showcasing the creative…Read More

Joeboy Speaks On Controversy Surrounding Tyla’s Grammy Win

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwale, better known as Joeboy has reacted to the controversy trailing South African Singer, Tyla’s recent 2026 Grammy win over his colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that there were mixed reactions after Tyla won the Best African Music Performance category with her hit song…Read More

Pastor Chris Okafor Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Apology To Doris Ogala

The founder of the Mountain of Liberty and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, has withdrawn the public apology he earlier issued to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala for his years-long secret romance with her.

New Telegraph recalls that the actress called out the clergyman late last year for dumping her after promising her marriage in their…Read More

Yul Edochie Slams Arise TV Anchor, Rufai Oseni

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to his social media page to criticise Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, questioning his moral authority to challenge political leaders and guests on national television.

In a viral video circulating online, Edochie referenced a past incident where the broadcaster was reportedly caught…Read More

Portable Sends Strong Message To Carter Efe Ahead Of Boxing Match

Controversial Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has issued a fresh warning to Nigerian skit maker and singer Carter Efe ahead of their proposed boxing match.

Portable’s warning is coming days after the announcement of their upcoming celebrity boxing match…Read More

Charly Boy Gifts Obasanjo Gigantic Present At 89th Birthday

Legendary Nigerian singer, songwriter and Nollywood actor, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has melted hearts after surprising former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo during his 89th birthday celebration on Thursday, March 5.

In a video shared on his X page, Charly Boy stormed the celebration carrying a large gift box on his head before…Read More

Pastor Mark Warns VeryDarkMan Over Death Stunt

Pastor Mark Miracle, the Lead Pastor of Prestige Gospel Centre, has reacted to the viral stunt by social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in which he declared himself dead as part of online content.

In a sermon on Sunday, the cleric criticised the act, describing it as spiritually dangerous and cautioning against…Read More

Sophia Momodu’s Lawyer Files N1bn Lawsuit Against Davido

The lawyer of social media influencer and Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu, Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against Afrobeats superstar, Davido, amid an ongoing child custody battle.

New Telegraph reports that the lawsuit followed a heated court session on February 12, 2026, where Davido allegedly…Read More

I Met My Husband On A Movie Set – Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress and on-screen goodness, Joke Silva, has recounted how she met her husband and colleague, Olu Jacobs, saying she wasn’t immediately attracted to him.

According to the 64-year-old Nigerian actress who spoke on TVC’s Your View, she first met his husband on a film set…Read More

Tonto Dikeh Drops ‘King’ Title, Rebrands As Evangelist

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has renounced the ‘King’ Title attached to her name following a spiritual transformation.

She noted that she no longer wishes to be addressed as “King Tonto Dikeh” but as Evangelist Tonto…Read More

Hypo Warns On Bleach Drinking Trend Linked To VeryDarkMan-Mitchy Clash

The maker of Hypo Bleach has issued a stern warning, cautioning Nigerians against getting involved in the current social media stunts of consuming its disinfectant.

The warning came on the heels of a viral online stunt between an activist, Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan and…Read More

Gospel Singer, Taiwo Adegbodu, Is Dead

The Nigerian gospel industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing of gospel artiste, Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the Yoruba Adegbodu Twins.

On Sunday, March 1, Taiwo’s twin brother and musical partner, Kehinde Adegbodu, shared the tragic news on…Read More

Seyi Tinubu Distances Self From VeryDarkMan, Mitchy Feud

Son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the ongoing online feud between an activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan and a content creator, Mitchell, widely known as King Mitchy.

Seyi Tinubu gave the rebuttal in a series of Instagram posts on Saturday, 28 February 2026…Read More

2Baba’s Wife, Natasha, Resumes Legislative Duties At Edo Assembly

The lawmaker representing Egor Constituency of the Edo State House of Assembly and wife of legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, Natasha Osawuru, has officially resumed her legislative duties following the birth of her first child.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, March 3, Natasha revealed that….Read More

Hospital Dismisses Report Of King Mitchy’s Death

An Abuja-based facility, Primecare Hospital, has refuted claims that popular content creator and media influencer, Mukoro Michelle, known as King Mitchy, died at its Abuja facility.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the hospital vehemently refuted the allegations, describing the report as…Read More

Best Thing To Do At 28 Is To Get Married – Pastor Kingsley

The Lead Pastor of David’s Christian Centre (DCC) and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, has said that the best thing for a man is to get married at 28.

The 50-year-old singer shared this bold message to single men about marriage and finances…Read More

Davido Goes Hiking With Chioma Amid N1bn Lawsuit

Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken social media by storm after sharing photos of himself and his wife Chioma Adeleke exploring Hawaii amid his N1 billion lawsuit.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that his babymama, Sophia Momodu’s lawyer, Egeonu Enedah, has filed a N1 billion…Read More

Quality Of Nollywood Movies Has Reduced – Francis Odega

Veteran Nigerian actor, Francis Odega, has opined that the quality of Nollywood movies has drastically reduced over the years.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ‘Where Is The Lie’ podcast, Odega claimed that Nollywood during his…Read More

Tonto Dike Celebrates Stepdaughter With Heartwarming Dinner

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, Tonto Dikeh has shared a heartwarming dinner moment with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, their son, and his daughter.

The actress took to her Instagram story to post clips from what she described as a farewell…Read More

Chizzy Shares Labour Room Experience As Son Celebrates First Birthday

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to her social media page to share a touching story on how she gave birth to her son, Kenechukwu, as he celebrates his first birthday.

The actress shared a heartfelt video from her labour room, capturing her newborn’s early moments in the incubator…Read More