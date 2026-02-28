Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 21st to Saturday, February 27th, 2026.

Fuji Musician, Shanko Rashidi Loses Son

Renowned Fuji musician Shanko Rasheed Atanda has taken to his social media page to announce the passing of his first son, Jamaldeen Atanda, at just 12 years old.

The musician, who announced the passing of the 12-year-old boy on his…Read more

Asake Tops Spotify Nigeria’s All-Time Stream List

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has emerged as the most-streamed artist on Spotify in Nigeria.

According to data released by the streaming platform, Asake topped a list of well-known Nigerian musicians, including…Read more

NAPTIP Begins Probe Into Daycare Where Simi Worked

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has launched a thorough investigation into claims of child abuse and molestation at a Lagos daycare centre where Afrobeats singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, worked.

NAPTIP commenced the investigation after social media posts purportedly connected to…Read more

Oluwadolarz Speaks On Childhood Molestation

Nigerian content creator and skit maker, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, has narrated how he was allegedly sexually abused at age six by his then female neighbour.

Recounting the incident in an Instagram video post, Oluwadolarz opened up on the tragic event andt…Read more

Court Fixes Date To Hear Chris Okafor, Doris Ogala Case

The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Friday, set April 16 as the date to hear a case involving popular Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

New Telgraph reports that the social media influencer, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan…Read more

Eniola Badmus Reacts To Private Pimp Allegations

Nollywood actress and Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Social Events and Public Hearings, Eniola Badmus, has debunked allegations that she serves as a “Private pimp,” putting young women in touch with politicians, film executives, and directors.

Debunking the purported allegation, the ace actress, known for her role in “Omo Ghetto”, described the claims as…Read more

Taking Care Of Woman, Man’s Duty –Ibrahim Chatta

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has opened up about his perspective on marital roles, particularly regarding financial responsibility and the duties of a husband. Chatta shared his thoughts, saying, “One of a man’s responsibilities is to take care of his woman.

When you do that, you thrive together.” He made it clear that his views do not conflict with gender equality or the financial…Read more

Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation With Berklee College To Empower Young Nigerian Artistes

Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage has announced that the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation and Berklee College of Music are teaming up to bring world-class music education to Lagos, Nigeria, for the first time ever.

From April 23rd to 26th, 2026, aspiring musicians will have the opportunity to learn…Read more

Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Financial Growth After Dedication To God

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to declare that her life has changed both personally and financially since dedicating her life to Christ.

This is as the Nigerian actress turned Rivers politician disputed the idea that dedication to God leads to financial…Read more

Regina Daniels Surprises Sister With Brand-New Car For Birthday

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has touched hearts online after surprising her baby sister, Destiny Daniels, with a brand new car for her birthday. In a trending video, Regina presented the car keys to her sister while family members cheered excitedly in the background.

Destiny appeared shocked and overwhelmed with joy as she stepped outside to see the new ride…Read more

Motherhood Should Not Cost You Your Identity –Uche Ogbodo Urges Moms

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has called on mothers to invest in their personal well-being, warning against losing themselves while caring for their families. Sharing a video showcasing her transformed body, the actress wrote, “F*** dem kids.

Mums invest in yourselves too. You deserve to look good.” Ogbodo highlighted the emotional and physical…Read more

Rahman Jago Confirms Burna Boy’s Conversion To Islam

Popular Nigerian high-fashion brand owner and associate of Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy, Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, popularly known as Rahman Jago, has confirmed the self-acclaimed Afrobeat Giant’s conversion from Christianity to Islam.

Taking to his social media page to address the issue, Jago shared a video of Burna Boy…Read more

I Joined Politics For Efficient Governance – Olumide Oworu

Nollywood actor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olumide Oworu, has revealed that the necessity for efficient governance is his motivation for entering politics.

Owuru, who seeks to represent the Surulere Constituency 1, made this disclosure in a recent interview…Read more

Fathia Williams Sets To Make First Cinema Debut

Following the passing of her mother, veteran Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has taken to her social media page to promote her highly anticipated historical drama, ‘Efunroye: The Unicorn.’

New Telegraph reports that the film, which is expected to premiere on the 1st of May, 2026, tells the story of…Read more

King Mitchy Reacts To Alleged Disrespect To Ooni Of Ife

Social media influencer, Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, has shared what she described as the response of the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, following intense criticism over her recent comment about the monarch.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, King Mitchy revealed that she had been commended by the Ooni himself for rebuilding a Delta State school…Read more

Why We Can’t Prosecute Simi – Lagos DSVA

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has revealed that it cannot prosecute Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, with any case of child abuse in the absence of evidence or testimony from alleged victims.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the agency vowed to take action following the dug-up Simi’s 2012 tweets, which have garnered public attention due to remarks about her interactions with toddlers at her mother’s daycare… Read more

Three Years After, Primeboy Calls For Mohbad’s Burial

One of the close friends of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Primeboy, has once again called for the artiste to be buried nearly three years after his death.

Primeboy, who spoke on Wednesday in a video message, said that Mohbad’s remains have been in the mortuary since…Read more

Toyin Abraham Lauds Ezuruonye’s Performance In ‘Oversabi Aunty’

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has showered praise and admiration on her colleague Mike Ezuruonye for his outstanding performance in her 2025 Cinema movie, ‘Oversabi Aunty.’

Taking to her Instagram page, Abraham recalls how Ezuruonye readily accepted the role, delivered an…Read more

‘Getting Older Doesn’t Make You Wiser’ – ID Cabasa

Nigerian music executive and producer, Olumide Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, has challenged the widely held belief that wisdom is inherently tied to age.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Clarity Zone podcast, the 50-year-old music producer maintained that experience does not automatically translate into wisdom, describing the assumption as fundamentally flawed… Read more

IK Osakioduwa Reveals Why He Doesn’t Work With Alcohol Brands

Popular Nigerian TV personality and MC, IK Osakioduwa, has recounted how he declined lucrative endorsement offers with tobacco and alcohol businesses because of his personal values and faith.

Speaking in a recent interview on WithChude, IK Osakioduwa claimed that his portrayal as a family-friendly brand is influenced by his relationship with God…Read more