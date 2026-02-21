Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 14th to Saturday, February 21st, 2026.

Tems, Burna Boy Set New Billboard Hot 100 Record For African Artistes

Tems and Burna Boy have again made history in the global music scene after breaking the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by African artists, overtaking South African rock band, Seether. The milestone follows fresh appearances on the Billboard US Hot 100 through their features on J. Cole’s latest project, The Fall-Off.

‘Bounce Road Blues’, which features Tems alongside Future, debuted at No. 34, while ‘Only You,’ featuring Burna Boy…Read more

How Carter Efe Advised Me To Start Smoking – Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has revealed that his colleague, Carter Efe, had once advised him to start smoking before going live, saying it makes him more active.

Peller made this revelation while soliciting his fans’ opinions on whether he should consider Efe’s advice…Read more

Femi Adebayo Leads Star-studded Cast In 2026 Historical Epic, ‘King Kosoko’

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, is set to take on a powerful new role as the lead character in the upcoming 2026 historical drama, “King Kosoko,” a film that will chronicle the life and reign of 19th century Lagos monarch, Oba Kosoko.

The highly anticipated film will explore themes of power, resistance, leadership, and legacy, bringing to life the dramatic…Read more

My Daughter Was Bullied Because Of My Fame – Bob Manuel

Veteran actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, has opened up about the challenges his children faced growing up with a celebrity parent. In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Bob-Manuel revealed that his daughter was bullied in secondary school with senior students targeting her because of his fame.

“I have a good family. My kids are grown now. They grew up seeing their father is popular, and they grew…Read more

Rosy Meurer Clarifies Her Relationship With Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has addressed the controversy surrounding her seemingly conflicting statements about her relationship with Tonto Dikeh, the former wife of her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress recently came under scrutiny after previously insisting she had no personal connection with Dikeh, a stance many observers…Read more

AGN Lagos Chapter Visits Daily Telegraph Publishing Company

The executive members of the Lagos State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), led by its Acting Chairman, Ikubuwaje Funmilayo Mary Edward, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph Newspapers, located at 25B Talabi Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

The visit was aimed at fostering collaboration and strengthening ties between the Guild and the media organisation. Speaking during…Read more

Terry G To Relaunch Career With New Management

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, aka Terry G, has announced plans to relaunch his career with the release of a new single titled, “Away.”

The forthcoming project will mark his first release under a new management…Read more

Hilda Baci Warns Against People Obsessed With Fame, Money, Attention

Nigerian multiple Guinness World Records (GWR) holder and celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has highlighted the traits that make people or certain individuals the worst kind of friends.

In an Instagram post sighted by New Telegraph, Baci revealed that individuals who are obsessed with and desperate for…Read more

Jemima Osunde Recounts Traumatic Experience As A Medical Practitioner

Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde has opened up about the emotional challenges and trauma she faced while working in the healthcare sector.

Speaking in a recent interview with Afrobeats singer and lawyer Folarin Falana (Falz) on House 21 TV, the actress revealed that medical…Read more

Adekunle Gold Is My Uncle – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has claimed that award-winning singer Adekunle Kosoko, also known as Adekunle Gold, is his uncle.

The singer, who made this revelation recently, noted that he had just discovered that Adekunle Gold is his uncle from…Read more

Yemi Solade Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has taken to her ocial media page to celebrate the graduation of his daughter, Kofoworola, from Caleb University.

In a message shared on his official Instagram page, Solade expressed pride in his daughter’s achievement…Read more

Bolaji Ogunmola – Being An Actress Has Deprived Me Of Social Life

Curvy Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, is a star who knows her onions in the industry; her acting prowess is quite commendable. Having cut her tooth as an actor at the Royal Arts Academy, Bolaji has grown to become a force to be reckoned with in the creative industry.

I think the script, the production value, the people involved. There’s something amazing about having people…Read more

AGN President Lauds Okpebholo For Mercy Johnson’s Appointment

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, has hailed the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, for the appointment of renowned Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

Yakubu, in a statement issued on Friday, said Mercy Johnson’s appointment was a recognition of Nollywood’s increasing importance in national…Read more

‘I Will Die Acting’, Mama Awero Reveals

Veteran Nigerian actress, Olanrewaju Hassan Adeshina, popularly known as Mama Awero, has revealed why she will not stop acting until she dies.

The 75-year-old actress, who started her acting career in 1964, made this disclosure in a recent interview. She said…Read more

Destiny Etiko Challenges Colleague Over Alleged Jealousy, Fabricated Stories

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has publicly called out a colleague over what she described as a betrayal marked by fabricated claims and reputational damage.

The actress, in a strongly worded Instagram post shared on Wednesday, accused the unnamed individual of spreading false information…Read more

Bimbo Ademoye Gives Timini Egbuson Marriage Condition Amid Split With VJ Adams

Nollywood actress, filmmaker and content creator, Bimbo Ademoye has sparked social media buzz after publicly sharing the condition her colleague Timini Egbuson must meet before she would consider marrying him.

In a video making the rounds and sighted by New Telegraph, the actress was seen joking with Timini Egbuson and skit…Read more

Mercy Johnson Hails Edo Gov, Okpebholo For Political Appointment

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has expressed her appreciation to the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpeholo, following her appointment as the Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mercy Johnson described the appointment as a call to serve, connect, listen, and advocate with purpose… Read more

Teniola Aladese Speaks Against Gender Stereotypes On Chores

Nollywood actress Teniola Aladese has spoken up against societal expectations that place domestic chores primarily on women.

Speaking in a recent interview on the ‘That’s What She Said’ podcast, Teniola questioned why household responsibilities are often viewed as a woman’s duty rather than a shared task… Read more

Dayo Amusa Issues Strong Warning Over Unauthorized Use Of Her Image

Nollywood actress and National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dayo Amusa, has warned business owners and vendors to stop using her name, photographs or videos for promotional purposes without her approval.

Speaking on her official Instagram page, Amusa emphasises that paying for a product or service does not create any obligation for her to promote…Read more

Ogun Police Probes Alleged Rape Case Against TikToker, Mirabel

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, disclosed that they have commenced an investigation into the alleged s3xual assault made by TikToker Mirabel, who is said to be currently receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, made this disclosure while speaking on Channel TV’s The Morning Brief…Read more