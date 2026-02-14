Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 7th to Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

Kunle Afolayan Reacts To Critics, Says ‘Anikulapo Is For Intelligent People’

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has reacted to negative reviews of his latest project, Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens, which have elicited social media reactions and further criticism from fans.

The new release, which serves as season 2 of his popular series Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, was highly…Read more

Pete Edochie Debunks Death Rumours

Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has refuted rumours of his death that recently circulated on social media. The 78-year-old thespian was rumoured to have passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The hoax started after an X page alleged that Pete Edochie had passed away after being rushed to the hospital…Read more

Funke Akindele Supports Late Allwell Ademola’s Final Film As Trailer Drops

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Rotimi Salami has unveiled the trailer for Kilanko: The Invisible Child, the final movie directed by the late Allwell Ademola.

The trailer features a poignant performance by the late Allwell Ademola, who directed the project before her passing…Read more

BamBam Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bamike Olawunmi-Adebuniyan, popularly known as BamBam, has addressed the public amid speculation of marital crisis with her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, also known as Teddy A.

The couple, who met during the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, tagged “Double Wahala” and got married in 2019, have long…Read more

‘Marrying Into Hostile Families Not Worth It’ – Omotola

Veteran Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has offered guidance to couples experiencing clashes with their partners’ families as she counsels on family dynamics.

Omotola, who spoke in a recent interview on “The Morayo Show”, urged individuals to make sincere efforts to foster understanding and…Read more

‘Why I Don’t Reveal Details Of My Personal Life to Friends’ – Lillian Afegbai

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has revealed that she keeps her relationships and personal life entirely hidden, even from her closest friends.

Speaking in an interview on Unfiltered and Extra Spicy, Afegbai explained that she is naturally secretive and doesn’t…Read more

Yul Edochie Dismisses Pete Edochie’s Death Rumours

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to dismiss news reports alleging that his father, Pete Edochie, has passed away.

Debunking the purported report on his official Instagram page, Yul affirmed that the celebrated veteran actor is alive and in good health… Read more

10th AFRIMA: Winners, Artistes, Others Converge In Abidjan For Stakeholders Parley

Following the successful hosting of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, preparations for the symbolic 10th edition have begun in earnest, with the International Committee of AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, taking the campaign across key African cities.

The train had berthed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, last month for a similar Media and Stakeholders’ Parley, where artistes, including award winners…Read more

‘People Often See Me As A Womanizer’- 2 Baba

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has broken his silence on what he considers the biggest misconception people have about him.

Speaking during an interview with the Voice of Nigeria (VON), 2Face said, “The biggest misconception about me is that I’m a womaniser…Read more

Why Doctor Advised Me To Get Pregnant For My Brother-In-Law’ – Nkubi’s Wife

Vivian Nkwiruka, wife of actor Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor, popularly known as Nkubi, has revealed that a doctor questioned her decision to become pregnant by her husband, a man with dwarfism.

According to her, the doctor said she should have used a sperm donor or asked her brother-in-law to impregnate…Read more

Uzor Arukwe Threatens Legal Action Against Online Troll

Nollywood Actor Uzor Arukwe has hinted at taking legal action against baseless accusations and unfounded rumours regarding his professional engagement with his colleague, Bambam, amid rumours of a marital crisis between her and her husband, Temitope Adenibuyan, better known as Teddy A.

The rumours started surfacing after Arukwe and Bambam starred as couples in Omoni Oboli’s viral YouTube…Read more

Regina Daniels Raises Concern Over Children’s Welfare

Nigerian actress and estranged wife of the lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to raise concerns about the safety and well-being of her children.

Regina Daniels’ outburst followed a video of her son posted on his school’s Instagram page, where she commended the…Read more

2027: I Won’t Work For Obi, Cubana Chief Priest Declares

Popular Nigerian socialite and bartender, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has publicly announced that he would work against Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election.

Cubana Chief Priest made this declaration on Wednesday during an Instagram exchange with followers, confirming…Read more

Netizens Drag Seun Kuti Over Japa Is Fueled By Poverty’s Comment

Netizens have taken to their respective social media platforms to drag Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti, for insinuating that growing up in poverty shapes many Nigerians’ mindset about travelling abroad (Japa).

Speaking during a livestream, the controversial singer said the strongest example of those influenced by this upbringing are people…Read more

Bolaji Ogunmola Considers Social Media Break Over Criticisms

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has expressed frustration over comments on social media, hinting that she may step aside from social media platforms to concentrate on herself and her work.

Ogunmola reacted after a social media user criticised her on-screen chemistry with co-star Daniel, describing…Read more

Funke Akindele Mom Cared For My Kids – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress and content creator, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to her social media page to celebrate the mother of her colleague, Funke Akindele, recalling how she cared for and protected her children, Festus and Priscilla, during a critical period in 2004.

Iyabo Ojo’s commendation followed Funke Akindele’s post of her mother on Instagram to…Read more

Portable Calls Out Queen Dami For Denying Him Publicly

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has accused one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, of publicly denying him despite their alleged private relationship.

In a viral video shared on his social media page, Portable alleged that Queen Dami, the former wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, denied knowing him during a live session with media personality Salo… Read more

Falz Seeks Justice For Victims Of Kwara Killings

Following the recent deadly attack on the Kwara community, Nigerian rapper and actor, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has publicly criticised celebrities and social media influencers for their continued support of the Federal Government.

This is as the Lawyer turned rapper called on the Government at all levels to get justice for the victims of the killings perpetrated in Kwara State on Tuesday, February 3… Read more

KWAM1’s Daughter Reacts To Dating Rumours With Asake

KWAM1 Dami Marshall, the daughter of Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as, has denied allegations of a romantic involvement with Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake.

Dami Marshall and Asake recently fuelled dating rumours after she posted a photo of herself with the musician at an event…Read more Pete Edochie’s Son Dismisses Father’s Death Rumour Leo Edochie, son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has dismissed viral reports of his father’s death. The false report originated on X from a user who claimed the 78-year-old actor had allegedly passed away in a hospital under “unknown circumstances.” Reacting to the report, Leo Edochie took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, debunking such claims as false and untrue…Read more