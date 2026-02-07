Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 31st to Saturday, February 7th, 2026.

‘Fela-Wizkid Comparison Ridiculous, Disrespectful – 2Face

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has joined the ongoing debate comparing Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with modern-day superstar Wizkid.

Expressing his disapproval, 2Face, who spoke on the Mic On Podcast, described the comparison as “Ridiculous,” stressing that it is both disrespectful to Fela’s legacy and unfair to Wizkid’s career… Read more

I’m Seeking Divorce So I Can Go Into Polygamy – Kunle Afolayan

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and director Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he is currently seeking a divorce from his wife. According to the 51-year-old Nollywood actor, his decision is tied to his intention to go into polygamy, and he has already started the court proceedings.

Afolayan made this disclosure during a watch party for his latest film, where he spoke about marriage and his upbringing in a polygamous household… Read more

Veekee James, Husband Expecting First Child

Nigerian fashion designer, Ruth Erikan James, popularly known as Veekee James, has announced that she and her husband, Femi Atere, are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, Veekee shared the exciting news on Instagram with her growing baby bump and ultrasound photos featured in the clips… Read more

Omotola Reveals Why She Was Banned From Acting In 2005

Veteran Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has disclosed why she and top actors/ actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke were banned by marketers in 2005.

Omotola, who spoke on Yanga FM, said the ban followed the group’s advocacy for higher standards and better quality in filmmaking, and this didn’t sit well with certain industry stakeholders… Read more

Cyberstalking: Angela Okorie Apologises To Mercy Johnson

Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, has tendered a public apology to her colleague, Mercy Johnson, following the cyberstalking incident that led to her arrest and detention.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Okorie revealed that misinformation and rumours were the reason she did what she did, noting she has since made peace with Johnson, who accepted her apology… Read more

Nollywood In Hollywood Announces Official Film Selection For 2026 Showcase

Nollywood in Hollywood has announced the official selection of three films for the seventh edition of its annual Nigerian film showcase, taking place March 6–7, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The film selections were unveiled at a special preview screening of “My Father’s Shadow” in Los Angeles, co-presented by Nollywood in Hollywood at the Norris Theatre, University of Southern California… Read more

Popular Nollywood Actress, ‘Aunty Ajara’ Dies After Brief Illness

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Nollywood actress Ajara Lasisi, fondly known as Auntie Ajara.

According to information made available, the actress passed away overnight after a brief illness. The sad news was confirmed this morning by her elder brother, who announced her death to family members, colleagues, and the public… Read more

Tonto Dikeh Changes Son’s Surname To Churchill After Reconciliation With Ex-Husband

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has added ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s name to the surname of her son, King Andre, following their reconciliation.

In a recent Instagram post shared with her followers, Tonto Dikeh posted photos of herself, Churchill, and their son. In the caption, she referred to the child as King Andre Churchill, signalling the return of his father’s surname… Read more

Bolanle Ninolowo Joins Tinubu’s RTIFN’s Advocacy Group

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign efforts after being appointed the Coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) in Atlanta, United States (US).

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, the actor announced he has been appointed as the Atlanta, United States, Coordinator for “Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria,” a prominent pro-Tinubu advocacy group… Read more

I Claimed ’22’ For Three Years – Yemi Alade

Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has revealed that she once claimed she was 22 for three consecutive years because she allowed what the outside world thinks about her get to her, and only her team stayed true to her.

The Afropop singer, who made this disclosure on Thursday, said upon entering the music world, she discovered that most of her colleagues do not care about her and she had to focus on herself and her craft… Read more

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Draws Line On Social Media Dance Trend For Movie Promotion

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has commented on the growing trend of actors dancing on social media to promote their films, stressing that she will not participate in the practice as a marketing obligation.

In an interview with eSpice TV aired on Tuesday, she acknowledged her love for dancing but drew a distinction between personal expression and professional responsibility… Read more

I’m Homeless, Sick, Okemesi Pleads For Help

Nollywood actor, known for his comic act in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, has solicited help in what he described as a spiritual attack that has rendered him homeless and paralysed.

In an interview with a colleague, Tony Montana, Okemesi revealed he has been going through the situation for almost a year, with his condition worsening despite medical treatment… Read more

Kai Cenat Donates Educational Materials To Children In Makoko

Popular American streamer Kai Cenat on Thursday donated school materials to Makoko Children School Orphanage Home, in Yaba Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

Cenat, known for his massive online following, also spent time with the children through dancing, painting, and games when he visited the Makoko orphanage home… Read more

‘It Is Not Wrong For Pastors To Get Tattoos’- Pere

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Pere Egbi, has defended the founder and Senior Pastor of David Christian Centre, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo‘s decision to get a tattoo.

Speaking on the development that had made social media abuzz in the past few days, Pere noted that the tattoo doesn’t make him less of a pastor… Read more

Pastor Iren Reacts To Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s Tattoo Drama

Following the criticism that has greeted Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s decision to have a tattoo on his arm, Nigerian preacher Pastor Iren has called on Christians to uphold good character and show respect, even when they disagree on sensitive issues.

Pastor Iren stressed that many believers often hide under the “Word of God” to justify bad behaviour and disrespect. According to him, standing for truth should never be an excuse to insult others or disregard age and dignity… Read more

Angela Okorie Speaks On Rearrest Amid Defamatory Claims

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has debunked claims that she was rearrested following her release from the Suleja Correctional Centre as false.

Debunking the purported news report, her management, “The Moving Train Entertainment”, said such information is not only inaccurate but also misleading… Read more

Toyin Abraham Knocks Online Critics Over Photos With Tinubu

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to address people criticising her for taking a picture with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that they would soon be exposed.

Abraham gave this warning in response to a social media user who suggested that comments targeted against her were sponsored by certain elements who want to pull her down… Read more

Tonto Dikeh Reunites Son With Ex-Husband 9-Year After

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media handle to announce that she has officially reunited her son, King Andre, with his father, Olakunle Churchill.

Sharing photos and a video of the reunion with her fans on Instagram, Dikeh described the development as a moment of restoration, while attributing the reconciliation to growth and God’s intervention… Read more

Sanwo-Olu Receives American Streamer, Kai Cenat In Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received popular American streamer Kai Cenat, at the Lagos House in Marina.

The Lagos State Government made this known in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, in a post on X… Read more

Nigerian Jailed For Using Fake ID To Work In U.K Hospital

A UK-based Nigerian woman, Oluwabunmi Adeleiyi, has been convicted after working as a healthcare support worker in the National Health Service (NHS) facilities using false identification.

The 30-year-old woman, who lived in Cardiff on a student visa and worked at Neath Port Talbot Hospital and the Caswell Clinic in Bridgend, was convicted on Wednesday, February 4… Read more