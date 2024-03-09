Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, March 2nd, to March 8th, 2024.

Mr Ibu’s Last Message To Paul Okoye Hours Before His Demise

A viral video that captured one of the last moments of late Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, before his tragic demise on Saturday has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the late actor could be seen on his hospital bed showing…Read more

I’m Suffering From Longsightedness – Rema

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he’s suffering from long-sightedness.

The 23-year-old singer who made the revelation said he depends on…Read more.

I’ve Been Through Pain For Over A Year – Frank Edoho

Nigerian media personality, Frank Edoho on Thursday took to his social media page to open up on the pains he has been experiencing for over a year.

Frank who spoke via his official Instagram page without disclosing details of the pains revealed…Read more

Israel DMW Opens Up, Says Ex-Wife Complains I Don’t Satisfy Him In Bed

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has revealed that his estranged wife, Sheila Courage once complained that he was not satisfying her in bed.

However, barely eight months after their lavish wedding, the couple parted ways over…Read more

Mr Ibu’s Daughter, Jasmine Finally Opens Up On Marriage Crisis

The abducted daughter of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor, has opened up on her marriage crisis with her ex-husband.

Jasmine who opened up on his marital crisis while speaking in an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo disclosed that her husband lied to her that he…Read more

Update: Sisi Quadri Died Of Chronic Kidney Disease

The circumstances leading to the tragic demise of comic Yoruba actor, Oyebamiji Tolani Quadri, better known as Sisi Quadri have emerged online.

the deceased was referred from an undisclosed private hospital in Iwo town of Osun State, where he was said to be suffering from…Read more

Hold Harrysong, If Anything Happens To Me, My Kids – Wife

The wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Harry has said that her husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

This is coming barely weeks after the singer’s wife officially announced the…Read more

Veteran Actor, John Okafor Dies At 62

Celebrated Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, is dead.

The 62-year-old actor passed away on Saturday, March 2, at Evercare Hospital, Lekki, Lagos, after…Read more

Hardship: Jide Kosoko Postpones 70th Birthday Celebration

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has revealed that the current economic realities have forced him to postpone his 70th birthday celebration.

In a shared post via his Instagram page on Sunday, Kosoko expressed gratitude to his followers and colleagues for having…Read more

Doris Ogala Makes Case For Jasmine Over Mr Ibu’s Demise

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has claimed that the negligence Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris Okafor, has led to the actor’s sudden demise of the renowned actor.

Reacting to the news of the actor’s demise, Doris took to her Instagram page in a post to exonerate the adopted daughter of Mr Ibu, Jasmine, saying…Read more

Jane Mena, Husband Welcome Second Child

Popular Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Jane Mena has shared a heartwarming video as she welcomes her second child with her husband, Mr Plies.

Taking to her Instagram page, Janemena shared a lovely video of her…Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts To Queen, Lamba Fight Over Child’s Custody

Nigerian social media critic, Verydarkman has reacted to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Queen and Lord Lamba’s fight over their child’s custody.

In a shared video on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan addressed a lot of issues of the duo that are…Read more

Faith Morey Reacts To Alleged Affair With Iyabo Ojo’s Lover, Paulo

Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality TV star, Faith Morey has reacted to rumors making the rounds that she tried to steal Iyabo Ojo’s boyfriend, Paulo Okoye.

Speaking in a recent interview, Faith Morey revealed details about her present relationship with Iyabo…Read more

Daddy Fresh Cries For Help Over Battle With Stroke

Nigerian singer, Innocent Onyebuchi, better known as Daddy Fresh, has cried for help over his battle with a partial stroke.

Taking to his Instagram page, Daddy Fresh, shared a video of him saying he has been battling with partial stroke for over two years, and is at high risk of…Read more

Naira Marley Alleged Cybercrime’s Case Stalled

The fraud case trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been put on hold before a Federal High Court Lagos on Wednesday, following a pending application for fiat before the Chief Judge of the court.

The prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, informed the trial judge, Justice Isaac Dipeolu, that an application for fiat to enable the former judge…Read more

2Face Idibia Parts Ways With Longtime Manager, Omorogbe

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has parted ways with his longtime manager, Efe Omorogbe, the CEO of talent management company, Now Muzik.

The duo disclosed this in a joint statement posted by Now Muzik via Instagram on Wednesday saying…Read more

I Prefer Marrying A Witch To A Praying Wife – Daddy Freeze

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has revealed why he would prefer to marry a witch than a praying wife.

According to him, his estranged wife, Opeyemi, was not “a praying wife.” and did not matter to him because…Read more

I Attempted Suicide Three Times – DesTalker

Nigerian comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as Destalker, has opened up about his battle with depression and how it made him suicidal.

The comic act said he became suicidal after graduating from the university but couldn’t get a job, and ended…Read more

Tacha Opens Up, Says I’ve Never Slept With Married Man

Contrary to the speculations about her, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has clarified that she has never been in a romantic relationship with a married man.

The reality TV star turns brand influencer boasted that those accusing her of sleeping with married men cannot…Read more

Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Death Of MC Oluomo’s Aide

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the death of MC Oluomo’s aide, Akintoye Benson, as she recounts a near-death accident on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Reacting to the news of the incident, the movie star took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to…Read more