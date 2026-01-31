Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 24th to Saturday, January 31st, 2026.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake To Headline Afro Nation 2026

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singers, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid; Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy and Ahmed Ololade, known by his stage name Asake, are set to headline the Afro Nation 2026 festival in Portugal.

Taking to its verified X handle on Friday, the organisers of the event also announced other leading Afrobeats, R&B, dancehall and Amapiano stars…Read more

AGN Honours Junior Pope With Nollywood City Project

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), under the leadership of outgoing President Emeka Rollas, has launched a project in memory of Junior Pope, who tragically passed away in April 2024 after a boat mishap during a movie shoot

Announcing the development in an Instagram post, Rollas described the project as his “Last legacy” before stepping down as the Chairman of AGN…Read more

Grammys: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Grammy Awards on Thursday announced the conferment of a Lifetime Achievement Award on Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, nearly three decades after his passing.

According to the Recording Academy, the honour will be presented during the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony scheduled for…Read more

‘Koleoso’ Hits 100M Views On YouTube, Sets New Milestones

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yekini Ibrahim, better known as Iteledicon, has announced a historic achievement for his movie “Koleoso”, which has now exceeded 100 million views on YouTube.

The feat marks a significant breakthrough for the Nigerian film industry, as “Koleoso” becomes the first Nollywood production and first African…Read more

VIDEO: Drama As Omije Ojumi’s Son Denies Father Access To Burial Ceremony

The son of the late Nigerian gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has reportedly prevented his biological father from participating in the burial ceremony.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the young man confronted his father and refused him entry into the burial venue…Read more

‘Wizkid Is The Only Music Star I Ever Asked To Meet’- Kunle Kuti

Kunle Kuti, the second son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has broken his silence on the ongoing tension involving his brother, Seun Kuti, and Afrobeats icon Wizkid, admitting that the situation has deeply saddened him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the heated debate among fans, Kunle revealed that he holds Wizkid in exceptionally high esteem and was pained by the public fallout between the two camps… Read more

Ghana Grants Citizenship To IShowSpeed After Africa Tour

American YouTuber and streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, has been issued a Ghanaian National Passport following the completion of his month-long tour across the African continent.

The Ghana Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Thursday, January 29… Read more

Burna Boy: I Reconciled With AKA Before Tragic Death

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has disclosed that he and late South African rapper AKA quietly settled their long-running dispute before the rapper’s death.

Burna Boy made this revelation in a heartfelt birthday tribute shared on his Instagram page in honour of AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes…Read more

Asake Extends Record As Artiste With Most Entries In Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Nigerian singer, Asake, has extended his record as the artist with the most entries in Billboard U.S Afrobeats Songs chart history.

The “Mr Money” crooner hit a milestone of 60 entries in the chart as his collaborative hit with Wizkid, ‘Jogodo’ peaked at number 4 this week… Read more

Timini Egbuson Drops Trailer For Love And New Notes

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Timini Egbuson has unveiled the official trailer for his forthcoming romantic drama, “Love and New Notes”, ahead of its nationwide cinema release on February 13.

Announcing the development via his official Instagram page, Egbuson teased fans with hints of mystery and romance… Read more

It’s Not About You, Simi Slams Men Complaining About Neglect

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has generated online discussion after calling out men who complain about feeling neglected after their wives give birth.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the award-winning artiste stressed that the post-childbirth period should centre on the mother’s healing…Read more

Kanye West Apologises Publicly, Blames Brain Injury For Anti-Semitic Outburst

The apology titled “To Those I have Hurt” was published in the Wall Street Journal’s print edition. Also, the singer attributed his outburst to brain injury he sustained when involved in a car accident two and a half decades ago.

The apology, signed by Kanye West, indicated that the publication was ‘Paid for by Yeezy’, according an international news outlet… Read more

Tems Sets New Record For African Female Artistes On UK Charts

Nigerian singer Tems has made history by becoming the first African female artiste to reach the top of the Official UK Singles Chart. Her collaboration with British rapper Dave, “Raindance,” climbed to Number 1, marking a major moment for Afrobeats and further proving the genre’s global reach.

The achievement cements Tems as a leading international artiste and a dominant force in one of the world’s most competitive…Read more

How Mayflower School Shaped Me – Dayo Amusa

I feel great and honoured to be back in my alma mater, celebrating 25 years of growth and discipline. I am glad I was able to attend and connect with my old friends again.

It’s was such a beautiful and memorable day. It was a wonderful experience revisiting different buildings from the administrative building…Read more

YouTube Restores Monetisation To Bimbo Ademoye’s Movie Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has taken to her social media page to announce that monetisation has been reinstated on her YouTube film, “Where Love Lives”, which has now amassed 19 million views. New Telegraph reports that this development is coming days after the actress disclosed that monetisation has been removed from her movie…Read more Pastor Chris Okafor Calls For Stricter Measures On Cyberbullying The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Dr Chris Okafor, has raised concerns over the growing trends of cyberbullying in Nigeria, urging authorities to introduce stricter controls to protect citizens from online misinformation and abuse. This is as he called on the National Assembly to enact laws that would regulate digital activities and impose penalties…Read more Omije Ojumi’s Family Debunks Soliciting For Burial Funds The family of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has dismissed claims that it appealed for public donations to fund her burial. Describing such reports as false and misleading, the singer’s family clarified that the temporary cancellation of earlier burial plans stemmed from disagreements over how the funeral should be organised… Read more Phyna Reacts After Being Turned Away From Imisi’s Birthday Party Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has taken to her social media page to react following an awkward incident at the birthday celebration of Season 10 winner, Imisi, held on Tuesday, January 27. New Telegraph gathered that the former BBNaija housemate was reportedly stopped at the venue’s entrance, a moment that later…Read more Nkechi Blessing Issues Public Apology To Imisi After Birthday Question Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has publicly apologised to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi, following a question she asked at the reality star’s birthday celebration that triggered widespread criticism online. Imisi marked her 24th birthday on Tuesday, January 27, with an elaborate party attended by several celebrities and…Read more