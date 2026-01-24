Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 17th to Saturday, January 24th, 2025.

iShowSpeed Visits Nigeria To Celebrate 21st Birthday

Global internet sensation Darren Jason Watkins Jr., better known as iShowSpeed, turned Nigeria into the centre of the online universe as he marked his 21st birthday with a high-energy visit to Lagos, live-streaming every moment to millions of fans worldwide.

The American streamer arrived in the commercial capital on Wednesday, January 21, as part of his ambitious “Speed Does Africa” tour, a 28-day journey across 20 African countries that kicked off in Angola late last year… Read more

Fela’s Legacy Transcends Music – Sani

The legacy of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has ignited renewed debate and set social media abuzz, as former Senator, Shehu Sani weighs in on discussions between Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and Seun Kuti over Fela’s music and enduring impact.

According to Sani, Fela’s greatness extends far beyond music and entertainment. “He was a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice. He survived imprisonment, torture, and even threats to his life in the pursuit and defence of his principles,” he said… Read more

Hilda Baci Achieves Third GWR Milestone

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, on Wednesday, said she has secured her third Guinness World Records (GWR) title, following the official recognition of her record-breaking jollof rice cooking event held in September 2025.

Announcing the good news on her social media page, Hilda revealed that her jollof rice feat did more than she initially realised… Read more

Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Breaks Oscar Record With 16 Nominations

Popular American filmmaker Ryan Coogler has etched his name into Oscar history as his latest film, Sinners, emerged as the most nominated movie ever, securing a staggering 16 nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on Thursday, with “Sinners” leading the pack, including a coveted nod for Best Picture… Read more

Fela’s Legacy: Yeni Kuti Breaks Silence On Wizkid–Seun Kuti Clash

Yeni Kuti, daughter of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing public disagreement between her brother, Seun Kuti, and award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Yeni, one of the co-host of TVC’s Your View, expressed her disappointment over the late Fela being dragged into the controversy on the show on Thursday, January 22… Read more

Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Ayra Starr Dominate Mobo Awards’ Nomination

Some of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats exports, including Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Rema have been nominated for the 2026 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards, reaffirming the country’s growing influence on the global music scene.

Others are Adekunle Gold and Shallipopi. The MOBO Awards, founded in 1996, recognises excellence across a wide range of genres including Afrobeats, hip-hop, R&B, jazz, gospel, electronic and alternative music… Read more

Yhemolee Reacts To Wizkid, Seun Kuti’s Drama On Fela’s Legacy

Nightlife influencer Yhemolee has reacted to the ongoing online clash involving Wizkid and Seun Kuti, placing responsibility on Seun for the backlash that followed discussions about the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy began after Seun Kuti accused Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father by comparing the music icon to the Grammy-winning singer… Read more

Trevor Noah Set To Host 2026 Grammys For A Record 6th Straight Time

Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the Grammy Awards for an unprecedented sixth consecutive year, further cementing his place in the show’s modern history. The 2026 Grammyswill take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking another high-profile night for the comedian and television personality.

With this appearance, Noah becomes the first host to lead the Grammys for six straight years since legendary crooner Andy Williams, who fronted the first seven live telecasts from 1971 to 1977… Read more

IShowSpeed Addresses Snubbing Nigerian Content Creators

Popular American streamer and YouTuber, IShowSpeed, has responded to the backlash trailing his recent visit to Nigeria, following claims by some local content creators that he intentionally ignored them during his African tour.

The online personality came under fire after critics accused him of being selective and dismissive, particularly for not collaborating with creators such as Peller and others who expected engagement during his stay… Read more

Bimbo Ademoye’s “Where Love Lives” Hits 18 Million Views In 3 Weeks

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Bimbo Ademoye, has reached yet another remarkable milestone as her YouTube movie, “Where Love Lives,” officially crossed 18 million views just three weeks after its release.

The impressive number has positioned the film as her most-viewed project on YouTube so far, surpassing several of her previous fan-favourite releases. With this achievement, “Where Love Lives” has overtaken “Unexpected Places” with 15 million views… Read more

Portable Declares Self Greatest Amid Wizkid, Seun Kuti’s Comparison Fight

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has stirred fresh social media reactions after weighing in on the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti with a bold statement about his standing in the music industry.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Zazoo Zeh crooner made claims about his influence, drawing a comparison between himself and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti… Read more

I Don’t Smoke Or Do Hard Drugs,” Oxlade Reveals

Afrobeats star, Ikuforiji Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade, has revealed that he doesn’t smoke or take hard drugs. In a candid interview with gospel singer Tim Godfrey, Oxlade explained that his family and religious backgrounds made him shun vices.

The ‘Ku Lo Sa’ hitmaker emphasised that he is from a strong Christian and musically inclined family. Oxlade stated that he started his music career in the choir and that shaped his personality and approach to music… Read more

Daddy Freeze Rejects Wizkid, Fela Kuti’s Comparison

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has weighed in on the ongoing online debate comparing Afrobeats star Wizkid with the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, dismissing the comparison as misplaced.

Speaking during a video commentary, Daddy Freeze stressed that Fela’s influence cannot be measured by musical success alone, noting that his impact was deeply rooted in activism, personal sacrifice, and resistance against oppressive systems… Read more

Nathaniel Bassey Warns Married Men, Women Against Infidelity

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has cautioned married men involved in extramarital relationships with young women, as well as women who knowingly engage in such affairs, warning that there would be severe consequences.

In a video that has since gone viral, Bassey addressed a congregation, stressing that married men who lead young women astray would face divine judgment and public disgrace… Read more

Jaywon Defends Fela Kuti Amid Afrobeat, Afrobeats Debate

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Afrobeats and Afrobeat, firmly defending the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Jaywon cautioned fans and commentators against diminishing Fela’s influence while celebrating the global success of modern Afrobeats artists… Read more

Woman Appreciates Don Jazzy For N6M Gift That Made UK Move Possible

Social media influencer Popoola Joke has publicly acknowledged the role music executive Don Jazzy played in her recent relocation to the United Kingdom (UK), thanking him for a cash gift that helped make the move a reality.

Joke’s message of appreciation comes several months after a moment that went viral in May 2025, when she joined an online trend by tagging Don Jazzy in a post encouraging followers to ask celebrities for ₦1 million… Read more

Charly Boy Weighs In On Wizkid-Seun Kuti Debate Over Fela’s Legacy

Nigerian music icon, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun widely known as Wizkid and Seun Kuti regarding the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In his commentary, Charly Boy highlighted the distinct greatness of both artists, noting that while Wizkid entertains massive stadium crowds with his hits, awards, and global recognition, Fela’s influence was rooted in resistance, social consciousness, and fearless activism… Read more

IShowSpeed Saga: Woli Arole Sends Strong Message To Peller

Popular Nigerian comedian and Nollywood actor Woli Arole has offered words of advice to ace TikToker, Peller, following his widely discussed attempts to meet American streamer IShowSpeed during the latter’s recent visit to Lagos.

Taking to his Instagram page, Arole applauded Peller’s boldness and determination, noting that it takes courage to pursue opportunities at such a high level… Read more

Cubana Chief Priest Backs Peller After Failed Attempt To Meet iShowSpeed

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, has come to the defence of popular TikToker Peller after the content creator was unable to secure a meeting with international streamer iShowSpeed during his recent trip to Lagos.

iShowSpeed arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday, January 21, to mark his 21st birthday, drawing massive attention both online and offline… Read more

Bimpe Akintunde Opens Up On Journey To Self-Forgiveness, Seeks Prayers

Nollywood actress Bimpe Akintunde has revealed her ongoing journey toward self-forgiveness, appealing to her fans and followers for prayers as she works through a deeply personal phase of healing.

Taking toher Instagram page, the actress reflected on the importance of forgiving oneself as a crucial step toward growth and inner peace… Read more