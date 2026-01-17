Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 10th to Saturday, January 17th, 2025.

Popular Gospel Artist, Bunmi Akinaanu Dies In Lagos

Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Bunmi Akinaanu Adeoye, widely known for her inspirational and soul-lifting music, including the beloved songs Omije Ojumi and Jiji Mojilowuro, has died after a period of illness. She passed away in a Lagos hospital on Tuesday January 13, 2025.

Bunmi’s demise was announced on social media via a terse message shared on the Instagram page of her colleague, Ayo Melody on behalf of her family…Read more

AFCON 2025: Davido, Peller Lose Over $50,000 As Nigeria Lose To Morocco

American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller were among those who suffered betting losses following the Super Eagles’ dramatic defeat to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria and Morocco were locked in a tense contest that ended in goalless after regulation time and extra time… Read more

AMVCA 12: Africa Magic Opens Call For Entries

Africa Magic, in partnership with MultiChoice, a Canal+ company, has officially opened the call for entries for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Africa’s premier celebration of film and television excellence.

Entries are currently opened from now till Sunday, February 15, 2026, inviting filmmakers and content creators across the continent to submit their work for consideration. The AMVCA remains MultiChoice’s flagship initiative dedicated to recognising, celebrating, and…Read more

Funke Akindele Advocates For Lupus Awareness

Talented actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has recounted her meeting with individuals living with lupus in Abeokuta, Ogun State, emphasising the importance of empathy and understanding towards those affected by the medical condition.

Akindele, who recently visited the community for her movie, “Behind the Scenes” meet and greet, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to connect with the group, stating that the experience had touched her heart deeply…Read more

Why Omije Ojumi Wasn’t Flown Abroad For Medical Care – Alayo Melody

Nigerian gospel musician Alayo Melody has shed light on the events that led to the late Bunmi Akinnanu, widely known by her stage name Omije Ojumi, not receiving medical treatment overseas before her death.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Melody revealed that arrangements had been made to take the singer to India for specialised treatment…Read more

Court Remands Portable, Postpones Bail Hearing

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been remanded in prison following his arraignment over multiple criminal allegations.

New Telegraph reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, refused to grant bail to the 31-year-old singer… Read more

Allwell’s Demise: Rotimi Salami Appreciates Nollywood For Massive Support

Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, has taken to his social media page to pen an emotional appreciation to colleagues, guilds, associations, and the entire movie industry, thanking them for their love and support following the death and burial of fellow actress, Allwell Ademola.

In the letter sighted on Instagram, Salami praised the Nollywood community for showing up in force during their darkest moment, demonstrating that they are more than just industry professionals, but a true family… Read more

Priscilla Ojo Fires Back As Critic Alleged Juma Jux Bought AFRIMA Award

Nigerian social media influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo OJo, Priscilla Ojo has dismissed allegations suggesting that her husband, Juma Jux, paid for his 2026 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) win.

Juma Jux, a Tanzanian singer recently clinched the Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa category, a feat that drew widespread congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues…Read more

Regina Daniels Raises Alarm Over Arrest Of Close Friend

Nollywood actress and estranged wife of Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has taken to her social media page to voice deep concerns over the arrest of her close friend, Ann.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the case and alleging a pattern of harassment linked to her former partner, the 25-year-old actress disclosed that her best friend had been arrested, an incident she said raised troubling questions about the role of her ex in the matter… Read more

Cynthia Morgan, 9ice, Shina Peters Rekindle Nostalgia At Rewind Flashback Concert

Iconic Nigerian artistes, including Cynthia Morgan, 9ice and Sir Shina Peters, delivered memorable performances at the Rewind Flashback Concert as music lovers were taken down memory lane.

The event, put together by legendary disc jockey Jimmy Jatt in partnership with Yaw Naija, was themed “The Legends Are Back” and stayed true to its promise… Read more

Davido Refutes Teen’s Paternity Allegation, Warns Of Legal Steps

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Davido has firmly dismissed claims that he is the biological father of a teenage girl identified as Anu, describing the allegation as false and misleading while signalling his intention to pursue legal action.

The controversy surfaced after Anu took to Instagram to request a DNA test, stating that she wanted clarity about her identity…Read more

Flavour Advises Critic To ‘Invest In Own Label

Music star, Flavour, has responded to a critic, who accused him of neglecting emerging Igbo artistes. The critic, Charles, alleged that Flavour prioritises personal projects over supporting local talents, pointing to his association with comedian, Odumeje.

Charles wrote: “We have wonderfully talented Igbo boys scattered all over the south east trying to survive in their music career with no verse, no signing, no promotion from these so called Igbo super stars… Read more

VeryDarkMan Calls Out Mercy Johnson Over Alleged Arrest Of Eddie Bliss

A fresh controversy has emerged on social media following claims surrounding the arrest of a content creator and blogger identified as Eddie Bliss, as VeryDarkMan publicly called out Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband over the situation.

In a video currently circulating online, VeryDarkMan questioned what he described as a perceived double standard, referencing a past incident in which Mercy Johnson reportedly spoke up for the release of Sammy… Read more

Jarvis Opens Up On Relationship With Peller

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikToker, Jarvis, has opened up about the emotional journey behind her relationship with fellow content creator, Peller, revealing how what began as a lighthearted connection eventually became deeply personal.

In a recent disclosure, Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, explained that the relationship started casually, with no strong expectations… Read more

Respect Is Non-Negotiable, Says Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sent out a strong message as the New Year approaches, revealing that she plans to be more deliberate about the people and brands she associates with in 2026.

The actress made this known through posts shared on her Facebook page and Instagram story, where she stated that she would no longer engage with or promote individuals or organisations that show hostility or disrespect toward her, her faith, or her pastor… Read more

Paternity Dispute Deepens As Girl, Mother Accuse Davido Of Intimidation

The ongoing paternity controversy involving Afrobeats star Davido and a 12-year-old girl, Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, has intensified, with the minor and her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, publicly accusing the singer of harassment, threats, and misinformation.

In a series of posts shared online, Anuoluwapo and her mother rejected Davido’s claim that multiple DNA tests had been conducted to determine the girl’s paternity… Read more

VeryDarkMan Reacts After Phyna Labelled Him ‘Very Dirty Boy’

Influencer, Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted after reality TV star, Phyna, referred to him as “Very Dirty Boy,” and accused him of being the cause of her ruined relationship with Iyabo Ojo.

Earlier, Phyna had claimed that Verydarkman was the reason her relationship with Iyabo Ojo got ruined because of her association with him. In his response, VDM expressed disappointment, stating that his support for Phyna was genuine and consistent… Read more

Seun Kuti Fires Back At Wizkid Fans Over Nickname

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has accused Wizkid of taking his nickname, insisting he used it first.

He made the claim during a recent livestream after a Wizkid fan suggested that he should stop using the name Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has accused Wizkid of taking his nickname, insisting he used it first… Read more

‘Big Bird’ Is Mine, Fela’s Legacy Still Pays, Seun Kuti Replies Wizkid’s Fans

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and social media activist, Seun Kuti has addressed the ongoing online arguments involving fans of Wizkid, calling for him to drop his longtime nickname, “Big Bird,” while also speaking candidly about the lasting impact of his late father and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy resurfaced in a recent Seun’s Instagram Live sessions when a Wizkid supporter suggested he should abandon the nickname, claiming Wizkid is the “Biggest bird” in Nigerian music… Read more

Tonto Dikeh Opens Up On Plan To Keep Tattoos Despite New Faith

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has spoken openly about her decision to retain her tattoos, even as she deepens her Christian faith, making it clear that her spiritual journey does not require their removal.

The actress addressed the issue during an online exchange with a follower who asked whether she would consider removing her body art now that she has recommitted herself to Christianity… Read more