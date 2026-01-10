Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 3rd to Saturday, January 10th, 2025.

Adekunle Gold, Simi Welcome Twins

Popular Nigerian musicians Adekunle Gold and Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi have welcomed twins, delighting fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry with the joyful news.

Adekunle Gold, whose real name is Adekunle Kosoko, shared the…Read more

Davido Confirms Release Date Of Project With Chris Brown

Afrobeats sensation, David, in a new interview has confirmed the release date of his joint project with the award-winning singer, Chris Brown.

In a major revelation that has sparked excitement across the global music scene, Davido confirmed that…Read more

Chimamanda Adichie Loses Son

Renowned Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, have reportedly lost one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The shocking development was made public by the family in a statement issued…Read more

Allwell Ademola To Be Laid To Rest Friday

The burial arrangements for late Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola have been formally announced by the committee overseeing her final rites, as the actress will be laid to rest on Friday, January 9.

New Telegraph recalls that Ademola passed away on Saturday, December 27, after reportedly suffering a heart…Read more

Cobhams Asuquo, Qing Madi, Magnito Unite On Powerful New Anthem; “Despite (We Rise Up)”

Acclaimed producer and composer, Cobhams Asuquo, fast-rising Afropop star Qing Madi, and lyrical heavyweight Magnito, have come together on “Despite (We Rise Up),” a stirring Afro-fusion anthem.

Built on rich instrumentation, emotive vocals, and soul-stirring lyricism, “Despite (We Rise Up)” is a bold…Read more

Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On Shocking Leaked Audio

Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has broken her silence following the circulation of a leaked audio that allegedly linked her to Apostle Chikere Nwafor.

The controversy erupted after a recorded conversation, reportedly involving Apostle Psalm Okpe and a pastor identified as Martins…Read more

Nollywood Once Rejected Me — Emeka Okoye

My secret is God plus my unwavering dedication, passion, patience, and perseverance. Without God, I would be nobody in Nollywood. Many colleagues ask me this question, and each time.

I shed tears remembering my early struggles in Lagos going for countless…Read more

Debbie Shokoya Pays Glowing Tribute To Allwell Ademola

Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya has paid a glowing tribute to her late friend and colleague, Allwell Ademola, celebrating the joyful spirit the actress was known for during her lifetime.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Shokoya spoke about Ademola’s vibrant personality, expressing…Read more

Regina Daniels Takes Drug Test, Hints At Legal Action Amid Marriage Crisis

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly addressed ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko, revealing that she has undergone a drug test to counter allegations and speculation circulating about her personal life.

In a detailed statement shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the actress described the…Read more

Allwell Ademola’s Brother Withdraws Criticism, Reconciles With Iyabo Ojo

The brother of late Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola has publicly withdrawn his earlier criticism of Nollywood star, Iyabo Ojo, saying he never intended to insult the actress.

The young man had previously taken to his social media page to express his frustration over what…Read more

Ned Nwoko Questions Significance Of Regina Daniels’ Drug Test

Senator Ned Nwoko has played down the importance of a recent drug test result involving his estranged wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, stating that a negative outcome only suggests temporary abstinence and should not be mistaken for full recovery.

In a statement released on Thursday through his verified X account and signed by his…Read more

Portable Calls Out Father As Family Rift Deepens

Controversial Nigerian street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again spoken against his father, insisting that his life has been better without him.

Portable’s emotional outburst marks the second time in two years that the artist has publicly criticised his parent… Read more

Pastor Chris Okafor Challenges Accusers To Provide Proof

Founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Chris Okafor, has firmly denied a series of allegations levelled against him, describing them as baseless and deliberately crafted to tarnish his image.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the cleric spoke…Read more

Priscilla Ojo Cries Out Over Missing Luxury Jewelry

Nigerian social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala, has raised alarm after discovering that her luxury Van Cleef jewelry is missing, a loss she believes occurred during the hectic period of her traditional wedding.

Priscilla, who tied the knot with a Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux in a lavish ceremony held in…Read more

Finally, Jarvis Breaks Silence On Mother’s Illness

Nigerian social media influencer and content creator, Amadou Elizabeth, better known as Jarvis, has opened up about her mother’s declining health and the emotional strain it has placed on her, particularly in relation to public scrutiny on social media.

In the clip, she revealed that her mother is seriously unwell…Read more

Biodun Okeowo Criticises Colleagues Over Lack Of Support For New Film

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo has voiced her displeasure over what she described as inadequate support from fellow actors for her latest movie, December Party.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Okeowo reflected on how she has consistently promoted projects…Read more

Skales Reacts To Backlash Over Church Testimony

Nigerian singer Skales has broken his silence following criticism surrounding his recent testimony at Harvesters Church, admitting that his first response to the backlash was hasty while maintaining that his message was misunderstood.

During his appearance at the church, the singer reflected on a turning point in…Read more

How I Survived Near-Death Experience – Yomi Gold

Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has opened up about a frightening health emergency that recently left him unconscious, eventually leading to an urgent medical care.

The actor took to his social media page to share his experience, posting a video that captured the…Read more

Bakare Zainab Fires Back At Critics Over Grief For Allwell Ademola

Nollywood actress Bakare Zainab has addressed backlash from social media users who questioned her emotional reaction during the service of songs held in honour of the late actress, Allwell Ademola, on Thursday.

The actress, who took to her social media page, revealed that some individuals went as far as…Read more

Dami Foreign Apologises To Tiwa Savage Over Son’s Remark

Media personality Dami Foreign has tendered a public apology to Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage following widespread backlash over comments he made involving her son, Jamil Balogun.

The issue began after Dami shared a video of the singer and her child online, accompanied by a caption that questioned the boy’s facial expression… Read more