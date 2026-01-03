Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 27th to Saturday, January 3rd, 2025.

Wizkid, Asake, Funke Akindele, Peller Dominate 2025

In 2025, the entertainment scene was driven by box office movie release, music albums, concert and various scandals. From new street slangs to various award recognitions, 2025 was sure entertaining.

In no particular order, we shed light on and give accolades to those who made 2025 exciting across the…Read more

Burna Boy Breaks Records As Highest-Grossing African Touring Artiste

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has once again demonstrated his status as the undisputed ‘African Giant’.

His thrilling “I Told Them” tour has officially raked in a staggering $30.5 million USD in gross earnings from… Read more

Mo Abudu Applauds Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo For Box Office Success

Nigerian media entrepreneur and film powerhouse, Mo Abudu, has showered praise on Nollywood actresses and filmmakers, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Ini Edo for their outstanding performances at the cinemas during the festive season.

In a recent social media post, Abudu celebrated the actresses for dominating the December box office withy…Read more

Beyoncé Becomes Forbes’ 5th Music Billionaire

American singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur Beyoncé has joined the ranks of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and her husband Jay-Z to become one of the few billionaire musicians to achieve a remarkable milestone.

Forbes Magazine made this remarkable announcement in a statement issued on its website on Monday, December 29… Read more

Nancy Isime Announces Break From Social Media

Popular Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime has announced that she is stepping away from social media for a while.

According to the celebrated actress, the decision is part of her commitment to prioritising her… Read more

Asake Pays Courtesy Visit To President Mahama After Accra Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmd Ololade, better known as Asake, has paid a courtesy visit to former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, following his headline performance in Accra, a meeting that quickly drew widespread attention online.

The award-winning singer was in the Ghanaian capital for the AfroFuture Ghana festival, one of the major highlights… Read more

Peller: I’m Stepping Away From Relationships To Focus On Personal Growth

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has announced his decision to take a break from romantic relationships in 2026, revealing that he wants to focus fully on self-development and personal stability after a turbulent period in his life.

The social media personality made this revelation during a live session on TikTok, where he opened up about hisi… Read more

Layi Wasabi Hails Davido, Adeleke’s Family For Unwavering Support

Popular Nigerian content creator and comedian, Layi Wasabi, has spoken warmly about the role music star Davido and the Adeleke family have played in his journey.

This is as the 27-year-old Nollywood actor described the family as some of his strongest pillars of support, even before his rise to fame… Read more

Peller Seeks N11m Support To Repair Damaged Mercedes-Benz

Popular Nigerian TikToker and content creator, Peller, has called on fans and well-wishers to provide financial support after revealing that the repairs for his damaged luxury vehicle would cost a whopping sum of ₦11 million.

The social media personality made this appeal in a recent live session on TikTok, where he opened up about the… Read more

Judy Austin Reinstates Yul Edochie’s Name On Instagram Bio

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked fresh conversations online after updating her Instagram bio to include the name of her husband, Yul Edochie.

The change, which appeared shortly after her birthday celebration on December 31, 2025, quickly caught the attention of fans… Read more

Will Smith Drags To Court Over Sexual Harassment

Hollywood actor and musician Will Smith has been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, who alleges that the entertainer engaged in inappropriate conduct during a professional working relationship.

According to court filings, Joseph claims he first began working with Smith in December 2024 before later joining… Read more

2025 Shattered My Heart – Fathia Williams

Veteran Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams has taken to her social media page to express heartfelt gratitude to her friends, family, and fans as she reflected on the past year.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, January 1, Williams acknowledged the challenges of 2025, saying the year had tested her… Read more

Mustapha Sholagbade Recounts Surviving Fatal Accident

Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade has expressed deep gratitude to God after surviving a terrifying accident that nearly claimed his life.

The actor, who took to his social media page on Thursday, January 1, to reflect on the experience, described the incident as a moment that changed his perspective on life and faith… Read more

Moyo Lawal Blames Ex-Partner For Leaked Tape

Nollywood actress known for her role in the Yoruba movie industry, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken her silence on her leaked intimate video tape, which went viral sometime in 2023.

The 38-year-old actress, who spoke via her social media page, said her ex-partner accused her of being responsible for the leak.. Read more

Jamiu Azeez Expresses Gratitude After Opeyemi Aiyeola Forgives Him

Nollywood actor Jamiu Azeez has expressed heartfelt appreciation after her senior collegue, Opeyemi Aiyeola, forgave him over a past misunderstanding that had strained their relationship.

The actor shared the emotional update on his social media page, describing the forgiveness as one of the greatest gifts he has received this year… Read more

Stop Referring To Me As Davido’s Wife, Sophia Momodu Urges Fans

Nigerian entrepreneur and mother of Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu, has appealed to the public to stop identifying her as the music star’s wife, stressing that such references are inaccurate and disrespectful.

In a recent video shared on her Snapchat page, Momodu expressed frustration over the continued use of the title despite… Read more

Toyin Abraham’s ‘Oversabi Aunty’ Records £16,205 In Debut Weekend

Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has recorded a promising start in the United Kingdom with her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, which earned £16,205 during its opening weekend in cinemas.

The comedy-drama, which premiered in selected UK cinemas on December 19, has drawn considerable attention from… Read more

Ademola’s Death: Laide Bakare Calls Out Colleagues Over Insensitive Posts

Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare has criticised her colleagues for creating content following the death of Allwell Ademola, expressing sadness at how some are handling the news.

Bakare, in an Instagram post, noted that some colleagues and fans were creating content on social media, including TikTok, where they were playing games and collecting gifts… Read more

Peller Shares New Year’s Aspiration Amid Jarvis Gift Claims

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller has sparked fresh conversations online after outlining his mindset for the coming year, amid ongoing reports that he gifted fellow content creator Jarvis the sum of ₦10 million.

The development comes weeks after the once-admired pair reportedly went their separate ways following an incident in which Peller was said to have crashed his Mercedes-Benz… Read more

AFRIMA Unveils Multi-Talented Entertainers As Hosts Of 9th Edition

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has officially unveiled Nigerian rapper and actor, FalzTheBahdGuy and French-Senegalese actress and media personality, Liliane Maroune as hosts of the 9th edition of the awards.

The 9th AFRIMA, organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in conjunction with the… Read more