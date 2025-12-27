Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 20th to Saturday, December 27th, 2025.

Top 10 Nigerian Celebrities’ Christmas Photos On Instagram

It’s that time of the year again when joy and laughter fill the air as we celebrate Christmas holiday with family and friends. There is no Christmas without Nigerian celebrities taking to their Instagram page to celebrate Christmas 2025, sharing intimate glimpses of their festive holiday moments.

From matching pyjamas to family portraits, the atmosphere across social media platforms has been one of joy and gratitude… Read more

Tiwa Savage’s Christmas Dinner Sparks Social Media Buzz

Nigerian music star and self-acclaimed Queen of Afrobeat, Tiwa Savage, has captured widespread attention on social media following a lavish Christmas dinner she hosted on December 25, 2025.

The exclusive gathering, attended by family members, close friends, and industry colleagues, quickly became a trending topic due to the singer’s unexpected show of generosity… Read more

Burna Boy Unveiled As ON Club President

ON Clubhouse hosted an invitation only cultural gathering recently to celebrate Burna Boy’s emergence as the new ON Club President, drawing a select mix of influential voices, global creatives, and cultural leaders.

The intimate evening featured a curated dinner, which later transitioned into a private after party held within the same venue, creating a seamless and immersive experience for guests… Read more

2026 Grammy: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti To Receive Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award

Legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, is set to be posthumously honoured with a Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The recording academy recognised Fela as the “architect of Afrobeat” whose work transformed the genre and influenced generations of artistes… Read more

Adekunle Gold, Simi Announce Second Pregnancy In “My Love Is The Same” Visuals

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian singer, has put out the visuals of his hit single: “My Love Is the Same.” “My Love Is the Same” is the sixth track of “Fuji,” the singer’s recently released studio album.

The visuals were released on Wednesday. In the video, Adekunle features Simi, his wife, and Deja, their daughter, offering fans a glimpse into their family life as they spend quality time together… Read more

Asake Thrills Fans At FlyTime Fest 2025

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Asake on Wednesday night delivered an unforgettable performance at Flytime Fest 2025, thrilling thousands of fans during the Christmas Eve show at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The sold-out concert, which drew an estimated 20,000 attendees, showcased the singer at his energetic best as he blended fan favourites such as “Nzaza” and “Remember” with new material from his forthcoming album, M$NEY… Read more

Why I’ve Never Prayed In My Life – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat singer and social media activist Seun Kuti has once again stirred public debate after openly sharing his unconventional views on prayer and spirituality.

The outspoken musician revealed that he has never prayed in his life, stating that he does not believe prayer, as commonly practised, has any real impact… Read more

Etim Effiong: My Wife Inspired Me To Think Bigger, Aim Higher

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong has opened up about the profound influence his wife, Toyosi, has had on his personal growth and approach to life, crediting her with reshaping his mindset around ambition and success.

Speaking during a recent conversation, the actor revealed that Toyosi consistently encouraged him to push past self-imposed boundaries and embrace bigger goals… Read more

2Baba Opens Up On Plans To Change His Past

Legendary Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face, has spoken candidly about his personal life, declaring that he has made a conscious decision to change certain aspects of his past.

The award-winning singer made this revelation in Benin City during the MC EdoPikin Undiluted with StarBoy and Legends show, moments before stepping on stage to perform… Read more

Women More Respected For Their Talents – ‘Mummy Wa’

Curvy actress cum social media influencer, Kemi Ikuseedun, popularly known on social media as Kemz Mama and widely recognised by comedy lovers as Mummy Wa, has melted heart with her roles.

She has become one of the most recognised standout figures in Nigeria’s online entertainment scene. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Mummy Wa shared her views on marriage expectations, and what lies ahead in her personal and professional journey… Read more

Ladé Unveils Festive Single ‘Keresimesi Day’ Featuring Efe Macroc

Nigerian singer Omolade Oyetundun, professionally known as Ladé, has released a new holiday-themed single titled Christmas Medley (Keresimesi Day), featuring renowned producer and musician Efe Macroc.

The new track blends elements of traditional Christmas music with local Nigerian flavours, combining the classic carol “Long Time Ago in Bethlehem” with the popular festive chant Keresimesi… Read more

Uche Maduagwu Apologises To Davido, Says I Was Paid To Attack Him Online

Nigerian actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu has publicly tendered an apology to Afrobeats superstar Davido, admitting that he was financially induced to criticise the singer and his family on social media.

In a recent interview, Maduagwu disclosed that he received ₦2.5 million to make negative comments about the award-winning artiste… Read more

There Is No Such Thing As ‘Wack Artist’ In Music Industry – 2Baba

Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has shared his thoughts on talent, success, and perception in the music industry, insisting that the idea of a “wack artist” does not truly exist.

Speaking in a recent video message that has since gained traction online, the music icon explained that every song is created with the intention of evoking emotion and connecting with a specific audience… Read more

Don Jazzy Claps Back At Infertility Claims Over Past Marriage

Nigerian music executive and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy, has addressed claims circulating on social media regarding his past marriage and alleged fertility issues.

The producer became the subject of online debate after an X user made comments about the reason his former marriage ended, alleging it was linked to infertility… Read more

Asake Mourns Fan Killed In Kenya Concert Stampede

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a young woman following a stampede outside the venue of his concert in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tragic incident occurred on December 20 at the Nyayo National Stadium, where the singer was performing as part of his Africa tour… Read more

Bimbo Ademoye: Why I Prefer Intimate Weddings

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has revealed that she envisions a modest and deeply personal wedding ceremony rather than an elaborate celebration.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, the actress opened up about her ideas on marriage, family and the values that continue to guide her life… Read more

Shola Ogudu Explains Why Champz Is Declining Show Bookings

Shola Ogudu, the mother of Wizkid’s son Boluwatife, popularly known as Champz, has clarified why the young artiste will not be accepting performance invitations despite the success of his debut EP, Champion’s Arrival.

In a post shared on X, Ogudu thanked event organisers and promoters for the numerous offers extended to her 14-year-old son since the project’s release… Read more

I Lost The Woman I Almost Married – Speed Darlington

Nigerian entertainer Speed Darlington has spoken candidly about his upbringing, personal life, and beliefs about relationships during a recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

The controversial singer and social media personality revealed that growing up as an only child shaped his outlook on life and ambition… Read more

Toyin Abraham Reacts As ‘Oversabi Aunty’ Earns N99.8m In Opening Weekend

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has made an impressive entry into directing with her new film, Oversabi Aunty, which has grossed N99.8 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office.

The strong performance places the comedy-drama as the second-biggest opening film in Nollywood for 2025, highlighting Abraham’s growing influence both in front of and behind the camera… Read more

Court Rejects KWAM1’s Bid To Halt Awujale Selection Process

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode has declined a request by Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM1, to stop the ongoing selection and installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Delivering his ruling on Monday, Justice A. A. Omoniyi dismissed KWAM1’s application for an interim injunction, describing it as lacking merit and insufficient to warrant judicial intervention at this stage… Read more