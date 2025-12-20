Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 13th to Saturday, December 20th, 2025.

Davido Names Asake, Rema, Omah Lay Next Afrobeats’ GOAT

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has identified Asake, Rema and Omah Lay as the male artistes he believes are best positioned to become the next “Greatest Of All Time” in Nigeria’s ever-evolving music industry.

The award-winning singer shared his thoughts during a recent appearance on Carter Efe’s Twitch livestream on …Read more

Olamide, Burna Boy Make Top List On Obama’s 2025 Favourite Songs

Former United States (US) President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual end-of-year cultural recommendations for 2025, with Nigerian music once again gaining global recognition through Afrobeats.

Among the songs selected by the former US leader are tracks by Nigerian Afrobeats superstars Olamide and Burna Boy, reinforcing the growing international influence of African music…Read more

How Collaboration With Omah Lay Happened – Davido

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed the story behind his ‘With You’ collaboration with Omah Lay, shedding light on their initial interactions.

According to Davido in a video, the collaboration happened after he reached out to Omah Lay following a tweet where the latter expressed surprise at being featured on Davido’s livestream with Kai Cenat… Read more

Carter Efe Breaks Africa’s Twitch Record After Davido Livestream Collaboration

Nigerian content creator Carter Efe has made history as Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, surpassing Shank Comics’ record with over 406,000 followers.

This milestone followed his high-profile collaboration with Afrobeats superstar Davido, which drew in a massive audience and triggered a surge in followers… Read more

‘I Learned A Lot From Wizkid’ – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, In a candid moment, Grammy nominee Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known ashas opened up about learning the art of confidence from Afrobeats’ most iconic figure.

Speaking at an intimate Grammy Museum spotlight in Brooklyn on Tuesday, December 16, the MAVIN superstar reflected on the quiet masterclass in composure she picked up from Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid… Read more Chris Okafor Weds Partner Amid Doris Ogala’s Outburst Chris Okafor, the founder of Grace Nation Ministry, has tied the knot with his partner in a ceremony attended by family members and close associates. Photos from the cleric’s white wedding and traditional marriage ceremonies surfaced online on Wednesday, drawing widespread attention across social media platforms...Read more

Car Crash: Peller Needs Support, Not Mockery – Jarvis

Nigerian TikTok influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis, has spoken out amid intense backlash and online ridicule surrounding her partner Peller’s mental health struggle.

New Telegraph recalls that Peller attempted suicide and crashed his car following an alleged argument with Jarvis, sparking widespread speculation and mockery on social media… Read more

Ini Edo Defends ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’ After CAN’s Criticism

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Ini Edo, has responded to concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the title and content of her new movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, insisting that the film was never intended to ridicule Christianity or the Christmas season.

In a media statement released on Thursday, Ini Edo said the movie was created to provoke thought, spark meaningful conversations and reflect the complexities of human experience, stressing that all legal and regulatory requirements were fully complied with before its release… Read more

I Never Cheated On Peller – Jarvis

Nigerian content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has addressed circulating rumours about her relationship with social media influencer Peller, firmly denying any claims of unfaithfulness.

The clarification follows her confirmation of their breakup on Sunday, December 14, which she revealed was initiated by Peller… Read more

Jamiu Azeez Tenders Public Apology To Opeyemi Aiyeola Over Past Mistakes

Nigerian actor, Jamiu Azeez has publicly apologised to his senior colleague, Opeyemi Aiyeola, expressing deep regret for his past actions as he seeks her forgiveness.

In a statement issued on his Instagram page, Azeez referred to Aiyeola as his mother, sister, confidant, and benefactor, acknowledging the pain he caused her… Read more

Woli Arole Reveals Why He Keeps His Family Life Private

Nigerian Comedian Woli Arole has explained why he keeps his family life off social media, saying his marriage isn’t for public display or online validation.

According to his Instagram post, he prioritises companionship over social media posting, emphasising that marriage goes beyond online appearances… Read more

Toyosi Etim-Effiong: Why Cheating Is No Big Deal For Me

Toyosi, the wife of popular actor and film director, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shared her perspective on infidelity within marriage. In a recent interview, Toyosi stated that, for her, cheating does not automatically constitute a deal breaker. She clarified that her stance is not an endorsement of infidelity, but rather a recognition of its potential reality.

Toyosi explained that the concept of cheating is not gender-specific and that either spouse could be susceptible to it in a marriage. “Cheating is not a deal breaker for me… Read more

Why I Don’t Attend Certain Events – Angela Okorie

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has said she deliberately avoids certain events due to her awareness of people’s true intentions.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that not all invitations are genuine, adding that some are designed to harm or destroy unsuspecting guests… Read more

Chris Okafor’s Wife Breaks Silence Amid Doris Ogala’s Allegation

The wife of popular Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has finally broken her silence following the wave of controversy surrounding the Nollywood actress Doris Ogala’s marriage allegation.

New Telegraph reports that the pastor’s recent wedding stirred intense reactions online after Ogala accused him of betraying her after what she described as a long-term romantic relationship that allegedly began in 2017… Read more

Tiwa Savage Smashes A Huge Streaming Milestone

Tiwa Savage, the undisputed Queen of Afrobeats, has achieved a massive career milestone, officially crossing 800 mil- lion streams across all credits on Spotify. This marks a definitive moment for an artist who has been a pioneering force in the global rise of Afrobeats.

The achievement makes her only the 24th Nigerian artist and the third female to reach this benchmark, cementing her status as a long-standing and influential figure in the industry. This accomplishment highlights… Read more

Buying Range Rover Sport Was My Biggest Financial Mistake – Zicsaloma

Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Zicsaloma has opened up about what he described as one of the most painful financial decisions of his career.

According to Zicsaloma, the purchase of a luxury Range Rover Sport turned out to be a costly mistake and decision he made in 2025… Read more

Juliana Olayode Shares Emotional Journey Through Depression, Suicidal Thoughts

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby, has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she endured depression and suicidal thoughts for nearly three years while keeping her struggles hidden from public view.

In a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram page, the actress reflected on how the experience profoundly affected her physical, emotional and mental well-being… Read more

Wiz Khalifa Handed Nine-Month Prison Sentence Over Onstage Cannabis Use

American rapper Wiz Khalifa, born Thomaz Cameron Jibril, has been sentenced to nine months in prison by a Romanian court following an incident involving cannabis use during a live performance at a music festival.

The ruling was delivered by the Constanța Court of Appeal, which overturned an earlier penalty that had seen the artiste fined 3,600 Romanian lei (about $829) for drug possession… Read more

Lere Paimo Cries Out Over Alleged Attempt To Take Over ‘Ogbori Elemosho’

Veteran Yoruba filmmaker and actor, Lere Paimo, popularly known as Eda Onile Ola, has appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and other prominent Nigerians to intervene in what he described as an attempt to deprive him of the rights to his classic film, Ogbori Elemosho.

Paimo made this appeal on Wednesday during a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he alleged that powerful interests were seeking to remake the iconic film without his consent… Read more

TikTok Reaches US Joint Venture Agreement To Head Off Ban

Popular social media platform TikTok has announced that it has finalised a joint venture arrangement with a group of investors, a move aimed at securing the platform’s continued operation in the United States(US) amid long-standing concerns over its Chinese ownership.

In an internal message circulated to employees, TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer, Shou Chew, disclosed that the company and its parent firm, ByteDance, had agreed on the structure of a new U.S.-based entity… Read more