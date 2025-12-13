Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 6th to Saturday, December 13th, 2025.

Detty December: Top 10 Destinations To Explore In Nigeria

Nigerians at home and abroad return every December with one mission in mind: to enjoy a vibrant, unforgettable ambience, as they gather to celebrate “Detty December.”

From beach parties to cultural festivals, exclusive concerts to scenic getaways, the holiday season has evolved into a full-blown tourism movement, one that transforms cities across the country into hotspots of music, culture, food, and endless fun… Read more

Wizkid Hails Asake’s Voice, Impact On African Music

Nigerian music star and Grammy Award winner, Ibrahim. Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has showered high praise on fellow Nigerian artiste, Ololaade Ahmed, known mononymously as Asake, celebrating his vocal uniqueness and growing influence on the African music landscape.

Wizkid made these remarks during a recent appearance on Apple Music Radio, where he sat down for a conversation with long-time collaborator DJ Tunez… Read more

Dayo Amusa Emerges National Vice President Of AGN

Celebrated and talented Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has been elected the National Vice President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). The election was a remarkable success at the just-concluded AGN National Election in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking after the announcement, Dayo Amusa said: “My emergence as the AGN National Vice President is a testament to my unwavering dedication, leadership qualities… Read more

Odunlade Adekola’s “Warlord: Olori Ogun” Hits N96.2m At Opening Weekend

FilmOne Entertainment, West Africa’s leading distributor of Nollywood and global content, took a major step in championing indigenous storytelling with the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s “Warlord: Olori Ogun.”

The film is produced by Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) and FilmOne Studios, and directed by Odunlade Adekola, Tope Adebayo, and Abiodun Olanrewaju… Read more

Gaise Baba’s ‘No Turning Back’ Beats Wizkid To No. 1 On YouTube 2025

YouTube has unveiled its Nigeria 2025 rankings, spotlighting the content creators, artistes and videos that captured the nation’s attention throughout the year.

Gospel sensation Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, emerged as the year’s biggest musical standout, taking the number one position on YouTube’s music chart… Read more

FULL LIST: Nigeria Dominates 2025 TikTok Awards

TikTok has unveiled a new generation of cultural trailblazers, honouring Africa’s biggest creators at the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa.

Held in Johannesburg on Saturday, December 6, under the theme “New Era, New Icons,” the event celebrated the creators reshaping style, conversation, and creativity across the continent, with Nigerian talents emerging as the night’s biggest winners… Read more

BNXN Opens Up About Realities Of Finding Love In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Daniel Etiese Benson, known professionally as BNXN has taken to his social media page to open up on his struggles with finding love in Lagos.

BNXN may be churning out chart-toppers, but when it comes to romance, Lagos isn’t giving the Afrobeats star any hits as he stirred conversations online after… Read more

Wale Ojo Premiere’s New Movie, ‘This Is Not A Nollywood Movie’

If you think you have seen actor Wale Ojo in all his elements, then you need to look out for and watch his newest movie, ‘This is not a Nollywood Movie.

The movie, produced by Boma Akpore, premiered recently at iMax Cinemas, Lekki, with movie buffs and enthusiasts equally turning out in show-stopping outfits… Read more

Omoni Oboli Wins YouTube Nigeria Content Creator Award

Nollywood actress and content creator Omoni Oboli has been crowned YouTube Nigeria Content Creator of the Year, topping the list as number one.

The award marked a milestone in Oboli’s flourishing career as a YouTube personality as she dedicated the award to her partner, Tomi Adeoye, and her family, who have been instrumental in her journey… Read more

Tems Opens Up About Her Evolution In Style, Music, Love

Tems has never been afraid of attention, but in 2025 she’s stepping into it with a new kind of quiet confidence. After another massive year, the Grammy winner sat down with Cee Valentina for Complex UK, with whom she had an open and honest conversation about her style, her music, and of course, her love life, amid unverified rumours linking her to UK rap star Dave.

In the interview, Tems pulled back the curtain on her usually private world. From clearing the air about her viral Oscars dress to speaking on whether she’s really in her “lover girl” era, here’s everything we learned from her… Read more

Wande Coal, Zlatan, Shoday, DJ Neptune To Headline Goldberg’s Xmas Concert

Nigerian music stars led by Wande Coal, Zlatan, Shoday, and DJ Neptune, are set to ignite fun and thrills at the Nigerian Breweries Plc-backed Goldberg Golden Xmas Concert.

Scheduled to take place on December 13 at the Polo Club, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the 2025 edition reinforces Goldberg’s deep connection to the Southwest – its culture, its music, and its community… Read more

Men Are The Real Gold Diggers – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has challenged the conventional notion that women are the primary gold diggers in relationships, asserting that men are the biggest gold diggers.

In an episode of her podcast “Toke Moment” with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha, Makinwa criticised the societal tendency to stigmatise women who marry wealthy men… Read more

Don Jazzy Reflects On Rapid Revolution Of Afrobeat Genre

Nigerian music executive, Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has highlighted the swift growth of Afrobeats, stating its position as a relatively young genre in the global music scene.

According to Jazzy, who spoke on his verified X handle, the genre is in a continuous learning phase, with industry stakeholders adapting to changes and innovations… Read more

Brymo, Johnny Drille To Lead 4-Day Shakara Festival

Organisers of the Shakara Festival have announced Brymo and Johnny Drille as two of the leading headliners of the four-day event scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 18, till Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Nautica Beach Resort, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

Recent chat revealed that Shakara Festival is poised to be Nigeria’s premier cultural and music experience, billed to take place annually as one of the activities of the widely acclaimed Detty December in Lagos, Nigeria… Read more

Wema Bank, Davido 5ive Tour To Hold In Abuja On Dec 14

The Davido 5ive Tour, sponsored by Wema Bank, is set to hold its Abuja edition on December 14, 2025, marking the fifth stop of the tour’s Nigerian leg.

This follows a series of highly attended performances across four regions of the country since the tour kicked off in October… Read more

Toyin Abraham Drops Hilarious Oversabi Aunty Trailer

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has unveiled the official trailer for her upcoming film, Oversabi Aunty, giving fans their first glimpse into a lively blend of humour, family drama, and heartfelt storytelling.

The movie, slated to arrive in cinemas on December 19, follows a spirited character who believes she has the perfect solution to everyone’s problems—whether they ask for it or not… Read more

Papaya Ex Lights Up Nollywood With ‘The Night Market’

Digital creator and lifestyle influencer Papaya Ex has officially stepped into the Nollywood scene with the release of her first film, The Night Market, which is currently streaming on YouTube.

Taking to her social media page, the influencer expressed heartfelt gratitude to her supporters, acknowledging their role in amplifying her brand and giving her new project significant visibility… Read more

2Baba Begs Nigerians For Forgiveness Amid Marital Crisis

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has publicly apologised to Nigerians following a wave of controversy involving his marriage to his wife, Natasha.

New Telegraph reports that the singer’s appeal comes after days of intense online debate triggered by a series of dramatic incidents linked to the couple… Read more

Respect My Years Of Hard Work, Young Jonn Urges Critics

Nigerian singer, John Saviours Udomboso, known professionally as Young Jonn, has urged critics to stop undermining his talent and hard work, emphasising that it took him years to reach his current level of success.

In a recent social media post, Young John expressed his frustration with critics who have accused him of being “Monotonous… Read more

Why I Don’t Want To Get Married Again – Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, on Wednesday, said she has no intention of ever getting married to another man, saying she feels “Traumatised” by the institution following her highly publicised marital crisis with husband, Ned Nwoko.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple’s private feud became public in October, when a viral video showed Daniels in tears and alleging domestic assault… Read more