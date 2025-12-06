Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 29th to Saturday, December 6th, 2025.

I’m Currently Focused On Prioritising Myself – Olamide

Nigerian music executive and rapper Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Baddo, has announced a shift in focus towards personal growth and self-care.

In a recent interview on Flow 98.7FM, Olamide revealed that he is currently prioritising his own well-being, marking a departure from his long-standing habit of prioritising the needs of others… Read more

2Face Breaks Silence Amid Marital Crisis, Seeks Help

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy involving him and his new wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, began trending online.

In a short message shared on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the singer wrote, “Help me.” His post comes hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, raised concern in an Instagram post in which he paired his message with lyrics from one of 2Face’s songs… Read more

BBNaija: Imisi Returns To Ebute Metta In Style

The winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, Imisi Ayanwale, will on Friday, December 5, receive a heroic welcome as she returns to her hometown in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Imisi, who clinched the N150 million grand prize on October 5, 2025, has continued to dominate public attention since her victory… Read more

Sabinus Confirms Dissolution Of Marriage

Popular Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has confirmed the end of his marriage to Ciana Chapman.

In a recent TikTok live stream, Sabinus revealed that his marriage, which took place in 2023, ended peacefully and amicably… Read more

DNA Test Causing Delay In Burial Plans – MohBad’s Father

The father of the late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Mr Joseph Aloba, has expressed frustration over the continued delay in his son’s burial.

According to MohBad’s father, the ongoing DNA-related court process remains the major obstacle preventing final rites from taking place… Read more

Portable Claims He Has Helped More People Than Olamide, Don Jazzy

Controversial singer Portable has claimed to have provided more assistance to individuals in the music industry than prominent artists Olamide, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido.

The Zazu crooner emphasised that his philanthropic efforts extend beyond the music sector, targeting the less privileged and ordinary people… Read more

2Face’s Brother Speaks Amid Ongoing Marital Crisis

Hyacinth Idibia, the younger brother of Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has spoken publicly for the first time since the controversy surrounding the singer and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, erupted online.

Hyacinth took to his Instagram page to post a brief but deeply emotional message, pairing his words with lyrics from one of 2Face’s songs, a move that immediately stirred concern among fans… Read more

Peter Okoye Reveals Greatest Fear In Life

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has opened up about the one thing that truly frightens him, which he said isn’t death.

In a recent appearance on the Nancy Isime Show, the award-winning singer explained that while many people fear dying, his deepest fear is slipping back into poverty… Read more

Posthumous Award: Stella Damasus Pays Tribute To Late Husband

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, after receiving a posthumous award on his behalf at the AMAN Awards.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Damasus, alongside their two daughters, came on stage as they accepted the honour… Read more

AY Comedian Warns Against Fake Friends

Nigerian entertainer and Stand-Up Comedian, Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, has issued a strong public warning about the growing trend of fake friendships, particularly among individuals who capitalise on negative news for clout and financial benefit.

In a candid social media post, the award-winning comedian expressed concern over people who portray themselves as close allies yet are quick to amplify damaging stories once controversy arises. According to him, such behaviour reveals hidden motives rather than genuine friendship… Read more

Why I Apologised To Afeez Owo – Wunmi Toriola

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has explained her recent apology to her senior colleague Afeez Owo, saying it’s because she’s a true ambassador of culture.

New Telegraph recalls that Wumi had publicly criticised Afeez in September after he described her film roles as similar to her real-life character, saying she tolerates no nonsense and reacts when pushed… Read more

Bisola Badmus Celebrates Birthday After Surviving Brain Tumour

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday with deep appreciation as she reflects on her recovery from a brain tumour diagnosed in 2022.

In an emotional message shared on her Instagram page, the actress thanked God for what she described as a life-altering journey — one she hopes never to experience again… Read more

Davido Reacts To Adeleke’s Resignation From PDP

Renowned Nigerian Afrobeats artist, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has commented on his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s, resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), posting “Jeje…” on his X page.

Governor Adeleke, who represented Osun West as Senator and currently serves as the Governor of the state, announced his resignation in a letter dated November 4, 2025, citing the party’s national leadership crisis… Read more

Elumelu Cancels All-White Party To Honour Afriland Towers Fire Victims

The Chairman of United Bank of Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has cancelled his annual TOE All-White Party in Lagos to honour the victims of the September fire incident at Afriland Towers.

New Telegraph reports that the fire, which broke out at the high-rise building on Broad Street, claimed the lives of six staff members… Read more

I Was Once Offered Script To Sleep With Dog – Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed how she was once offered a script to sleep with a dog in her early days in Nigerian movie indusry.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Nkechi said she turned down the role, prioritising her image and long-term career prospects. She explained her decision was driven by the desire to avoid being typecast or associated with explicit content… Read more

Sustainability Is Not About Going Viral, BBNaija’s Kola Declares

BBNaija Season 10 top-five house- mate, Kola Omotoso, has urged creators to focus on sustainability over virality, stressing the importance of intellectual property and understanding the rights that govern their work.

He shared his insights during a panel session at the just concluded NECLive 2025, where industry leaders explored ways to grow Africa’s creative economy… Read more

I Derive Joy From Helping Others, Have Adopted 18 Children – Yvonne Jegede

For two decades, Nollywood actress, producer and model, Yvonne Jegede, has graced the screen with her beautiful face and acting prowess. Her appearance in 2Face’s iconic music video, ‘African Queen’ as a budding actress further elevated her career, which began in 2004 with a role in ‘Missing Angels.

In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her 20 years celebration in the industry, what to expect and advice to rising female stars. Congratulations on celebrating 20 years on stage; how do you feel… Read more

I’ll Speak When I Deem Fit, Says Anita Joseph Amid Marital Crisis

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has addressed the swirling rumours regarding her marriage to comedian Fisayo ‘MC Fish’ Michael. The actress, who wed MC Fish in February 2020, broke her silence following intense speculation about the state of their union.

For several days, reports have claimed the marriage has collapsed, citing alleged issues including substance abuse, infidelity, domestic violence, and physical abuse on MC Fish’s part… Read more

AMVCA: Don Julio Becomes Headline Sponsor Of 12th Edition

After multiple consecutive years of enjoying the spotlight as the headline sponsor for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), Amstel Malta has bowed out of the spot for a new brand.

In a recent development, MultiChoice, a Canal Plus company, in partnership with Diageo, announced Don Julio as the headline sponsor of the 12th edition of the AMVCA scheduled for 2026… Read more

For Raymu, ‘Love Me’ Wasn’t Just A New Single

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and vocal coach, Irorosuayire Ogheneruemu, professionally known as Raymu, stands at the forefront of a new wave of African artists—authentic, versatile, and committed to using music as a force for inspiration, healing, and transformation.

With a rich tone, expansive vocal range, and commanding stage presence, Raymu, whose music blends soul, Afro-pop, and contemporary influences into a sound that is deeply emotive and powerfully resonant.. Read more