Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 22nd to Saturday, November 29th, 2025.

Fans Decry Rising Ticket Prices For December Concerts

Lagos is gearing up for its annual Detty December rush, but this year’s excitement is mixed with frustration as Afrobeats fans brace for unusually steep ticket prices across major concerts.

With Flytime Fest and several standalone shows set to dominate the festive calendar, many music lovers say the costs are pushing the celebration out of reach… Read more

Osupa Pens Emotional Tribute To Pasuma At 58

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa has celebrated his longtime colleague and industry heavyweight, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

In the post shared on his social media handle, Osupa offers warm praises and a heartfelt prayer that has stirred reactions across the music community… Read more

Don Jazzy Speaks On Reconciliation With Ex-Wife

Mavin Records label boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has addressed fans’ curiosity about his love life, stating plainly that a reunion with his former wife is not on the table.

Don Jazzy shared the update during an interactive session with fans on X. When a follower suggested he “Reconcile” with his ex-wife, Michelle Jackson, since he is still unmarried… Read more

Ayra Starr Confirms Relocation To New York

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has announced that she no longer resides in Nigeria, revealing that she has officially settled in New York as she enters a new phase of her career.

The singer shared the update during a live online session, explaining that although she made the move less than two months ago, the city already feels familiar and deeply connected to her personality… Read more

Young John Unveils Star-Studded Sophomore Album, ‘Blue Disco’

Nigerian producer-turned-pop star Young John has officially released his highly anticipated second studio album, Blue Disco, a vibrant 21-track project that blends emotional depth with irresistible dance rhythms.

The new album arrives as a major follow-up to his 2024 debut, “Jiggy Forever”, which amassed more than 600 million streams and cemented him as one of Afrobeats’ most transformative figures… Read more

Anita Joseph, MC Fish’s Marriage Has Ended – Stanley Ontop

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Stanley Ontop has stirred social media conversation after alleging that Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, have ended their five-year marriage.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple, widely known on social media for openly expressing affection, reportedly tied the knot about half a decade ago… Read more

Emotions As Kwam1 Reunites With Son From Bisola Badmus

Legendary Nigerian Fuji icon Sikiru Ayinde, better known as K1 De Ultimate or Kwam1, has gotten social media talking after an emotional public reunion with his teenage son, Abdulmalik Ayinde Marshal, and the boy’s mother, actress Bisola Badmus, at an EM Reality Africa event.

The touching moment unfolded during the singer’s performance when he paused abruptly, gestured toward 15-year-old Abdulmalik, who strikingly resembles him, and brought him on stage… Read more

Liquorose Opens Up On Dream To Pursue Music

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Liquorose has revealed that her passion for music goes far deeper than many fans realise, explaining that she had always envisioned herself as a musician long before fame found her.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality VJ Adams, the Season 6 housemate revealed how she was actively developing her sound and recording songs prior to joining the reality show… Read more

Wizkid Says He Built His Career From Scratch, Sparks Debate

Nigerian superstar Wizkid has stirred reactions online after stating that his rise to fame did not follow any established model. Recall that New Telegraph had reported that he is featured in a new HBO documentary, Long Live Lagos, where he made the remark that has led to heated conversations about the foundations of his career.

According to Wizkid, his journey was largely self-constructed. “There was no blueprint for me. I had to create my own structure,” he said in the film… Read more

Anita Joseph Breaks Silence Amid Marital Rift With MC Fish

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has finally addressed swirling rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage to Nigerian musician, MC Fish.

The speculation began after Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, in a post claimed that MC Fish had packed his belongings and left their home following a domestic disagreement… Read more

I’d Have Become Maths Teacher If Music Hadn’t Succeeded – Tems

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Opaniyi, better known as Tems, has opened up on what her life might have looked like if her music career had not taken off, revealing that she once considered a future far from the spotlight.

Tems, who spoke during a recent fan interaction on X when asked about alternative career options, said she had strong interests outside music and could easily have pursued a more traditional profession… Read more

I’ve Always Granted Davido Access To Imade – Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has addressed a series of online posts targeted at her daughter, Imade Adeleke, describing them as deliberate falsehoods about the child’s well-being.

In a detailed post on Snapchat, Sophia explained that she has never denied her 10-year-old access to her father, adding that she prioritised her safety and structured schedules… Read more

Jazzman Calls Out Adekunle Gold For Using His Hit Song

Nigerian singer Jazzman Olofin has openly reprimanded Afropop star Adekunle Gold after discovering that the younger artist rehearsed his classic hit “Raise Da Roof” with a live band ahead of an upcoming show in London, without first seeking his approval.

In a message shared on Instagram, Jazzman clarified that while he has no problem with artistes performing or freestyling to older songs on stage, he considered it disrespectful for Adekunle Gold to rehearse a full rendition of his 22-year-old hit without reaching out… Read more

HBO Documentary Chronicles Wizkid’s Rise To Global Stardom

A new HBO documentary is set to spotlight the extraordinary ascent of Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, tracing his path from the streets of Lagos to some of the world’s biggest stages.

Titled Music Box: Wizkid – Long Live Lagos, the film premieres on December 11 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max… Read more

Peggy Ovire Refutes Taye Arimoro’s N100m Demages

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has rejected actor Taye Arimoro’s N100 million damages as she denied his allegations of assault.

Speaking through her legal counsel, Peggy said Taye’s claims are “Misleading, selective, and materially false,” and he is twisting the events that transpired… Read more

You’ll Regret Not Inviting Me To Your London Show, Portable Tells Olamide

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out YBNL boss, Olamide, for being excluded from the rapper’s recent sold-out London concert at the OVO Wembley Arena.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Portable expressed frustration that Olamide did not respond to his messages or include him in the show, which attracted over 12,000 fans… Read more

I Gave Olamide International Recognition – Portable

Nigerian street-hop artiste Portable has ignited controversy once again, this time asserting that he played a key role in boosting famous rapper, Olamide’s international presence.

The outspoken singer made this remark during a recent live performance, insisting that his breakout hit “Zazoo Zeh” elevated the YBNL boss in ways many fans do not acknowledge… Read more

Olamide Clears Air On Calm Personality

Nigerian rap icon, Olamide has finally broken his silence on long-held misconceptions about his personality, saying many people mistake his calm and quiet nature for shyness.

The YBNL boss, who spoke in a recent interview on Ada’s Room podcast about how the public often interprets his behaviour, said he is not shy at all; he simply prefers to keep to himself unless necessary… Read more

Adekunle Gold’s London Show Mind Blowing – Simi

Nigerian sensation singer, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, has expressed pride in her husband, Adekunle Gold’s recent London show, describing it as “Mind-blowing.”

In an Instagram post, Simi lauded Adekunle Gold as an exceptional artist, husband, and father, commending his talent, persistence, and consistency… Read more

BBNaija: I Want Nine Kids, Liquorose Declares

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has shared her vision for family life, revealing ambitions that reflect her personal growth and openness.

In an interview on the Off the Top podcast with VJ Adams, the BBNaija reality TV star said, “I want nine kids,” surprising fans with her candidness about her future plans… Read more