Top 20 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly Entertainment news roundup making headlines from Saturday, February 24 to March 1st, 2024.

Nigerians React To Kunle Afolayan’s Dance Moves With Daughter

Ace Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, has stirred controversy online following his dance moves with his daughter, Eyiyemi, during the premiere of his highly anticipated series, “Anikulapo: The Rise of the Spectre.”

However, a video from the premiere’s after-party captured Kunle Afolayan dancing with his daughter, Eyiyemi, who…Read more

MohBad’s Wife Breaks Silence, Says They Won’t Let Me Speak My Truth

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi has revealed that she’s being oppressed by the same people who bullied her husband to death.

Omowunmi took to her social media page to claim that Mohbad’s tormentors silenced him by…Read more

Finally, Don Jazzy Sells Off Mavin Records

Nigerian singer, producer and music executive, Micheal Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has sold his highly recognized record label, Mavin Records to Universal…Read more

Moses Bliss, Marie Tie Knot In Traditional Wedding (Video)

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn have tied the knot in a traditional wedding on Thursday, February 29.

New Telegraph reports that the lovebirds had their traditional wedding which was held at…Read more

I Receive Death Threats For My Social Media Comments – Daniel Regha

Popular social media critic, Daniel Regha has revealed that he has been receiving death threats for his comments on Twitter.

He said he had to disguise any time he was going out to avoid social…Read more

Lord Lamba Sues BBNaija’s Queen, Demands Custody Of Daughter

Nigerian comedian and skitmaker, Promise Kelvin Anagbogu, better known as Lord Lamba, has reportedly sued his baby mama, Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, over custody of his daughter, Princess Keilah.

However, a few hours after she had announced her engagement, Lord Lamba, who refused to acknowledge his daughter publicly since she…Read more

Ned Nwoko Personal Aide Murdered By Kidnappers

One of the personal aides to Nigerian billionaire and Politician, Ned Nwoko, Chris Agidy, has been murdered by the kidnappers who abducted him on November 2023.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh who confirmed the death of…Read more

Mohbad’s Father Demands Probe Of Late Son’s Wife

The family of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to bring Omowunmi, the wife of their late son, forward to provide… Read more

Many Homes Will Break If I Expose Lizzy Anjorin – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has claimed that many homes will be broken and the internet will crash, if she decides to expose her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

speaking during an Instagram live session with fans, Iyabo Ojo said she always considers homes that…Read more

Nasty Blaq Seeks Fans Payers Over Health Challenges

Popular skit maker, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nasty Blaq has taken to his Instagram page to open up on his health status.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, Nasty Blaq could be seen receiving medical care as he…Read more

Mohbad Father Accuses Wunmi Of Using Sympathy To Blackmail Him

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has reacted to his late son’s wife, Omowunmi’s comment as he challenges her to say what she knows about his demise.

According to her, she knows a lot, but she’s afraid to speak up because of the people who took…Read more

Seyi Law Clears Air, Says ‘I Didn’t Campaign For Tinubu’

Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law has denied campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in the buildup of the 2023 election.

New Telegraph recalls that the US-based comedian came under fire on social media following the economic hardship and…Read more

I Wrote Davido’s Unavailable – Logos Olori

The Davido Music World (DMW) record label signee, Logos Olori has claimed that he wrote Davido’s Grammy-nominated song, ‘Unavailable’ featuring Musa Keys.

According to him, he was the originator of the song, while…Read more

Kizz Daniel: I’ve Slept With 67 Women

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has made a huge revelation about his sexuality.

In an interactive session with fans on the X page on Saturday, a fan inquired to know…Read more

How I Was Once Asked To Be A Sperm Donor – Falz

Famous Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has revealed how he was once approached to be a sperm donor.

The singer made this known while appearing…Read more

How Rema Changed My Life – Pheelz

Nigerian record producer and singer, Moses Philip Kayode, better known as Pheelz, has disclosed how his colleague, Rema played a huge role in…Read more

Kanye West Dangerous To All Africans – Seun Kuti

Nigerian Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti has stirred up controversy on social media by calling American rapper, Kanye West a “dangerous person to all Africans”.

Seun Kuti made this remark on Friday, March 1, in a statement posted…Read more

BBNaija’s Cee-C Opens Up On Relationship With Ike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Cynthia Okafor, popularly known as Cee-C has debunked the news reports of dating her colleague, Ike Onyema.

New Telegraph recalls that many online users dragged celebrity lawyer…Read more

Hardship: Kanayo Warns Igbo Against Protests

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has warned Igbos over the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, amidst the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram page in a shared video, Kanayo issued a stern warning to…Read more

Hilda Dokubo: Nigerians Are Being Abused By Government

Following the economic hardship and inflation as a result of rise in Dollar rate, Veteran Nollywood actress and politician, Hilda Dokubo, has asserted that Nigerians are being abused by the federal government.

However, in an interview with PUNCH, Hilda Dokubo described the rate of insecurity and hunger in the country as…Read more