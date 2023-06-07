Top 20 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 7

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 20 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, June 7, 2023

10th NASS: A fair bargain for South East overdue

Since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999, there is arguably any region that has been unfairly treated like the South-East region of the country. It has again resonated with an age-long animosity, strife and suspicion, leading to a heightened campaign for self- determination and balkanisation in sheer contrast to the dreams of our founding fathers. Apart from being the only zone that has not produced an elected president since independence in 1960…Read more

Subsidy Removal: I Would’ve Adopted Dentist Approach – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has said that he would have adopted a dentist approach in tackling the issue of removal of subsidy from petroleum products.

Obi who spoke at the premises of the Court of Appeal after Tuesday’s hearing of his petition challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President. Read more

10th Assembly: LP Reps-Elect Kick As Obi Ask Them To Vote Yari, Betara

With exactly a week to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, there is confusion in the camp of the Labour Party as its members elect have rejected the directive of its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi to vote for Senator Abdulaziz Yari as Senate President and Hon. Muktar Betara as Speaker.

Obi is also urging them not to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau in the Senate and Hon. Read more

Senate Presidency: Why Akpabio May Lose Support Of Colleagues

Barely one week to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, indications have emerged that former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, may have his ambition to lead the Senate cut short due to some misgivings about his past among his colleagues in the Red Chamber.

Akpabio, a vibrant personality and former Leader of the Minority Caucus in the Senate, had been one of the front runners….Read more

Ensure Balance In Appointment Of Security Chiefs, Political

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make conscious efforts in stabilizing his government by ensuring a good balance in the appointment of security chiefs and top political positions.

The Christian body in a message to Tinubu signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Tuesday in Abuja…Read more

Guber Poll: Uzodinma, Diri, Dino, Others, Make INEC’s Final List

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and his BayelsaRead more State counterpart, Diri Douye, were among the 51 candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

Also cleared in the list released on Tuesday by the commission include the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu. Read more

Subsidy: Nigeria Is Rich But Poorly Managed – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has blamed the country’s woes on incompetent and inefficient leaders, insisting that what the people get out of any government depends on the kind of persons they put in government as leaders.

Adebayo used the analogy of fishermen and farmers to drive home his argument. Read more

Kogi Guber: PDP Stakeholders, Ex-Exco Members In Kabba/Bunu Defect To APC

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, scores of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in the Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the State, including former Executive members of the opposition party, have continued to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Another set of PDP members officially decamped on Monday and they were warmly received into the ruling party by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Banquet Hall of the Governor’s office. Read more

Mbah Hails Civil Servants, Traders, Others For Defying Sit-At-Home Order

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has commended civil servants, transporters, the business community and other institutions in the state for their significant compliance with the government’s directive ending the Monday sit-at-home order.

This was even as he put the compliance level at about 70 per cent, expressing hope of total compliance on subsequent Mondays. Read more

Senate Throws Out Controversial National Water Resources Bill

The Senate on Tuesday rejected the controversial National Water Resources Bill, 2023, after it was listed for concurrence on the order paper for consideration and passage.

The rejection of the bill by the Senate put an end to the controversy by governors and federal lawmakers particularly those from the Southern part of the country. Read more

Iyabo Ojo: I’m Getting Attacked Because I Supported Peter Obi

Nollywood Actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she’s being attacked by the Lagos State government with exorbitant tax bills because she supported the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the mother of two took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Monday, to call out Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Read more

Ebonyi: I’m In Charge, Nwifuru Replies Critics

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru on Tuesday reacted to his critics who have been saying that he was not in charge as the state governor.

There have been insinuations in some quarters that former Governor Dave Umahi. Read more

Makinde Appoints 9 Aides For Deputy

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of nine aides for his deputy, Chief Adebayo Lawal.

The appointments of the aides who are to work with the deputy governor were announced on Tuesday in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Segun Ogunwuyi. Read more

NLC Accuses National Industrial Court Of Favouring FG At Detriment Of Workers

Following its suspended strike action as a result of ongoing negotiations and with respect to a court order against its planned nationwide protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the National Industrial Court (NIC) of favouring the Federal Government not minding its implication on the masses and workers.

This was contained in a communique signed by its President and General Secretary….Read more

Anti-Corruption Fight: Stakeholders Seek Enhanced Publicity

The stakeholders in the ongoing fight against corruption, have tasked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant agencies on the need to enhance their scope of disseminating information on gains recorded.

The charge was given on Tuesday by the MacArthur Foundation. Read more

Newly Inaugurated Osun Assembly Vows To Review ‘Obnoxious’ Laws Made After Oyetola’s Defeat

The newly inaugurated Osun State House of Assembly has said it would collate and review all the bills passed into law and assented to by the immediate past parliament and executive administration in the state.

In his inaugural address, the newly sworn-in speaker of the 8th Assembly. Read more

Obaseki Inaugurates 18-Man C’ttee To Implement Anti-grazing Law In Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inaugurated an 18-man committee on cattle and livestock control to implement the state’s anti-grazing law.

The Governor during the inauguration of the Committee at the Executive Council (EXCO) Chambers in Government House, Benin City, urged the Committee to immediately swing into action… Read more

Abiodun Dissolves Ogun 9th Assembly

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has issued a proclamation for the dissolution of the ninth legislature of the State House of Assembly, with effect from Friday, June 9.

The present legislature, led by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo was inaugurated in June 2019. Read more

Benzema Completes Mega Money Move After Real Madrid Exit

Karim Benzema has completed his move to Saudia Arabian club Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid.