Fun Places To Visit This Christmas Holidays

Share

Christmas is here again, and with it comes the joyful celebration of tradition and togetherness. It is a fun and festive moment for people all over the world. It is a time when most families embark on vacations to spend quality time with their loved ones, have fun, meet new people, and unwind from normal everyday life.

Christmas in Nigeria is a vibrant and joyful occasion, blending Christian traditions with local customs. The celebration, rooted in the rich cultural heritage of the Nigerian people, is a unique and special experience.

There are so many amazing places in Nigeria where nature’s beauty is at its peak and, these are classic and ultra-modern holiday destinations that offer not just serene attractions but also countless activities, delicious cuisine, and a myriad of interests that are sure to transform your holiday into a memorable experience.

FUN PLACES TO VISIT THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON

In this article, New Telegraph highlights fun places to visit this Christmas for adventure in Nigeria which come with different meanings to different people.

For some, Christmas is a season to relax and enjoy solitude after a long year’s work. However, for others, touring fun destinations during Christmas is a great way to unwind, explore, wine and dine and vibe top trending songs.

1. GIWA GARDENS WATER PARK

Experience the largest water park in West Africa with over 21 activities and a pride of Lagos, Nigeria.

Giwa Gardens is perfect for all ages and sure to bring out the kid in you as you splash, dash and enjoy thrilling slides and experiences all day long.

Things To Do At Giwa Water Park

Jacuzzi bar.

Wave pool

Explore adventure caves

Indulge in delicious dining options

Ice cream and candy factories.

2. LA CAMPAGNE TROPICANA BEACH RESORT

This place is for lovers of serenity and beauty. The beach is a serene and beautiful environment where you can get a feel of the nice warm weather. You can have your refreshments by the side while enjoying the beach’s beauty.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is your best stop for this Christmas, the beach resort provides a pleasant, fascinating and excellent holiday relaxation for you and your loved ones.

La Campagne is one of Africa’s most visited beach resorts at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. The resort is on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, bordered by the Ikegun Lake.

Its attendants exude an African-themed beach’s beauty with modern luxury also offering comfortable accommodation with twenty-nine well-equipped chalets, luxury tents, a private swimming pool and the perfect beach for picnics.

3. WONDERLAND AMUSEMENT PARK

This is a 330,000 square metres ultra-modern park located in Nigeria’s federal capital. Wonderland Amusement Park is unarguably the biggest and most equipped park in Nigeria.

It offers leisure gardens for visitors’ recreation and rides and an amazing arcade.

A visit to Millennium Park would not be complete until one enters the popular Fulani Ranch which offers a variety of tasty local and intercontinental cuisines.

A plethora of other restaurants and shops are also on the ground to cater to your needs while at the park. Because of these marvellous attractions, Wonderland Amusement Park is fondly called a fun haven.

4. KAJURU CASTLE

Built over 40 years ago, Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State presents pure royalty. This is visible from the castle edifice with wide spaces, domes and cabins.

First, Kajuru Castle is open to the public for a walk-in excursion, but the territory you need to be in for a private setting is available. Furthermore, Kajuru Castle accommodates a limited number of people to stay for a specific duration.

Although, the building is royally designed, however, there are opportunities for intimacy and luxury at this castle. Large dining spaces and rooftops for romantic escapades also exist at Kajuru Castle.

Things To Do At Kajuru Castle This Christmas

Moreover, there are lots of things to experience at Kajuru Castle which are:

Romantic getaways

Group or family retreats

Habitat dweller’s discovery

Swimming

Taking quality pictures

5. OBUDU CATTLE RANCH

Obudu Cattle Ranch is a popular tourist destination in Nigeria. It’s located on the Obudu Plateau in Cross River State and is the highest elevated part of southeastern Nigeria

The Obudu Mountain Resort has capitalized on its altitude to provide guests with the best viewpoints and fresh, invigorating mountain air.

A short walk takes you to the spectacular grotto. This natural swimming pool with sparkling pure water provides a clear view of the long winding waterfall and green mountain ranges surrounding the natural reserve.

The reserve is home to rare species of birds and other animals such as the gorilla and drill monkey.

Things To Do At Obudu Cattle Ranch

Cable car

Canopy walkway

Grotto

Climb the holy mountain

Hiking

Horse riding

Water park

6. JOS WILDLIFE PARK

As a natural habitat, Jos Wildlife Park located in the heart of Plateau State is filled with a lot of wild animal species and trees. Yet, it remains a good destination for Christmas in Northern Nigeria.

It is a manmade space carved out for eco-tourism and relaxation. Although the park has been existing for quite some time, it serves as a discovery site for both old and young.

Thus, Christmas could come in a different dimension by adding a tour of the wildlife park in Jos to your travel list. Here, you will find pines, short grasses, trees, conserved species of buffaloes, pythons, ostriches etc.

Additional Things To Do At Jos Wildlife Park This Christmas:

A walk around the park

Take pictures

Discover new wildlife species

Visit nearby tourist attractions

7. OGUTA LAKE RESORT

Oguta Lake Resort, also known as the Lake of Treasure is in Oguta, a quiet town about 30 minutes drive from the ever-busy capital of Imo State, Owerri.

The striking part about this park is the confluence of the Oguta Lake which is blue and the muddy Ulasi River, with both maintaining their unique colours.

Even an attempt to mix the two by scooping water from one to another will only leave a stain for a short while; this is better experienced than reading or imagining! The freshwater lake at the resort also does not harbour dangerous creatures.

The resort equally features a golf course with eighteen standard international holes, cruise boat services for an exciting sail, a recreational park, standard lodging accommodation and an excellent restaurant.

It also allows you to enrich your knowledge of history by visiting relics of war constructed by the defunct Biafran Navy during Nigeria’s civil war.

8. LUFASI NATURE PARK

The Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Sanctuary Initiative (LUFASI) sitting on 20 hectares of land in the Majek area along the Lekki-Epe expressway a little after the Lagos Business School is an urban forest created for people to interact with nature.

It is home to such endangered forest species as the “Iron Wood” tree (Lophira Alata), the Hooded Vulture (Necrosyrtes Monachus) and the African Pied Hornbill (Tockus fasciatus).

It is a great fun place in Lekki with a lot of facilities, including a children’s playground, and football and volleyball games.

You also get to have a good view of the artificial lakes. You can decide to bird-watch, do some aerobics and appreciate nature. It’s a great spot for a picnic and get-together, and you are allowed to bring in your food and drinks.

9. OLUMO ROCK

This amazing granite rock used to be a place of refuge for the people of Egbaland in Ogun State during intertribal wars in the olden days.

Olumo Rock located in the heart of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital has several spot caves, some of which are about 20 feet long and 25 feet wide.

This rock is now modernized with an elevator, eateries, and many more to serve as a tourist destination for all. It is a beautiful sight to behold.

Things To Do At Olumo Rock This Christmas

Hiking

Create memories with pictures

Dine at the local restaurants

Cultural discovery

Visit neighbouring markets and attractions

10. OLUSEGUN OBASANJO PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY (OOPL)

Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) is another recreation centre with a resort view located in the heart of Ogun State capital, Abeokuta.

This place is a man-made/natural tourist relaxation centre consisting of a library, restaurant, wildlife, river, game centre, hotel, museum and lots more.

It’s a wonderful place to spend Christmas with family. A church and mosque are also there and it is owned by former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

11. PORT HARCOURT TOURIST BEACH

Planning on a family vacation or picnic this Christmas, this amazing and scenic beach place to go is the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach located in the flourishing city of River State capital, the tourist beach is one of the best outdoor tourist destinations in its environs.

The live performances of Cultural entertainers are an addition to the fun. The resort also offers restaurants and accommodation for all classes and sunbathing sites.

Activities At Port Harcourt Tourist Beach

Boat rides

Sporting activities such as throwing beach balls, volleyball, and football

Musical shows and live performances

Swimming and water dives

Horse riding around the beach

Dining and wining on local delicacies

12. LAQUATIC

Laquatic is the biggest inflatable water park in Lagos with different obstacle courses for daredevils.

There are 3 lifeguards on board to ensure everyone’s safety, life jackets and swimwear for purchase, there are also lockers where you can put your personal items till you are done with the experience.

It is N2000 into Landmark and N5000 for 1 hour experience.

13. ABRAKA TURF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Abraka Turf and Country Club in Abraka, Delta State Nigeria is a serene and intimate Christmas destination, it offers quality accommodation and relaxation spots in a reserved environment.

The club has a major river called the Ethiope River where private fishing is done. In addition, Abraka Country Club has large guest rooms, dining spots, bars provision internet services, and many more.

However, one interesting pitch of this arena for Christmas is intimacy, relaxation, luxury and style at its best.

Things To Do At Abraka Turf And Country Club This Christmas

Water sports such as swimming, playing balls

Boat rides, kayaking

Horse Riding

Family picnics

Group retreats

Playing Golf, racing

14. MILLENNIUM PARK, ABUJA

The 32-hectare Millennium Park in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja is perfect for fun, picnics, group gatherings at Christmas and children’s play arenas.

However, this doesn’t leave the adults out as there are diverse fun spots and musical shows at the park during the festive season.

The park has been in existence for decades and undergoes proper maintenance to meet up with the idea behind its creation. This includes well-trimmed grasses, a pristine environment, a sitting arena and children’s play spots.

Also, there are neighbouring tourist attractions you can spot such as the National Zoo, Abuja, BMT gardens, Zuma Rock and so on. These are all great additions to your Christmas destinations.

Things To Do At Millennium Park, Abuja

Discover nature (trees, lakes)

Engage children in an exciting playtime session

Group or Family hangouts and picnic

Tour nearby destinations

15. ROJENNY TOURIST VILLAGE

In the heart of Oba, Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra-State lies an amazing holiday destination known as the Rojenny tourist village.

Besides, one incredible fact is that the village covers multiple interests and colourful expressions for the old and young ones.

First, Rojenny village is situated on wide acres of land and it is a lush haven where hundreds of visitors are received with a touch of the African vibe and culture.

Also, there is a zoo, where you will find terrestrial and aquatic life such as turtles, crocodiles, monkeys, lions and many more. Plus, the details of the destination allow you to have a remarkable Christmas, this includes;

a museum

a large amphitheatre

a recreation garden

tennis court

Olympic-sized swimming pool

16. TARKWA BAY

Unwind and enjoy Christmas at this remote and sheltered beach in Lagos island.

The secluded beach is quiet and calm, making it popular for swimming and water sports like jet skiing and water skiing.

While the beach is pretty isolated, there’s still plenty to see and you’ll find locals selling souvenirs, drinks, and snacks, and even offering horse rides on the beach.

At sunset, you can also walk over to the nearby West Mole for awesome views from the breakwater.

Things To Do At Tarkwa Bay

Swimming in the Sea

Quad Biking

Horse Riding

Kayaking

17. TINAPA RESORT

Tinapa Resort is a business and leisure-based resort centre located at the Calabar Free Trade Zone, Cross River State, in Southern Nigeria.

The resort offers amazing features like a casino, children’s arcade, an amphitheatre, retail and wholesale outlets for shopping, and an 8-screen digital cinema. Whenever you visit Tinapa resort, seize the opportunity to buy electronic items at affordable prices as well as check out some business opportunities within the resort.

Another interesting thing about the resort is the colourful Calabar Festival which is celebrated annually.

A poetry festival in which poets from all over Nigeria & abroad are also celebrated at this time, It is called the Poetry Festival Calabar. All of these make Tinapa Resort an interesting destination for Christmas.

18. YANKARI GAMES RESERVES Yankari Game Reserve is a large wildlife park located in Bauchi State, in the northeastern part of Nigeria. It covers an area of about 2,244 square kilometres (866 sq mi) and is home to several natural warm water springs, as well as a wide variety of flora and fauna. Its location in the heartland of the West African savanna makes it a unique way for tourists and holidaymakers to watch wildlife in its natural habitat. It is home to the remaining Elephants and Lions in Nigeria. Things To Do At Yankari Game Reserve Wikki Warm Spring

Marshall Caves

Shau-Shau Iron Smelting Site

Safari

Museum

Dukkey wells

19. IKONGUSI WARM SPRING RESORT

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort & Conference Center is a haven of natural elegance and tropical luxury nestled in the enchanting town of Ikogosi in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Discover a fusion of natural splendour and human ingenuity at the resort, where different spaces cater to diverse tastes and interests, from idyllic outdoor picnics to romantic weddings to high-powered meetings and lively parties. Things To Do At Ikongusi Warm Spring Resort spring tour

Hiking trail

camping experience

Hill biking 20. LEKKI CONSERVATIVE CENTRE The Lekki Conservation Center located in Lagos, Nigeria is home to abundant plants and wildlife and plays a vital role in preserving the region’s ecosystem. Take a stroll through the swamp boardwalk and spot rare birds, monkeys, snakes, and crocodiles. The park is also home to the longest canopy walkway in Africa, offering 360-degree views from above the treetops. Things To Do At Lekki Conservative Center Canopy Walkway

Nature Trails

Picnicking

Children’s Playground

Birdwatching

Share

Please follow and like us: