Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Saturday, 11th October, to Saturday, 18th October, 2025.

How Nigeria Can Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Although Nigeria lost the automatic qualification ticket to Group C winners, South Africa, on the final matchday, a strong second-place finish means the Super Eagles stand a chance of getting a World Cup ticket through two different playoff tournaments.

First, Nigeria join Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo as the four countries that will compete at the African playoffs scheduled for Morocco in November. The winner will then proceed to

2026 W’Cup: African Teams That Have Secured Qualification

As the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which is billed to hold in the United States (US), Canada, and Mexico, wrapped up on Tuesday, October 14, at least nine African teams have clinched direct qualification for the tournament. Among the winning teams, Tunisia finished at the top of Group Eight with 28 points, securing their spot in the finals ahead of the anticipated match. In total, 54 teams competed in

W’Cup Qualifier: Osimhen’s Heroics Help S’Eagles Breeze Past Benin Republic

Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight on Tuesday night in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital as Nigeria delivered a commanding performance over the Benin Republic. In the breathtaking match, Nigeria secured a resounding victory that kept their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes alive. The Super Eagles' talisman struck

W’Cup Qualifier: Indonesia Cuts Ties With Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Kluivert's stint as Indonesia coach is over after they "Mutually" agreed to part ways on Thursday, October 16, following a failed bid to reach the World Cup. Indonesia's hopes of qualifying for the tournament in North America next year ended with defeats to Iraq and Saudi Arabia in the past week. The 49-year-old Netherlands and

Mikel Arteta would have been delighted to have been able to take an international break rest with his team at the top of the Premier League, and there looks a strong chance they will be able to kick on from the restart when they make the short trip across London to

Osimhen World’s Best Striker, Chelle Hails Star, Sets Sight On W’Cup Ticket

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has described Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world following the forward’s hat-trick heroics in Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 win over the Benin Republic on Tuesday night in Uyo.

The Napoli striker scored in the 3rd, 37th, and 51st minutes to inspire the Super Eagles to a dominant victory that secured Nigeria's place in next month's 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lookman Desperate To Join Osimhen At Galatasaray

Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, is reportedly eager to secure a move to Turkish champions Galatasaray, where he could reunite with his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk, has identified Lookman as a key target ahead of the next transfer window and wants to bring the winger to Istanbul to strengthen his attacking

Yago Reacts To S’Eagle’s W’Cup Playoff Qualification

Burkinabé defender Steve Yago has voiced his frustration over Burkina Faso’s failure to reach the CAF playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, questioning how Nigeria advanced ahead of his country despite their strong qualifying campaign.

Yago's reaction followed Nigeria's 4–0 win over Benin on Tuesday night, October 14, which sealed their place in the playoffs. Yago, who took to Instagram and X to express his discontent with the qualification format, described the outcome as

Morocco Defeats France, Books Historic U-20 Final With Argentina

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup as Morocco and Argentina booked their places in the final after dramatic semi-final victories in Chile. The two nations will battle for glory on Sunday, October 20, in what promises to be a historic encounter between Africa's emerging force and South America's youth football powerhouse. Morocco made history by reaching their first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup final, defeating France 5–4 on penalties after a tense

Eguavoen Would’ve Qualified Eagles For W’Cup Automatically –Okpala

Former Super Eagles captain, Sylvanus Okpala, has expressed confidence that Nigeria would have secured an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Augustine Eguavoen had remained in charge of the national team.

The Super Eagles recently booked a place in the continental playoffs for the World Cup, but Okpala insists that with Eguavoen at the helm, Nigeria would not have needed to go through that route.

Speaking during a radio interview, the 1980 AFCON winner revealed that he had formally written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after

Man City Eye Top Spot

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon with a chance to go top of the table, at least temporarily, when Everton travels to the Etihad Stadium. City sit fifth in the table but are just three points off the summit, and a win here would send a strong message to their title rivals. And they will fancy their chances of maintaining a run of

Lagos SWAN In Turmoil: Inside Power Play Tearing Nigeria’s Strongest Sports Writers’ Chapter Apart

The lingering crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has taken a more dramatic turn, with fresh allegations, counterclaims, and accusations of thuggery and intimidation now threatening the stability of the body once regarded as the flagship branch of Nigerian sports journalism

C’River: Otu Gifts Falcon Star N50m, Land , Appointment

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, yesterday rewarded Yakurr-born Miracle Usani, a member of Nigeria’s victorious Super Falcons squad that won the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with a cash gift of N50 million, a plot of land in Calabar, and an appointment as Sports Ambassador of the state.

Governor Otu, who announced the reward during a reception held in his office in Calabar, said the gesture was in recognition of

Vinicius Faces Legal Action Over Party

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior is reportedly facing legal action over a party held for his 25th birthday, which saw him build his own theme park for around 500 attendants.

The Brazil international threw the lavish celebrations in Rio de Janeiro in July, with the military police being called to the event after one local complained about the level of the noise being generated by

Ex-EPL Referee Pleads Guilty To Indecent Image Charges

Former Premier League referee David Coote has admitted to creating an indecent image of a child, following a court appearance on Tuesday. The 43-year-old referee appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, where he entered a guilty plea during a brief hearing before Judge Nirmal Shant KC. According to