Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 6th to Saturday, December 13th, 2025.

AFCON 2025: Chaos In Eto’o’s Camp As Cameroon Announce Two Squads

Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 preparations have plunged into chaos, as Samuel Eto’o and national team manager Marc Brys clash in a full-blown power struggle.

Just days before the tournament, the Indomitable Lions are facing an unprecedented dilemma: two competing squads, each supported by a different authority within Cameroonian football…Read More

AFCON Snub: Uche Responds With Stunning First Crystal Palace Goal

Nigerian forward Christantus Uche has stolen the spotlight, marking his first start in Palace’s European campaign with a goal and an assist, just hours after learning he had been left out of the Super Eagles’ African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 squad.

Crystal Palace put in a clinical first-half display to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over League of Ireland side Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night…Read More

Messi To Unveil 21-Metre Statue Of Himself On Indian Tour

Ballon d’Or multi-award-winner, Lionel Messi, will, on Saturday, unveil a 21-metre (70-foot) statue of himself in India as he embarks on a three-day tour of the country that has sparked a fan frenzy.

The iron sculpture in Kolkata, which shows Messi holding the World Cup, is part of a so-called GOAT Tour that will take in four Indian cities and a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi…Read More

West Ham Line Up €4m Swoop For Nigeria’s Nnadi

West Ham United are weighing a January move for Nigerian midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi as club manager Nuno Espírito Santo seeks reinforcements to aid the club’s battle against relegation.

The Hammers sit 18th in the Premier League (EPL) after 15 matches, though only two points separate them from safety as the campaign approaches its midway point…Read More

AFCON 2025: Nwabali, Onuachu, Osimhen, Lookman Make 28-Man List

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has shrugged off injury worries to make the 28-man roster for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations, released by Coach Eric Chelle yesterday.

Defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, and 20 other players to make up the team…Read More

Atlético Crave Consolidation, Barcelona Look To Extend Dominance

Fresh from midweek success on the European stage, La Liga’s heavyweights, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, return to domestic duty this weekend with contrasting objectives but identical pressure to maintain momentum.

While Atlético aim to halt a worrying league slide against stubborn Valencia, league leaders Barcelona look to continue their flawless home record when Osasuna arrive at the Camp Nou… Read More

FIFA Rankings: Falcons End Year As Africa’s Best As NFF Plans Friendlies For Team

Super Falcons have finished the year as Africa’s top-ranked women’s national team despite dropping one spot in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released yesterday.

The nine-time African champions, who were previously ranked 36th in the world, slipped to 37th position due to their lack of action in the last international window…Read More

Ligue 1 Preview: Marseille Aim To Extend Home Fortress Run Against Monaco

As 2025 draws to a close, Ligue 1 serves up two intriguing contests with major implications at both ends of the table.

Olympique Marseille look to maintain their exceptional home form against an inconsistent Monaco, while bottom placed Metz face an imposing challenge as reigning champions PSG arrive seeking to reclaim top spot…Read More

Some Of The World’s Shortest Football Players

In the world of football, size doesn’t always determine a player’s impact on the pitch. Despite their smaller stature, some players possess exceptional skill, agility, and technique that make them stand out on the field.

Marcin Garuch, a relatively unknown Polish player, stands as one of the shortest active footballers globally, especially in European soccer circles…Read More

Best Meet Worst In London: Arsenal’ll Gun Down Struggling Wolves At Emirates

Table-topping Arsenal welcome rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night in a clash that pits the Premier League’s inform frontrunners against a side spiralling toward unwanted history.

The Gunners enter the fixture fresh off a comfortable 3–0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge, a perfect midweek response to the heartbreak they endured last weekend. Wolves, meanwhile…Read More

Liverpool Seek Stability In Brighton Visit To Anfield

Liverpool return to Premier League action desperate for answers as their faltering title defence continues to unravel. Arne Slot’s side host high-flying Brighton at Anfield, with both teams seeking to correct worrying trends that have developed over recent weeks.

A gritty 1–0 win away at Inter Milan in mid-week offered Liverpool a temporary reprieve, but did little to mask the turbulence surrounding the club…Read More

Bayern Ready For Mainz Mismatch; Dortmund Target Another Freiburg Victory

Matchday 14 of the Bundesliga presents two fixtures with vastly different storylines. At the Allianz Arena, a classic David-versus-Goliath scenario pits an in-form Bayern Munich against a struggling Mainz side fighting for survival.

Meanwhile, Freiburg host Borussia Dortmund in a clash steeped in recent dominance from the visitors and shaped by both teams’ contrasting ambitions. Bayern Munich enter Sunday’s contest in devastating form, fresh off a Champions League triumph over Sporting CP…Read More

Maresca Emerges EPL Coach Of The Month For November

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been honoured with the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November 2025, a recognition of his impressive impact as he continues to shape a rejuvenated Chelsea side.

Maresca delivered one of the club’s strongest monthly performances under his tenure, guiding the Blues to three victories and one resilient draw, a run that yielded 10 points, the joint-highest tally secured by any Premier League team in November…Read More

World Cup Ticket Prices ‘Monumental Betrayal’ –FSE

Supporters hoping to attend next year’s World Cup final face paying vast prices, with tickets in the ‘supporter value tier’ starting at £3,119 ($4,185).

Fans’ group Football Supporters Europe has said it is “astonished” by Fifa’s “extortionate” pricing strategy. The high prices for group games and the final have been leaking out on Thursday as FIFA informs national associations of their allocations…Read More

Umohette Wins Regional Title, Hails A’Ibom Gov

Nigeria’s fast-rising boxing star and reigning International Boxing Association (IBA) Continental Heavyweight Champion, Enobong “The Nigerian Gentleman” Umohette, has secured yet another major milestone in his professional career.

The Akwa Ibom–born, USA-based heavyweight delivered a decisive victory over former multidivision, two-time WBC and WBO World Champion, Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza, in Santa Marta, Colombia, to claim the Universal Boxing Council (UBC) Afro-Latino Heavyweight Title…Read More