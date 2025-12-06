Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 29th to Saturday, December 6th, 2025.

JUST-IN: World Cup Group Draw Finalised In US

The stage is officially set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup as the full group draw was completed at a high-profile ceremony in the United States (US) on Friday, confirming an exciting mix of heavyweight clashes, debut journeys, and unpredictable group battles.

The draw, attended by global football officials, coaches, and former stars, laid out the path each nation must navigate on its quest for world football’s biggest prize… Read more

FIFA To Make Major VAR Change At 2026 World Cup

FIFA will push ahead with a major Video Assistant Referee (VAR) rule change for the 2026 World Cup. The world football governing body are pressing on despite facing initial rejection from stakeholders and members.

The new changes will be applicable for VAR checks on corner kicks during next year’s tournament. In October, the International Football Association Board, IFAB, convened a meeting where they agreed that VAR could be expanded… Read more

Betting Tips For EPL Matches This Weekend

The English Premier League (EPL) Gameweek 15 will start with a clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal on Saturday, and end with another heavyweight match between Wolves and Manchester United

Below are betting tips and predictions for all EPL matches this weekend. If you are looking for the predictions and tips on English Premier League games this weekend, New Telegraph has suggestions for you… Read more

Arsenal Go 5-Point Clear With Hard-Fought 2–0 Win Over Brentford

Arsenal restored their five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League with a determined 2–0 victory over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, but the win came with fresh injury concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Stand-in striker Mikel Merino continued his impressive scoring run, heading in Ben White’s cross after just 11 minutes to give the Gunners an early lead… Read more

Super Eagles Are Condemned To Win AFCON After W’Cup FIASCO –Adepoju

Former international, Mutiu Adepoju, has said the Super Eagles must do everything within their power to win the coming Africa Cup of Nations to appease Nigerian fans for missing out on another FIFA World Cup. Speaking with our correspondent, Adepoju said the fans are not happy with the team and they must secure their fourth AFCON title in Morocco starting from December 21.

Nigeria lost out to DR Congo in the final of the CAF playoff and will be out of the World Cup for the second time running after missing out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup… Read more

Some Beautiful D’Tigress Stars At 2025 Afrobasket

Few days after the Super Falcons of Nigeria secured their 10th Women Africa Cup of Nationa title, it was the turn of the country’s women basketball team, the D’Tigress making it a fifth title on a bounce and seventh overall in the Women Afrobasket.

The team is blessed with so many beautiful stars across all areas of the court. Check out how Saturday Telegraph has ranked them in no particular order… Read more

Kylian Mbappé’s Record In The Champions League

The Champions League is a tournament that attracts the most attention from fans. This is not surprising, as the best players from around the world take part in this competition. To do more than just watch their matches, join a trusted brand.

Predictions are accepted for every match. And almost every match in the Champions League provides an interesting topic for discussion. For example, during the 2025/2026 campaign, Kylian Mbappé set an interesting record in the tournament… Read more

High-flying Arsenal Face Bogey Club Aston Villa In Showdown

Game week 15 of the 2025/26 Premier League season opens today with a headline clash as league leaders Arsenal travel to Villa Park to face a resurgent Aston Villa, who sit third and are currently the division’s form side.

The Gunners arrive in the Midlands with confidence restored after their controlled 2-0 win over Brentford in midweek… Read more

Oshonaike, Four Others Join IOC Athletes’ Commission

Nigeria’s table tennis star, Funke Oshonaike, alongside four others, has been appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into its Athletes’ Commission (AC).

This announcement was made by the President of the IOC, Kirsty Coventry. In the report, the IOC president said that with the need to ensure that the AC reaches its full composition in time for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, there was a need to appoint the five stars… Read more

End Of An Era As Troost-Ekong Quits Eagles, Out Of AFCON

William Troost-Ekong has officially brought his Super Eagles career to an end, closing a remarkable decade of service to Nigeria.

The 31-year-old defender announced his retirement yesterday through a statement on his X account, ending weeks of speculation about whether he would feature at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more

AFCON 2025: Oliseh Backs Ndidi To Succeed Ekong As Captain

Former Nigerian head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has backed Wilfred Ndidi to replace William Troost-Ekong as captain of the Super Eagles.

Ekong has been the captain of the Super Eagles team for years and led the Nigerian them to the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final… Read more

Man United Legend Criticises Chelsea Players After Defeat To Leeds

Gary Neville delivered a scathing assessment of Chelsea, blasting the team’s lacklustre display and questioning their mentality after the Blues slumped to a disappointing defeat against Leeds United.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Blues lost 3-1 to Leeds after recently earning a draw with one man down against league leaders Arsenal last weekend… Read more

NAFA Boss Boasts As Team Nigeria Set For Flag Football Tourney In Germany

President of the American Football Association of Nigeria (NAFA), Babajide Akeredolu, has expressed confidence in Nigeria’s flag football teams as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The groups for the 2026 World Championships were announced on social media on Tuesday, November 25, by notable Global Flag Football Ambassadors, including NFL legends Eli Manning and Drew Brees… Read more

Eagles’s AFCON Preparation Suffers Setback As Player Set To Arrive Camp Late

The Super Eagles’ plans for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have suffered an early setback, as many key players are now expected to arrive late to camp.

This delay is already raising concerns about head coach Eric Sékou Chelle’s ability to train with a full squad before the tournament begins… Read more

Silva Hails Chukwueze’s Impact Against Man City

Fulham manager Marco Silva has praised Samuel Chukwueze for his outstanding performance in Tuesday night’s nine-goal thriller against Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Despite Fulham’s 5–4 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s men, Chukwueze made a strong impression after coming on in the second half… Read more