Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 22nd to Saturday, November 29th, 2025.

War On The Bridge: CHELSEA, ARSENAL – WHO WINS BATTLE OF LONDON?

Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in a high-profile Premier League clash on Sunday in west London, with both sides heading into the game in excellent form.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea sthave won five of their last six league matches and are coming from an emphatic 3-0 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League… Read more

2025 AFCON: No Nigerian As CAF Appoints 73 Match Officials

Nigeria will have no representation among match officials at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released its approved list for the tournament in Morocco.

The announcement confirms growing concerns within Nigerian football circles over the country’s declining influence in continental refereeing, despite remaining one of Africa’s dominant forces on the pitch… Read more

Atalanta Demand €50m From Galatasaray For Lookman

Atalanta have told Turkish giants Galatasaray that they will only consider selling Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, if their €50 million valuation is met, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Atalanta regards the fee as non-negotiable, signalling their determination to keep hold of one of their most influential players… Read more

CAFCL: Finidi Eyes Victory For Rivers United Against Berkane

Finidi George has expressed full confidence in Rivers United’s readiness for Moroccan heavyweights RS Berkane in Friday’s CAF Champions League group stage showdown at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the former Super Eagles’ coach welcomed the visitors but maintained that his team is fully focused on securing maximum points to revive their Group B campaign after… Read more

2026 World Cup: FIFA Reveals Seeding Pots Ahead Of Draws

FIFA has released the final seedings for the 2026 World Cup ahead of the tournament draw scheduled for December 5, confirming how the top teams will be separated on the bracket.

The four highest-ranked nations — Spain (1), Argentina (2), France (3), and England (4) — will remain apart until the semi-finals if they top their groups… Read more

Liverpool Legend Issues Two-Week Ultimatum To Arne Slot

Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said Arne Slot only has two weeks to save his job, despite reports claiming his employment status was safe amid recent disastrous form.

New Telegraph reports that Liverpool’s season has taken a dramatic downturn following the highs of last year, when the Dutch manager guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his debut campaign… Read more Lookman Delighted After Strong UCL Performance Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, played a key role in Atalanta’s commanding 3–0 UEFA Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday night. Atalanta revived their season as new manager Raffaele Palladino, who only recently succeeded Ivan Juric, secured his first victory in charge… Read more Real Madrid Lose Interest In Konaté Amid Poor Performance Real Madrid have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Ibrahima Konaté due to his poor form this season, with the Spanish giants said to have informed Liverpool of their decision to step away from the pursuit. Konaté is now in the final year of his Liverpool contract, but talks over a new deal have been stagnant for months due to disagreements about wages and the structure of the proposed extension… Read more First Bank Nurturing Dreams, Giving Hope Through Golf The US Masters Golf Tournament and The Open (British Open) are widely regarded as the two premier golf tournaments in the world, known for producing stars and creating history. In Nigeria, the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship holds the title of the most prestigious amateur tournament in the country, nurturing dreams, giving hope, and making history. Last weekend at the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938, history was made once again… Read more Rivers Utd’s Conquerors, Pyramids, Rocked By 4-Year Ban On Star Winger Ramadan Sobhi Fresh from dismantling Rivers United 3–0 in their CAF Champions League opener last weekend, Egyptian champions Pyramids FC have been hit by a major setback as their influential winger Ramadan Sobhi has been slammed with a four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over an anti-doping violation. The Egyptian Anti-Doping Organisation confirmed on Wednesday that the 28-year-old, who played a crucial role in Pyramids’ first-ever CAF Champions League title last season, has been sanctioned after CAS upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)… Read more AFCON 2025: Nigeria Fans Still Have Chance To Secure Group-Stage Tickets Despite a surge in demand that has pushed several high-profile fixtures to sold-out status, match tickets for Nigeria’s group-stage games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are still available, offering Super Eagles supporters a crucial window to secure their seats ahead of the tournament in Morocco. More than 800,000 tickets have already been snapped up for AFCON 2025, scheduled for December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, according to Royal Moroccan… Read more Ex-S’Falcons Coach Asks NFF To Explain ₦1.4bn World Cup Fund The former Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum, has openly challenged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to account for the significant funds provided by FIFA for the team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup (WWC) preparations. New Telegraph reports that the NFF has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks, with many Nigerians accusing the federation of mismanaging money allocated for various tournaments… Read more Nigerian Journalist Warns Against Mikel Obi Running For NFF President A prominent Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, has raised questions on whether Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi is truly qualified to lead the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). New Telegraph had earlier reported that John Obi Mikel’s openness to taking a leadership role at the NFF has stirred intense debate across Nigerian football circles… Read more Nigeria Petitions ITTF Over Visa Denial For World Youth Championships In Romania The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has lodged a formal petition with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) after its players were denied entry visas to compete at the ongoing 2025 World Youth Championships in Romania. The development has sparked concern within Nigeria’s table tennis community, as the setback threatens the country’s participation in one of the sport’s most prestigious youth tournaments… Read more Sterling Bank, Wema Claim Volleyball Gold At Bankers Games The 2025 Nigeria Bankers Games delivered another round of excitement at the weekend as Sterling Bank and Wema Bank emerged champions in the men’s and women’s volleyball events, respectively. Men’s volleyball made its debut at the Games, and all six participating teams, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, FCMB, First Bank, UBA and Wema Bank, arrived with strong intent, producing three weeks of high-intensity matches… Read more