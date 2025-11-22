Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 15th to Saturday, November 22nd, 2025.

CAF Awards: Nigeria’s Nnadozie Wins 2025 Goalkeeper Of The Year

Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie has once again stamped her authority on African football after being named the 2025 Confederation of African Cup (CAF) Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, extending her reign as the continent’s top shot-stopper for the third year in a row.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night during the CAF Awards ceremony, where the 24-year-old added yet another milestone to her rapidly growing list of achievements… Read more

Barca Welcome Bilbao At Camp Nou After Two–Year Exile

It is homecoming night for Barcelona as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the newly refurbished Camp Nou on Saturday evening for matchday 13 of La Liga. The Catalan giants finally return to their iconic stadium after more than two years away, marking a historic moment for the club and its supporters.

Barcelona will step out at Camp Nou for the first time in 909 days, having spent the entirety of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while undergoing… Read more

2025 AFCON: Gyan Names Nigeria Among Top Contenders For Title

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has tipped Nigeria as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will take place in Morocco next month.

Gyan made the comment while speaking to ESPN during the 2025 CAF Awards. Gyan, who played in two AFCON finals and is regarded as one of Africa’s greatest strikers, said he believes the Super Eagles have the quality… Read more

San Siro Boils As Inter Ambush Milan In Thriller

The historic San Siro stadium is expected to be full of excitement on Sunday night as Inter Milan and AC Milan face each other in the first Derby della Madonnina of the season. The match, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. (GMT), is one of the most anticipated games in Serie A, especially with both teams fighting for the league title.

Inter Milan enters the derby on top of the Serie A table, after winning eight and drawing three of their eleven matches so far. Coach Cristian Chivu’s team has been in good form, with recent victories over Lazio, Verona and Fiorentina boosting their confidence… Read more

Can Tottenham Stop Arsenal In the North London Derby?

Arsenal fans are beginning to believe that this could finally be the season their long wait for a Premier League title comes to an end. After finishing as runners-up for three straight campaigns, Mikel Arteta’s side looks stronger, more balanced and more confident than ever.

The team has built a solid defensive structure, and their only defeat of the season—away at Liverpool—came under unfortunate circumstances… Read more

Troost-Ekong May Not Go To AFCON After Rebellion In Morocco

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong may not play at the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as football authorities are set to punish him for leading a players’ protest in Morocco, our correspondent has learnt.

Ekong, who was Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the last AFCON, where Nigeria lost 2–1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final, led a rebellion over unpaid bonuses and allowances during the CAF World Cup playoff camp before the match against Gabon… Read more

Atalanta’s New Coach Says Lookman His Key Star

Atalanta’s new coach, Raffaele Palladino, has expressed that Ademola Lookman is an essential player as he works to guide the team back to its rightful place in Serie A.

The former Fiorentina coach stated: “Lookman is fundamental.” This comment suggests that Atalanta will be reluctant to part with the Super Eagles star without a significant bid, especially with several top clubs showing interest in him… Read more

Some Teams That Have Rejected To Participate In The FIFA World Cup

Across World Cup history, a small but interesting list of teams have refused or withdrawn from participating in the tournament. You can also take part in this amazing tournament by making your bets at the 1xBet platform today. Let’s review a few examples.

In 1st place there is India, which famously qualified for the 1950 World Cup in Brazil after other teams in its qualifying group withdrew, then withdrew itself before the finals… Read more

Abeokuta Gears Up For Inaugural West African Para Games

Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, is entering its final phase of preparations as it gets set to host the maiden edition of the West African Para Games for Zones A and B.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced that arrangements for the event, scheduled to run from November 26 to December 4, are progressing smoothly… Read more

AFN Mourns Former Board Member

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has expressed deep condolences to the family of retired Colonel Jaiye Abidoye, a foundation member and former board member of the federation in the 1990s, who passed away at the age of 83.

In a statement issued by AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, the board acknowledged Abidoye’s immense contributions to the growth of a t h l e t i c s and sports in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond… Read more

‘Anthony Joshua Brought Boxing Back Into Mainstream Spotlight’ – Froch

Former world champion Carl Froch has praised Anthony Joshua for reigniting public interest in boxing and attracting record-breaking crowds, even as he maintains the heavyweight star is no longer at his peak.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froch acknowledged that while he doubts Joshua’s long-term prospects in the sport, the British-Nigerian boxer played a major role in drawing casual viewers back to major fight nights… Read more

Riyadh 2025: Nigeria Adds Two More Gold Medals

Team Nigeria recorded another strong outing at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, securing two gold medals on Wednesday night in wrestling and the women’s 4x100m relay.

Kola Daniel, media aide to the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olapade, made this announcement on Thursday in Abuja… Read more

My Injury Not Serious, Osimhen Declares

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has calmed fears about the injury he picked up during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Playoff final against DR Congo, saying it is “not serious.”

Osimhen felt pain in his thigh during the first half of the match in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday night. He did not return for the second half, and the decision to remove him was mainly a precaution… Read more

CAF Awards: Nnadozie, Falcons Shine As Hakimi Crowned King Of Africa

Nigeria enjoyed a proud night at the 2025 CAF Awards in Rabat yesterday as Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Nigerian women’s national team emerged among the big winners, while Morocco’s Achraf Hakim claimed the top honour as African Footballer of the Year.

Nnadozie was named CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the third consecutive year. The Paris FC goalkeeper has been in exceptional form for both club and country throughout the year, consistently delivering match-winning performances… Read more

Curacao Becomes Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup

The tiny Caribbean island of Curacao has become the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup after drawing with Steve McClaren’s Jamaica.

The record was held by Iceland, which reached the 2018 finals, but their country is far bigger than Curacao, which has a population of just over 150,000 (similar to Cambridge or Huddersfield) and a land area of 171 square miles, smaller than the Isle of Man… Read more