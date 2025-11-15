Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 8th to Saturday, November 15th, 2025.

Nigeria Crushes Gabon 4–1 To Reach World Cup Play-Off Final

Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the final stage of the African play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a thrilling 4–1 victory over Gabon in Rabat on Thursday night.

The semi-final clash, which kept fans on edge until extra time, saw Nigeria overcome a late scare before powering through to an emphatic win… Read more

Ronaldo Gets First-Ever Int’l Red Card Amid Retirement Plan

Ireland stunned Portugal 2-0 on Friday (AEDT) to keep their narrow path to next year’s World Cup open and make the Nations League winners wait to book an automatic spot on a night where their captain Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off.

Ireland, who have not qualified for a major tournament in a decade and last reached a World Cup in 2002, needed at least a draw to keep their qualification hopes alive and a… Read more

2025 AFCON: CAF To Offer Free E-Visas For Fans

On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), in collaboration with the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 Local Organising Committee, announced that supporters travelling to the tournament will be able to obtain free electronic visas.

The policy, according to CAF, will benefit citizens of countries that normally require a visa to enter Morocco. The statement partly reads, “Electronic visas to enter Morocco — obtained through the YALLA app — are now free of charge for supporters attending the competition… Read more

Osimhen: Why I Stay Calm, Focused Under Pressure

Super Eagles of Nigeria star striker, Victor Osimhen, has brushed aside criticism over missed opportunities, remarking that “Sometimes I score, sometimes I miss.”

The Super Eagles forward, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Gabon, acknowledged the pressure of playing for his country and club, Galatasaray, but emphasised his ability to stay composed and correct mistakes… Read more

DR Congo Beat Cameroon To Reach W’Cup Playoff Final Against Nigeria

Nigeria’s opponents for the 2026 World Cup playoff final have been confirmed after DR Congo sealed a dramatic late victory over Cameroon.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will now play DR Congo for a place in the Inter Confederations Playoffs after the Leopards snatched a late win over Cameroon thanks to a 91st-minute goal from captain Chancel Mbemba… Read more

Naughty Eagles, Clueless Federation!

That the Super Eagles are the biggest Nigerian sports brand is not in contention. Nigeria’s number one sport is football and any issue relating to the senior national team is taken seriously by all and sundry.

I am not sure the chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation see things from the perspective of many football-loving Nigerians, including yours sincerely. If not, the same issues of indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude of players will not persist… Read more

World Cup Play-off Final: Super Eagles, Leopards Set For Explosive Battle In Rabat

Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo will go to battle on Sunday night for the lone ticket from Africa to the six-team 2026 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff Finals in March, from where two teams will bag tickets to next year’s FIFA World Cup finals.

The potentially-explosive encounter inside the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan will see the Leopards, who last attended football’s biggest house party in 1974, try to… Read more

Galatasaray President Confirms Move For Lookman

Galatasaray’s top executives have confirmed plans to make a formal move for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman.

According to Fanatik, club President Dursun Özbek, and General Secretary, Eray Yazgan acknowledged that the Turkish champions are preparing an operation to sign the Atalanta star, although they stopped short of naming him directly… Read more

Ex-Chelsea Star, Oscar, Hospitalised After Heart Issue

A former Brazilian international and Chelsea midfielder, Oscar, is in stable condition in hospital after falling ill with a heart issue, his club Sao Paulo has said.

His home country’s media reported that the player was doing tests on an exercise bicycle when he collapsed and was unconscious for roughly two minutes. The 34-year-old was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance… Read more

Henry, Drogba Bet On Arsenal’s Clean Sheet Record

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has made a bet with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba over the Premier League clean sheet record.

The Blues currently hold the record, having conceded just 15 goals in the 2004/2005 campaign. The Gunners have conceded only five goals in 11 league matches this season and could break the record… Read more

W’Cup Playoffs: NFF Expresses Confidence In S’Eagles

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has publicly exuded confidence in the Super Eagles, assuring the nation’s team is capable of securing a World Cup ticket, following the resolution of a pay dispute that threatened to derail their preparations.

This was as it assured that the team has what it takes to make Nigeria proud. Nigeria’s Super Eagles dramatically returned to the training ground on Wednesday evening, signalling that the focus has shifted firmly to… Read more

Corruption Has To Stop In Nigerian Football – Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has condemned the corruption plaguing Nigerian football, insisting that it must be completely eradicated if the game is to move forward.

Speaking on his ObiOne podcast in a video on X on Wednesday, the former Chelsea midfielder referenced conversations and images circulating about FIFA’s alleged $1.2 million grant to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for stadium projects, questioning how the funds were used… Read more

Wolves Appoint Ex-Defender, Edwards As New Manager

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal, following the dismissal of Vitor Pereira.

New Telegraph reports that Edwards has left Championship side Middlesbrough, who he joined as head coach in June, to take over at Molineux… Read more

Boniface: I Hope To Stay Injury Free

Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface has said his priority for the 2025/26 season is to stay fit, as he hopes to rediscover his form at Werder Bremen.

The 24-year-old moved to the Werser Stadion on loan from Bayer 04 Leverkusen on the transfer deadline day and has had a hard time settling in. Boniface is in his third season in the German topflight… Read more

International Breaks: Meet Top 7 Players With The Hardest Drips

As we head towards the international breaks this weekend, the footballing world will be watching its favourite players representing their countries. While some have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, others will be hoping to qualify, while some will be playing friendlies.

Aside from the football, some of these players are returning to their countries with flair and style, showing that football does not have to be boring. These are our top 7 dressed footballers in this international break… Read more