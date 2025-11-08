Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 20 weekly sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, November 1st to Saturday, November 8th, 2025.

W’Cup Qualifiers: Foden, Bellingham Return As Tuchel Releases Squad

Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham were, on Friday, recalled to the England squad by manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

England, who have secured qualification for next year’s tournament with two matches to spare, will round off Group K with next Thursday’s match against Serbia at Wembley and a trip to Albania… Read more

Eric Chelle Declares Total Focus Ahead Of S’Eagles W’Cup Playoffs

Super Seagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has described the World Cup Playoffs as a vital chapter in his team’s pursuit of AFCON glory, insisting that victory on the global stage will lay the foundation for continental success.

Chelle identified a strong performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs as the perfect springboard for his team’s ambitions at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more

Osimhen Poised To Fire W’Cup Playoff Warning Again As Galatasaray Face Kocaelispor

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will once again be in the spotlight this weekend as Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray travel to face Kocaelispor on Sunday.

The Super Eagles forward is expected to lead the line for the table-toppers and continue his impressive scoring form ahead of Nigeria’s crucial CAF World Cup playoff set to begin next week in… Read more

Fans Protest As FIFA Names S’African Ref For Nigeria Playoff

FIFA’s decision to appoint a team of South African referees for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff match against Gabon has stirred controversy, with many fans and officials questioning the impartiality of the move.

In an official correspondence dated Monday, November 3, 2025, FIFA confirmed that Tom Abongile would officiate the match as the centre referee, supported by fellow South Africans Zakhele Siwela as assistant referee and Akhona Makalima, who will be in… Read more

Ajax 0-3 Galatasaray: Osimhen Masterclass Seals Dominant UCL Victory

John Heitinga’s tactical approach failed to deliver as Ajax endured another night to forget in the Champions League. However, Victor Osimhen proved unstoppable, scoring a sensational hat-trick that exposed the Dutch side’s defensive frailties and deepened their ongoing crisis.

Despite Heitinga’s attempts to steady the ship, Ajax looked disjointed and overpowered by Galatasaray’s intensity and Osimhen’s clinical finishing… Read more

Ajax Sacks Head Coach Amid Poor UCL Run

AFC Ajax has announced the dismissal of their head coach, John Heitinga, following an alarming run of results in the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

The club’s decision stems from a string of four consecutive heavy defeats in the group stage, leaving the Dutch giants at the foot of their group and in danger of early elimination… Read more

World Cup Playoff: Gabon Unleash Aubameyang, Bouanga On Super Eagles

In readiness for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff against Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Gabon’s national team, the Panthers, have unveiled a strong 27-man team.

At a press conference in Libreville on Thursday, the head coach of Gabon, Thierry Mouyouma, revealed the squad list that would be available to play against the Super Eagles… Read more

Man City vs Liverpool: Can Stuttering Reds Frustrate Guardiola Again In Etihad Showdown?

Football fans across the world are eagerly looking forward to another classic encounter as Manchester City and Liverpool face off this weekend in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the Premier League season.

The two giants of English football, one the reigning champions and the other the previous holders, will meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Beyond the prestige… Read more

Arsenal Look To Retain Lead In Trip To Sunderland

Arsenal head to Sunderland in a 5.30 pm Premier League kick-off on Saturday, knowing a win would see them at least retain a six-point lead in the standings going into the November international break.

Sunderland have been this season’s surprise packages and they are riding high in fourth spot after winning promotion. With 18 points on the board after 10 games, the Black Cats already have around half the total they will need to avoid an immediate return to the… Read more

Why I’m Grateful To Drogba – Osimhen

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has explained why he is grateful to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Expressing gratitude to Drogba, Osimhen stated that he credits some of his successes to the Ivorian for helping shape who he is today.

“I have to be grateful for [Didier Drogba] because for all I am now, I think I attribute some of my successes to him,” Osimhen said of the former Cote d’Ivoire striker as quoted by UEFA’s website after Galatasaray’s 3-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League on… Read more

W’Cup Playoffs: NFF To Petition FIFA Over S’African, Beninese Referees For Gabon Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly concerned over the match officials appointed by FIFA for the Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup playoff fixture against Gabon in Morocco, and is preparing to file an official protest.

FIFA appointed South African referee, Tom Abongile, as the centre referee for the crucial encounter. He will be assisted by his… Read more

W’Cup: Ex-NFF Boss, Sani Lulu Confident S’Eagles Will Qualify

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi, has expressed strong confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the challenges ahead.

Speaking on the ECN Hard Truths Podcast, Lulu said he was optimistic that the current NFF leadership, under Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has the competence and institutional backing needed to guide the national team to victory in the upcoming playoffs… Read more

I Bring More Than Goals To My Team, Boniface Blasts Critics

Out-of-favour Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has responded strongly to his critics following a slow start to the new Bundesliga season that has also seen him shut out of the national team, saying that people often fail to see his true contribution beyond scoring goals.

The 24-year-old striker, currently on loan at Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen, has found it tough to rediscover his scoring form after an injury-troubled 2024/25 campaign. Despite playing seven matches this season, he has only managed one assist, a statistic that has led some fans and pundits to question his… Read more

UCL: Garnacho Rescues Late Point For Chelsea Against Qarabag

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca was fortunate to see his side escape with a point away to Qarabag after opting to rest several key players. The decision to rotate his squad nearly proved costly, as the Blues struggled for rhythm and creativity before salvaging a draw late in the match.

Chelsea had Alejandro Garnacho to thank for their 2-2 draw against Qarabag after the Argentine youngster came off the bench to rescue a point for the ailing Blues… Read more

EPL: Tottenham Supports Udogie After Alleged Gun Threat

On Wednesday, Tottenham said they are supporting the 22-year-old Italian international defender, Destiny Udogie, and his family after he was allegedly threatened with a gun in London.

Speaking on the development, a Tottenham spokesman said, “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so… Read more