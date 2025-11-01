Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Saturday, 25th October, to Saturday, 1st November, 2025.

Turkish Football Federation Sacks 149 Referees Over Betting Scandals

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Friday suspended 149 referees accused of betting on matches.

According to the TFF, in a statement sighted by New Telegraph, its disciplinary committee had handed out suspensions ranging from eight to 12 months…Read more

S’Eagles Star Not Galatasaray’s Most Important Player – Expert

A Turkish football analyst, Omer Urundul, has claimed that midfielder Lucas Torreira has a bigger impact on the Galatasaray squad than their goalscoring Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen.

New Telegraph reports that the former Arsenal star has been at Galatasaray since the summer of 2022 and has been an integral member of Okan Buruk’s squad; he breaks up play and…Read more

Michelle Alozie Reacts To Historic FIFPRO XI Nomination

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has expressed disbelief and gratitude after being named to the 2023 FIFPRO Women’s World XI nomination, describing the honour as “insane.”

Folowing the nomination, New Telegraph reports that the Houston Dash defender has become the only Nigerian on the 25-player shortlist…Read more

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed

Newcastle beat Tottenham to set up a final-eight tie against Fulham; Arsenal eased past Brighton and will host fellow Londoners Crystal Palace; League One Cardiff at home to Chelsea as Brentford travel to Man City; Quarter-final ties will take place during the week commencing December 15.

The Magpies, who beat Liverpool in the March final to win their first trophy in nearly 56 years, eased past Tottenham 2-0 in their fourth round tie. Fulham needed penalties to see off League One side Wycombe…Read more

Barca Target Osimhen As Lewandowski’s Replacement

Barcelona FC have identified Victor Osimhen as a potential successor to the ageing Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the reigning La Liga champions at the end of the season.

According to a report from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have set their sights on Osimhen and are considering signing the former Napoli frontman next summer… Read more

Real Bid To Cement Top Spot, Barca Eye Return To Winning Ways

Buoyed by a 2-1 win over Barcelona in “El Clásico”, Real Madrid will be aiming to cement top position in the standings when they face Valencia in yet another home fixture.

Los Blancos are determined to regain the La Liga trophy, and they must be high on confidence following the triumph over Lamine Yamal and Co…Read more

Indomitable Bayern Can Crush Resurgent

Table-toppers Bayern Munich host Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening (17:30 GMT), with a resurgent Leverkusen hoping to be the first side to beat the reigning German champions this season.

The German champions have been flawless so far this campaign, winning all eight of their fixtures in convincing fashion…Read more

Udeze To Eagles: No Margin For Error In Playoffs

A former Super Eagles international, Ifeayi Udeze, has charged the players of the national team to be on their toes for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Four countries – Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria and DR Congo are in the playoffs with only one ticket at stake, which takes the sole winner to compete at the intercontinental stage already slated for March next year…Read more

D’Tigress’ Wakama Becomes Head Coach Of Hive BC

The head coach of Nigeria’s women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been appointed as the head coach of Hive BC in the Unrivalled Basketball League 2025–26 season.

Unrivalled is an eight-team women’s basketball league in the United States (US), co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier in…Read more

W’Cup Playoffs: Eagles’ Camp Opens Nov. 9 In Rabat

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has expressed strong confidence that the Super Eagles will be fully prepared to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the team officially opens camp on Sunday, November 9, in Rabat, Morocco.

The three-time African champions will lock horns with Gabon’s Panthers in the semi-final of the CAF Play-offs on Thursday, November 13, while the…Read more

Staff Steal £1.3m From World Athletics

World Athletics says it has sacked staff and called in law enforcement after discovering corporate theft worth more than 1.5m euros (£1.3m).

The sport’s international governing body said the financial fraud, carried out by two of its employees and a contracted consultant over several years, was uncovered during its first annual audit under a…Read more

Juventus Appoint Former Italy Manager, Spalletti

Juventus have appointed former Italy head coach, Luciano Spalletti, as their manager until the end of the season. The 66-year-old replaces Igor Tudor, who was sacked after the Serie A side’s defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

Tudor had joined the club in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement but left after seven months at the end of an eight-match winless run…Read more

Real Madrid, Super League Seek Settlement From UEFA

Real Madrid and the promoters of the Super League are reportedly seeking more than $4 billion in damages from UEFA, which they accuse of unfairly sabotaging the breakaway competition.

According to a source who spoke to AFP on Thursday, October 30, a Spanish court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by UEFA relating to the league… Read more

Report: Lookman Demands Double Salary From Galatasaray After Talks With Osimhen

Bearing the last-minute change, Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman is reportedly considering Galatasaray’s interest and presented his salary demands to the club after speaking with Victor Osimhen.

The 27-year-old has failed to secure an exit from Atalanta for the second consecutive summer. Still, he is believed to maintain his desire to leave, and Galatasaray are keen…Read more

Ajilore: Eagles Can Still Qualify For World Cup Through Playoffs

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Femi Ajilore, remains optimistic that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the team’s slim chances of advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.

The former international said he believes the Super Eagles can secure a playoff ticket if they maintain the same level of commitment and…Read more