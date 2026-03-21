Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, March 14 to Saturday, March 21, 2026.

AFCON 2025: CAF Strips Senegal Of Title, Award Morocco Trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday stunned fans by stripping the Senegal National Football team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and awarding the trophy to the hosts, Morocco.

Announcing the development on March 17, CAF said the decision followed a ruling by its Appeal Board, which found that Senegal forfeited the final after walking off the pitch in protest of…Read More

Arteta Targets First Title In 6 Years As Arsenal Confront Man City At Wembley

All eyes will be on Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Arsenal FC lock horns with Manchester City FC in the Carabao Cup final, with manager Mikel Arteta aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware.

The Gunners head into the encounter with renewed belief after booking their place in the final with a 4-2 aggregate victory over…Read More

AFCON Final: Senegal Rejects CAF Ruling, Heads To CAS

Senegal have rejected a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final, describing the decision as unfair and unacceptable.

In a statement released shortly after the verdict by CAF’s Appeals Committee, Senegal’s football authorities said they would challenge the…Read More

Man United Return With €7 Million Swap Deal For Ndidi

Manchester United are continuing to keep a close watch on Nigeria international and Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. Fresh reports from Turkey suggest the Premier League giants could revive their interest in the Super Eagles star ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Leicester City dynamo has once again emerged as a potential target for the Old Trafford side after they failed to…Read More

Tuchel Announces England Squad To Face Uruguay, Japan

Thomas Tuchel has named his 35-man England squad for the two friendlies later this month as he looks to prepare the Three Lions ahead of the World Cup later this year.

After putting up an impressive performance for the Red Devils, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United are called up, and Lewis Hall, a defender for…Read More Osimhen’s Injury Made It Easier For Us To Beat Galatasaray — Slot Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, has admitted that the early injury to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen played a significant role in his side’s dominant victory over Galatasaray in their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield. The English giants cruised into the quarterfinals with an emphatic 4-0 win, completely outclassing the Turkish side in a…Read More

You’re Corrupt, Senegal Slams CAF, Reject AFCON Verdict

The Senegalese government has demanded an ‘independent international investigation’ into the ‘suspected corruption’ within the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal, who clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Morocco 1-0, have been stripped of their title, with CAF awarding it to…Read More

After FIFA’s Verdict: Chelle Turns To Iran, Jordan Friendlies, Drops Osimhen, Nwabali In Squad For Ties

Following FIFA’s decision to throw out Nigeria’s petition against the Democratic Republic of the Congo over player eligibility, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has turned attention to upcoming international friendlies.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed yesterday that Chelle has named a 23-man squad for friendly matches against Iran and…Read More

Chelle Backs CAF On AFCON Decision

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has thrown his weight behind the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following its decision on the controversial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final involving Senegal.

The CAF Appeal Committee had earlier stripped Senegal of the title after the team reportedly walked off the pitch during the…Read More

NNL Set To Increase Super 4 Prize Money, Promise Better-Organised Tournament

The board members of the Nigeria National League ( NNL) said they’re working with their sponsors to increase the prize money of this year’s Super 4.

The Super 4 will take place from May 1 to 8, 2026 at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State. Unlike last year’s Super…Read More

Sadio Mané Condemns CAF Stripping Senegal AFCON Title Football star Sadio Mané has sharply criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF), saying “too much corruption” is “killing the passion of millions” after Senegal was stripped of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title. The ruling came on Tuesday, March 17, from CAF’s Appeals Committee, which overturned Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Morocco in the final on…Read More We’ve To Improve In Many Areas Ahead Of W’Cup — D’Tigress Coach Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, must raise their level of performance in several key areas ahead of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, head coach Rena Wakama has said. The African champions endured a mixed campaign at the recently concluded qualifying tournament, managing just two wins from…Read More Iwobi Can Make Difference As Fulham Host Burnley Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi will be expected to play a key role when Fulham host Burnley at Craven Cottage this weekend, with the Whites aiming to return to winning ways. Marco Silva’s men head into the encounter as favourites despite a patchy run of results in recent weeks. Fulham have struggled for consistency, alternating between wins and defeats, but remain the stronger side on paper against a…Read More Senegal Refuses To Surrender AFCON Trophy, Prize Money Pending CAS Ruling A new dimension has emerged in the controversy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Senegal national football team and their football authorities refusing to return the tournament trophy and prize money amid an ongoing dispute. Players of the Senegalese national team have rep o r t e d l y declined to relinquish any rewards earned from their triumph , adopting a…Read More FIBA WWCQ: D’Tigress Star Makes All-Star Team Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, may have endured a challenging outing at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in France, but there was still a bright moment for the team. Macaulay stood out with a series of impressive performances during the tournament, establishing herself as one of Nigeria’s most…Read More