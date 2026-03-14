Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, March 7 to Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Iran Withdraws From 2026 FIFA World Cup Amid Rising Tensions

Iran on Wednesday announced it will not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the ongoing conflict with the United States (US) and growing security concerns following the death of the country’s supreme leader.

Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, who made this announcement during an appearance on state television, explained that, given the current geopolitical situation, the safety of Iranian players and citizens could not be assured… Read more

Osimhen Declares War On Liverpool As Bayern Ready To Break Bank For Striker

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared that Galatasaray will go all out to shock Liverpool at Anfield in their decisive secondleg clash of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage next week.

Osimhen spoke after playing a decisive role in Galatasaray’s narrow home victory over the English champions…Read more

Man City Target Quick Response As Struggling West Ham Battle For Survival

West Ham United will hope to continue their recent resurgence when they host title-chasing Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

The Matchweek 30 fixture comes with contrasting ambitions for both sides, as West Ham battle to avoid…Read more

UCL: UEFA To Punish Pedro Neto For Shoving Ball Boy

On Thursday, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) launched disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea forward Pedro Neto following an incident involving a ball boy during Wednesday night’s 5-2 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In the last moments of the game, Neto shoved the ball boy to the ground, which caused friction between…Read more

Liverpool Poised To Pile More Misery On Struggling Tottenham

Liverpool FC will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing European outing when they host relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this weekend.

Both sides endured difficult nights in the UEFA Champions League during the week, but Tottenham’s humiliation overshadowed Liverpool’s…Read more

Chelsea Seek To Tighten Grip On European Spot

Chelsea FC will aim to strengthen their push for European qualification when they host Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The encounter comes at a crucial stage of the 2025–26 campaign, with Chelsea currently fifth on 48 points after 29 matches…Read more

Arsenal Aim Response Against Everton After European Scare Arsenal FC will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening. The Gunners are looking to put behind them a difficult mid- week outing in the UEFA Champions League…Read more 17 Athletes From Niger Delta Games Make World Athletics U-20 Tourney An interim technical report on the 2nd Niger Delta Games, submitted to World Athletics, the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), revealed that 17 athletes have qualified for the World Junior U-20 Championship in the United States. Enefiok UdoObong, the Games Technical Director, confirmed that this group consists of four boys and…Read more Real Madrid Seek To Close Gap On Barca Against Struggling Elche Real Madrid CF will look to reduce the gap at the top of the La Liga when they host relegation-threatened Elche CF at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Los Blancos head into the contest in second place on the table with 61 points, four behind defending champion…Read more Former F’Eagles Skipper Gets 6 Months Jail Term In Norway Ex-Flying Eagles skipper, Daniel Daga, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Norway after a court found him guilty of committing a non-consensual sexual act. The midfielder, who plays for Norwegian club Molde FK, received the sentence following legal proceedings in the Scandinavian country…Read more ‘Not Appropriate’ For Iran To Be At World Cup –Trump US President Donald Trump has said Iran’s men’s football team is “welcome” at the 2026 World Cup, but that it is not “appropriate” for them to be there “for their own life and safety.” Trump’s comments come after Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, said his country were not in a position to participate…Read more A’Ibom Emerges Champion Of S’South Inter Tennis Club Champions Akwa Ibom State has emerged as the Champions of the 2026 South South Nigeria Zonal Tennis Championship (SSTCA) concluded in Benin City, Edo State. This is as Sir Emem Akpabio handed over the zonal mantle of leadership to Victor Ifejika. A total of 22 Tennis Clubs across the South South Region of Nigeria participated with over 500 delegates in the four days tennis fiesta…Read more Mikel Reiterates Call For NFF Board Sacking Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has once again called for the resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking to talkSPORT, Mikel described the consecutive World Cup misses as a “disaster” and insisted that…Read more W’Cup Playoffs: DR Congo Drop Players Named In Nigeria’s FIFA Petition The DR Congo national football team have omitted two players named in a complaint by the Nigeria Football Federation to FIFA as they unveiled their 26-man squad for the intercontinental play-offs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Head coach, Sébastien Desabre, retained most of the squad that eliminated the Nigeria national football team on penalties in the 2025 African play-off in Morocco…Read more Kwara United Relocate To Lagos For Home Matches Responding to a request from Kwara United, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has approved the relocation of the club’s home matches from the Moshood Abiola Arena in Abeokuta to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at Onikan, Lagos. Kwara United are serving an indefinite stadium ban, which will see them play their home games for the rest of the season outside Ilorin…Read more