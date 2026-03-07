Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 28th to Saturday, March 7th, 2026.

João Pedro Hat-Trick Fires Chelsea Past Aston Villa

Chelsea’s hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League received a major boost on Wednesday, March 4, after a convincing victory over Aston Villa F.C.

Brazilian striker João Pedro delivered a superb performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick as Chelsea F.C. cruised…Read more

Real Reason I Rejected Galatasaray Captain’s Armband – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has explained why he turned down the captain’s armband during Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Osimhen was one of the standout performers in the encounter, scoring a goal…Read more

Arsenal Defeat Chelsea To Restore Five-Point Lead

Arsenal struck twice from their trademark corners to overcome 10-man Chelsea at Emirates Stadium and restore a five-point cushion at the Premier League summit. With Manchester City applying pressure after trimming the gap to two…Read more

Šeško Strikes Late As United Overcome 10-Man Palace To Climb To Third

Manchester United came from behind to defeat 10-man Crystal Palace and climb to third in the Premier League, in a match dominated by VAR drama and a controversial dismissal.

Palace looked set for a third consecutive win at Old Trafford after defender Maxence Lacroix fired them ahead in…Read more

S’Falcons ’ WAFCON Title Defence Delayed As CAF Sets New Dates

The Super Falcons will have to wait longer to defend their WAFCON crown after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a shift in the 2026 tournament schedule, Afrik-Foot reports.

Originally set for March 17 to April 3 in Morocco, the competition has now been rescheduled to…Read more

Newcastle Teen Stuns Man United With Late Strike

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under Michael Carrick as a late strike from Newcastle secured a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Nigerian-born William Osula, who recently introduced his teammates to the traditional dish fufu, made an…Read more

D’Tigress Draw Colombia, France, Germany, Others In 2026 FIBA W’Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have been handed a tough assignment in the race to the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup after drawing Colombia, France, Germany, South Korea and the Philippines in…Read more

Man City Held By Nottingham Forest, Arsenal Open Gap

Manchester City fell further behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race after being held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. City entered the match five points…Read more

Arsenal Beat Brighton To Open Seven-Point Title Lead

The Gunners went into the match holding a five-point lead over Manchester City F.C. and were aiming to continue their strong run following a 2–1 win against Chelsea F.C.

With their title rivals preparing to face Nottingham Forest F.C. at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal ensured they…Read more

Al Ahli Ready To Pay N13 Billion Salary For Onuachu

Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli, are reportedly ready to offer Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, a jaw-dropping salary of N13 billion per year, according to reports.

Onuachu has been on fire this season with Trabzonspor…Read more

Manchester City Secures Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over Leeds

Manchester City ramped up the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race by moving to within two points of the summit with a 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday night, February 28.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Antoine Semenyo scored the decisive goal right on…Read more

Arteta Dismisses Demands For Beautiful Football

Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, has reacted to criticism over his side’s approach, insisting that the idea of consistently playing “beautiful football” is unrealistic in today’s demanding Premier League.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Arsenal had faced a lot of scrutiny this season for their heavy reliance on …Read more

Yamal Hits First Hat Trick In Barcelona Win

Lamine Yamal scored a landmark first hat-trick of his career as Barcelona beat Villarreal to ensure they will stay top of La Liga.

The 18-year-old put the home side in control at half-time by scoring twice in nine minutes, both from Fermin…Read more

Babajide Shines As S’Falcons Rout Cameroon

Rinsola Babajide delivered a standout performance as the Nigerian women’s national football team exacted sweet revenge on the Cameroon women’s national football team in their pre-Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 friendly.

Fans across Nigeria are buzzing after Babajide inspired the Super Falcons to…Read more