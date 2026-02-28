Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 21st to Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

UEFA Releases Champions League RO16 Draws

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday released the draws to determine the clubs that would be meeting each other in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

In the round of 16, Chelsea will play Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City…Read more

Niger Delta Games Climax With Relays As Edo Emerge Champions

The 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games climaxed on Thursday evening at the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State, with the relays as states battled it out in the 4x100m (men and women) and the 4x400m (men and women).

Delta state maintained their dominance in the track and field events of the championship organised…Read more

Ajibade, Okobi, 15 Others In Camp As Falcons Get Ready For Lionesses

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and 16 other players are already ensconced in the Super Falcons’ Hilton Hotel abode in Yaounde ahead of two international friendly matches between Nigeria and Cameroon’s senior women national teams tomorrow and Tuesday next week.

Both matches have been scheduled for the Military Stadium, Yaounde, tomorrow, 2nd and Tuesday, March…Read more

Juventus To Splash €120m On Osimhen

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly lining up a €120 million move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, as part of a major rebuild aimed at reclaiming dominance in the Serie A.

Italian media report that the Turin club have made Osimhen their top summer target, with interest intensified…Read more

Why I Didn’t Start Lookman Against Brugge In Second Leg – Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone, has explained why he didn’t start Ademola Lookman in his team’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff second leg 4-1 win against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Lookman came off the bench to make an impact with an assist as Atletico Madrid qualified for the last-16 stage on a 7-4 aggregate…Read more

Chelle Cries Out: Yes, I Submitted 19-Point Demand, But Who Leaked The Document?

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has admitted submitting a 19-point contract proposal to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) but is demanding answers over how the confidential document was leaked to the media.

The embattled tactician, whose contract still has one year to run…Read more

Hakimi To Face Trial For Alleged Rape

Moroccan international and current African best player, Achraf Hakimi, is set to face a rape trial, New Telegraph reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender confirmed the development via a social media post on Tuesday, February 24, going…Read more

Atalanta Secures RO 16 With Last-Gasp Penalty Against Dortmund

Atalanta scored a dramatic penalty with the last kick of the game as the Italians staged an incredible fightback to beat Borussia Dortmund and progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The hosts had faced an almighty task after losing the first leg 2-0 in Germany, but scored twice in the first…Read more

Osimhen Powers Galatasaray Into UCL RO 16

On Wednesday night, Galatasaray SK advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the first time in 12 years despite losing the second leg of their knockout play-off 3-2 after extra time, as a 7-5 aggregate defeat sent a 10-man Juventus side out of the competition.

With Juventus three goals down after the first leg, the Old Lady had no other option but to start…Read more

Real Madrid Beat Benfica To Secure RO 16 Spot

Real Madrid book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Benfica, one week on from allegedly suffering racial abuse in the reverse fixture.

New Telegraph reports that Vinicius Jr scored the decisive goal as Real looks forward to either playing…Read more

Diri To Perform Prosperity Cup Season 8 Kick-Off

All is set for the kickoff of Season 8 of Nigeria’s biggest grassroots football event, the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament, also known as the Prosperity Cup. This announcement was made in a statement signed by the Tournament Director, Mr Ebi Avi, ahead of the event’s start.

According to Avi, the historic kickoff will feature two selected Bayelsa teams, coached by FC Barcelona’s Technical Directors in a…Read more

New Contract: Ex-Internationals Clash Over Chelle

Former Nigerian internationals have expressed divergent views on the future of Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, amid uncertainty over his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

While ex-midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has called for the retention of the Franco-Malian tactician and urged both parties to negotiate any new financial demands, former defender…Read more

Niger Delta Games: Five Athletes Disqualified For Age Cheating, Others

No fewer than five athletes have been disqualified from the ongoing Niger Delta Games following investigations into eligibility violations, including age falsification and state-of-origin infractions.

Details contained in the official protest report revealed that Otunla Kolade Israel of Edo State was disqualified from the swimming event…Read more

John Terry Admits Being Frustrated By Chelsea Caretaker Decision

Former Chelsea FC captain, John Terry, has admitted that he felt “Frustrated” after being overlooked for the club’s caretaker role following the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca in January.

Terry, who currently works on a part-time basis within Chelsea’s academy setup, was not included in the temporary coaching staff appointed for fixtures against Manchester City and Fulham FC after Maresca’s sudden exit… Read more

Osimhen To Report Galatasaray To FIFA Over Unpaid Wages

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is reportedly ready to take formal action against Galatasaray S.K. by reporting the club to FIFA over alleged unpaid wages.

According to Turkish journalist Doğuş, the Nigerian international has not received his salary and has already made…Read more