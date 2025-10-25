Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Saturday, 18th October, to Saturday, 25th October, 2025.

EPL: Arsenal Sets New Set-Piece Record

Mikel Arteta on Friday disclosed that Arsenal’s set-piece prowess has been a decade in the making. New Telegraph reports that the Gunners have so far scored 10 goals via set pieces in the Premier League this season.

The earliest into a campaign any side has reached double figures for such goals in the history

Man United Can Build On Anfield Win Against Brighton

Manchester United secured what has to be the best result of Ruben Amorim’s time in charge so far last weekend as they ran out 2-1 winners at Anfield, and now they have to back that up against a tough Brighton side in a 5.30 pm kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday.

Albion did the league double over United last season and are on a five-game unbeaten run but

Record Breaker Osimhen Dedicates Goals, Awards To Teammates

Victor Osimhen has dedicated his record-breaking goals and Man of the Match award to his teammates, emphasising that his success is a result of the whole team’s hard work.

Speaking after Galatasaray's 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt on Wednesday, the

El Clásico: Can Real Punish Weakened Barcelona At Bernabeu

Spanish football’s biggest rivalry returns this weekend as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu for the first El Clásico of the 2025/26 season.

The fixture remains one of the most-watched matches in world football, a clash steeped in history, pride, and

Desperate Liverpool Chase Form To Brentford

Liverpool ended a four-game losing run in emphatic fashion on Wednesday as they claimed a 5-1 Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt and now have a chance to get back on track in the league at Brentford in the evening kick-off on Saturday.

The manner of the victory in Germany will also please under-pressure Reds boss Arne Slot, as his side responded to conceding an early

Man United Keen On Lewandowski

According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Robert Lewandowski as a free agent next summer.

The Barcelona forward's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, though the Spanish club retains

CAF Awards: Osimhen Guns For Second Gong, Lookman Snubbed

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has been named among the top contenders for the prestigious 225 CAF Awards, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially unveiled the list of nominees yesterday. Osimhen, who had a sensational season with Turkish giants Galatasaray, leads Nigeria’s contingent after a prolific year in front of goal.

The 26-year-old striker bagged 26 goals in the Süper Lig, earning the Golden Boot, and netted a total of

Benitez Set To Secure 17th Managerial Job

Rafael Benitez is closing in on his 17th managerial role, as the veteran Spaniard is set to become Panathinaikos’ new head coach on a record-breaking contract.

The 65-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Celta Vigo in March 2024, is poised to become the highest-paid manager in

U-17 WWC: Olowookere Laments Flamingos’ Late Defeat To France

Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere, has expressed deep disappointment after Nigeria fell 1-0 to France in their second group game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A late strike from Maissa Fathallah, nine minutes from full time, sealed victory for the French side and left the Nigerian girls facing an uphill battle to stay in the

Ndidi Scores First Goal For Besiktas

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, on Wednesday night opened his goal account for Besiktas as the Turkish giants claimed a 2-0 victory over Konyaspor in their Super Lig clash at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium.

Ndidi, who was recently appointed as vice-captain of the club, played a crucial role in midfield alongside new captain Orkun Kökcü, and the duo combined brilliantly

Alia Sacks Lobi Stars FC Board, Management

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the board and management of the state-owned football club, Lobi Stars FC, with immediate effect. The announcement was made yesterday in Makurdi through a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The decision, according to the statement, is part of efforts to reposition the club for

Windfall For Arsenal In Champions League

Arsenal earned a major financial boost after their 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres sealing their third straight victory.

Having already secured £16.1m for reaching the league phase, their perfect start has added £5.4m in prize money, bringing their total Champions League earnings so far to

World Champion, Okolie, Returns Home As Lagos Hosts ‘Chaos In The Ring II’

Lagos is set to make boxing history as world champion, Lawrence Okolie, prepares to fight professionally on African soil for the first time.

The highly anticipated event, titled: Chaos in the Ring II, will take

I Want To Coach Chelsea, Says John Terry

Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed he is dreaming of becoming the club’s head coach. The Englishman, however, fears he will never be allowed to manage Chelsea.

In a new TikTok video (via Metro UK), Terry said: "I'm not sure it ever happens, to be honest. "It's my one last dream I have at the football club. I have done

Chelsea Mark Major UCL Milestone After Thrashing Ajax In 5-1 Win

Chelsea FC on Wednesday marked its major Champions League milestone by thrashing Ajax in a 5-1 win in the just concluded match.

Enzo Maresca's side ran riot at Stamford Bridge to mark their 200th Champions League game in style on a night where the