Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 14th to Saturday, February 21st, 2026.

Chelle, NFF Set For Showdown As Coach Tables 19 Demands For Contract Extension

Fresh tension is brewing between Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the Franco-Malian tactician submitted a 19-point proposal as conditions for extending his contract.

In a report by Flashcore monitored by our correspondent, the proposal was formally submitted to the NFF on…Read more

All Set As 2nd Niger Delta Games Begin In Benin Today

All is now set for the opening ceremony of the 2nd Niger Delta Games as Benin City braces for a colourful spectacle at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium today, with organisers declaring their readiness for a hitch-free and memorable event.

Finishing touches were being put to arrangements late yesterday as state contingents arrived in succession at the…Read more

Chelle May Become Highest Paid Eagles Coach

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is on the brink of becoming the highest-paid manager in the history of the senior national team as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensifies moves to extend his contract, New Telegraph has learnt.

Findings revealed that the NFF Technical Committee will soon meet with Chelle to chart the way forward regarding his contract…Read more

Arsenal Throw Away Two-Goal Lead In 2-2 Draw With Wolves

On Wednesday night, Premier League (EPL) leader Arsenal were denied victory after bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

The visitors appeared in full control after racing into a two-goal lead, but a spirited Wolves comeback, capped by a stoppage…Read more

Mourinho Criticises Vinicius Jr Over Fan Provocation Claims

José Mourinho has claimed that Vinicius Junior’s goal celebrations can provoke opposing fans, following the racist abuse during the clash between Real Madrid and Benfica.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Vinicius Junior was allegedly subjected to racist abuse during Real Madrid’s 1–0 victory…Read more

UCL Playoffs: Bodo Beat Inter 3-1 In First Leg Tie

Norwegian club, Bodo/Glimt, on Wednesday continued their remarkable debut Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the knockout play-off round first leg as Kasper Hogh scored once and created two other goals.

The Norwegians only snuck into the knock-out stage with shock victories over…Read more

Onyedika, Lookman Score As Brugge Draw Athletico 3-3

Nigerian internationals Raphael Onyedika and Ademola Lookman were both on target as Club Brugge and Atlético Madrid played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off first leg in Belgium on Wednesday night.

The pulsating encounter at the Jan Breydel Stadium delivered six goals and late drama…Read more

Club Brugge Regret Onyedika Ban For Return Leg

Club Brugge coach, Ivan Leko, has admitted his side will sorely miss Raphael Onyedika in next week’s UEFA Champions League playoff return leg against Atletico Madrid after the midfielder was suspended.

Onyedika will sit out Tuesday’s decisive clash in Spain after picking up his second booking of the…Read more

NPFL Slams Heavy Fine On Kwara Utd, Club To Lose Three Points

The Nigeria Premier Football League’s hammer has landed on Kwara United after their fans attacked the officials and players of Rivers United in their re-arranged matchday 22 game played in Ilorin on Wednesday, February 18.

The league body imposed heavy sanctions on the team following crowd violence in a game that ended 1-1…Read more

NEWSTAP/SWAN Awards: Tinubu’s Renewed Drive For Sports Inspires Reform At NIS –Shaibu

The Director-General/ CEO of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday, anchored his vision for the transformation of Nigerian sports on what he described as the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja while receiving a delegation that formally presented him with…Read more

Juve Legend Del Piero Hails Osimhen In Galatasaray’s Win

Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero, has hailed the impact of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, following Galatasaray’s emphatic 5-2 victory over Juventus in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 playoff first leg.

The Turkish champions stunned the Turin giants at Rams Park, with goals from Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang, Davinson Sánchez and Sacha Boey rendering…Read more

Garnacho Sparks Dating Rumours With Adriana Lobaz After Split

Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho and Spanish model Adriana Lobaz have teased their new romance with matching Instagram posts from an Egyptian getaway, following his split from Eva Garcia.

Garnacho seems to have moved on from his high-profile split with…Read more

Prestianni Rejects Racism Claims Against Vinicius Jr

On Wednesday, Vinicius Junior condemned racism as”cowardly” as Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni denied racially abusing the Brazilian during Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Vinicius reported alleged racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni to referee François Letexier…Read more

Niger Delta Games Draw Holds Today As States Arrive Benin

All athletes, officials and other functionaries of the 2nd Niger Delta Games are expected in Benin, Edo State today, even as the organisers announced that the draws will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Media Centre.

Fred Edoreh, the Project Director, said today is the official arrival date of state contingents and competition…Read more

NFF Advertises U23s, F’Eagles, Eaglets Coaching Jobs

The top coaching positions in the Nigeria U23s, the Flying Eagles, Golden Eaglets and Flamingos are now vacant and qualified coaches have been asked to submit their applications for these posts.

The NFF technical committee rose for its meeting in Abuja Tuesday by advertising for these coaching…Read more