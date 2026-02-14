Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, February 7th to Saturday, February 14th, 2026.

Olopade Wins New Telegraph Award For Sport Administrator Of The Year

Bukola Olopade, the Director General of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), has been named the Sports Administrator of the year by New Telegraph Newspaper.

The award ceremony took place on February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos…Read more

CAF Mull On Shifting 2027 AFCON Tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reportedly considering postponing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to 2028 due to concerns over infrastructure readiness and an ongoing overhaul of the continental football calendar.

The speculation comes ahead of CAF’s Executive Committee meeting on February 13 in Dar es Salaam, where the…Read more

EPL: Arsenal Drops Points In Title Push After 1-1 Draw With Brentford

On Thursday night, Arsenal missed the chance to re-establish their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League (EPL) as an impressive Brentford side held them to a 1-1 draw.

After seeing second-placed Manchester City sweep Fulham aside on Wednesday, Arsenal’s lead at the top was trimmed…Read more

Anthony Joshua Honours Late Friends With Tattoos

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has drawn a fresh tattoo of the names of his two friends who died in an auto crash when they visited Nigeria in December 2025.

It would be recalled that Joshua’s close friends, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, died in a fatal road…Read more

Nottingham Forest Sack Dyche 114 Days After Appointment

Nottingham Forest have sacked their third manager of the season, Sean Dyche, just 114 days in the role, New Telegraph reports. The decision comes after the 0-0 draw with Wolves, with Forest failing to score from 35 shots.

Dyche is the third manager Forest have sacked this season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou, the latter himself…Read more

Man City Beat Fulham 3-0 To Heap Pressure On Arsenal

On Wednesday night, Manchester City ramped up the pressure on Premier League leader Arsenal by strolling to a 3-0 win over Fulham to cut the gap at the top to three points.

Having come through an acid test at Anfield by claiming a late 2-1 win over Liverpool, Man City had a significantly…Read more

Thomas Partey Faces Two Fresh Rape Charges

Former Arsenal footballer and Ghanaian international, Thomas Teye Partey has been charged with two further counts of rape.

The 32-year-old, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 to face…Read more

Messi’s Wife Speaks On His Life Away From Pitch

Antonela Roccuzzo has opened up about life with Lionel Messi, sharing intriguing insights into their lifestyle and offering a rare glimpse into the football icon’s habits away from the pitch.

The wife of Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, has opened up about life with the footballer icon, sharing intriguing insights into…Read more

NNL: Lobi Stars Get Nod To Move To Makurdi

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has approved McCarthy Stadium in Makurdi, Benue State, as the venue for the home matches of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi.

The NNL management gave permission after inspections were carried out that deemed the stadium facilities satisfactory…Read more

Liverpool Defeats Sunderland 1-0 To End The Saints’ Home Record

Virgil van Dijk’s header earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Sunderland, getting them back on track in their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool suffered a heartbreaking late defeat to Manchester City last time out, but have moved within three…Read more

Edo Sports Commission Boss Applauds Niger Delta Games Facilities

At the end of a scheduled facilities tour of venues for the 2nd Niger Delta Games, Hon Desmond Amadin Enabulele, the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, applauded the organisers, Dunamis-Icon Limited and the sponsor, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for the renewal of sporting facilities across Benin City.

Enabulele led some members of the Commission’s management team on the tour that saw them visiting the Tennis courts, swimming pool…Read more

Lookman Eyes Redemption As Atletico Face Barca In Copa Del Rey Semis

Ademola Lookman’s bright start at Atletico Madrid hit a bump over the weekend, but the Super Eagles striker will be desperate to bounce back when his new side hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal today.

Lookman, who stole the headlines on his debut by scoring and assisting in Atletico’s 5-0 demolition of Real Betis in the quarterfinals…Read more

Chelle May Reject Eagles Despite NFF’s Carrot As Marseille Desperate To Land Coach

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, could be set for a major leap into European football as French Ligue 1 giants, Olympique Marseille, reportedly line up to lure him from Nigeria.

The Ligue 1 club is seeking a replacement for Roberto de Zerbi, who parted ways with OM last weekend following a humiliating 5-0…Read more

EPL: Aston Villa Score Late Winner To Stay In Title Race

Aston Villa’s hopes of a UEFA Champions League (UCL) top-four Premier League (EPL) finish received a significant boost as Jack Hinshelwood’s late own goal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton at Villa Park on Wednesday.

With heavyweights such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea leading the chasing pack to overtake Villa, a…Read more Liverpool, Brighton Battle For Fifth-Round Berth At Anfield Liverpool will welcome Brighton to Anfield on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake, as both sides seek momentum and meaning in a competition that has often reshaped seasons. For the Reds, whose Premier League campaign has fluctuated between promise and frustration, the FA Cup presents a timely opportunity to steady the ship. Eight-time winners of the competition, Liverpool are no strangers to its drama and prestige… Read more