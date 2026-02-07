Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 31st to Saturday, February 7th, 2026.

Guardiola Fires Back At Critics, Says ‘I Won’t Be Silent’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has pledged to keep speaking up about injustices after his recent passionate speech about wars provoked criticism in some quarters.

The Manchester City boss reiterated that he condemns all conflicts across the globe and respects all opinions, but he said it was important to keep… Read more

Chukwueze Nominated For Fulham Goal Of The Month

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has been nominated for Fulham’s Goal of the Month award for January. Chukwueze earned the nomination after scoring a brilliant goal in Fulham’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton.

His strike has been shortlisted alongside 11 other goals scored by Fulham players during the month. The 26-year-old came up with the equalising…Read more

Kun Khalifat Reverses Decision To Withdraw From NPFL

Kun Khalifat FC have reversed their earlier decision to withdraw from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), saying they will resume participation with immediate effect following fresh talks with league officials.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Owerri-based club announced their withdrawal over what it described as excessive and non-transparent sanctions… Read more

Atalanta Break Silence Amid Lookman Departure

Atalanta have responded graciously to Ademola Lookman’s departure, accepting the Super Eagles forward’s exit in good spirits and with public respect.

Lookman completed a January deadline-day move to Atlético Madrid in a deal reportedly worth €35 million, with a further €5 million in…Read more

Man United Set To Pay Tribute To Munich Victims

Manchester United women’s coach Marc Skinner has said that the true scale of the Munich air disaster can only be grasped from within the club.

Both Skinner and Michael Carrick, the male team boss, moved their pre-match press conferences forward to attend Manchester United’s annual commemoration of the Munich air disaster on Friday… Read more

Oliseh Criticises Turkish League Over Lookman Move

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has criticised a potential move to Turkey after Ademola Lookman rejected a switch to the Super Lig in favour of Atlético Madrid.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has reignited debate over Nigerian stars opting for…Read more

Guardiola Defends Man City’s Net Spend Claims

Spanish football manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was “A little bit grumpy” when questioned about Manchester City’s January transfer activity.

Rather than dwell on Man City being the biggest spenders for a second successive winter… Read more

NDDC Completes Facilities Upgrade In Benin For 2nd N’Delta Games

Edo State is already reaping the benefits of hosting the 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games, as the organisers have completed significant upgrades on the sporting facilities earmarked for the competition.

Just as was done in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, prior to the start of the 1st edition, the organisers and…Read more

Delta Restructures Trials For Niger Delta Games

Delta State has restructured its trials for the 2nd Niger Delta Games following the massive turnout of athletes in Asaba, the state capital. The trials, meant to select athletes who will represent Team Delta at the regional sports festival, attracted a large number of hopefuls, forcing officials to review the original programme.

The Niger Delta Games, organised by DunamisIcon Limited for the nine states in the region under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will take place in Benin City, Edo State, from February 20 to 27… Read more

Budget Scandal: NSC Lists Phantom W’Cup Task Force, Allocates N6.4bn

Fresh concerns have been raised over the transparency of Nigeria’s sports budgeting process following the discovery that the National Sports Commission (NSC) earmarked a whopping N6.4bn in the 2026 Appropriation Bill for a World Cup Presidential Task Force that was never inaugurated.

Budget documents sighted by New Telegraph show that the allocation…Read more

…Tornadoes Threaten To Withdraw From League

Danjuma Abdullahi Masu, the Chairman of the Niger State Sports Commission, has threatened to withdraw the Niger Tornadoes Club from the ongoing National Premier League due to what he describes as unfair and unjust treatment by the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Masu expressed strong disapproval of the league body’s decision to banish Tornadoes from…Read more

NPFL: Discordant Tunes As Kun Khalifat Pull Out, Return

There was controversy in the NPFL over the last 48 hours following the brief withdrawal of newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC over what the club described as harsh sanctions imposed by the league body.

Kun Khalifat were sanctioned by the League Management Board for failing to honour their fixture against El-Kanemi Warriors, resulting…Read more

Clubs In S’Africa, S’Arabia, Europe On Alert As Nwabali Quits Chippa United

Clubs in South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Europe are on high alert following the departure of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, from Chippa United. Chippa United yesterday confirmed that the Nigerian shotstopper has left the club after submitting a request to terminate his contract.

T h i s development c o m e s as a surprise, as Nwabali only signed a three-year contract…Read more

Lookman’s Transfer Saves Nigeria Football, Says Oliseh As Simeone Hails Striker

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has described Ademola Lookman’s transfer to Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, as a major boost for Nigerian football, saying the move could inspire a new generation of players to aim for Europe’s top clubs.

Oliseh noted that Nigerian football has faced criticism in recent years over…Read more

Biggest Nigerian Players Who Moved During The 2026 Winter Transfer Window

The 2026 winter transfer window produced major movements involving Nigerian footballers across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

From established Super Eagles stars seeking fresh challenges to younger players going out on loan for game time…Read more