Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 24th to Saturday, January 31st, 2026.

UCL Playoff: Madrid, PSG, Others Discover Opponents

Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and more have discovered their respective Champions League (UCL) playoff round opponents.

The knockout phase play-offs are outlined here, with the finale producing late drama with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica stunning Real Madrid…Read more

AFCON Final: CAF Suspends Hakimi, Thiaw, Fines Senegal, Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed heavy sanctions on Senegal, Morocco, and several players and officials following chaotic scenes during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

In a statement issued yesterday, CAF said the penalties were for breaches of its Disciplinary Code, including violations of fair play…Read more

The 10 Richest Football Players In The World

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially become the first footballer in history to reach billionaire status, with an estimated net worth of €1.29 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The historic milestone raises a natural question: who are the richest active footballers in…Read more

Again, Anthony Joshua Speaks On Losing Friends To Auto Crash

Once again, British-born Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, addressed the devastating road accident that claimed the lives of two of his close friends in December 2025.

Speaking in an emotional video sighted by New Telegraph, the boxer mourned the deaths of Latif Ayodele, popularly known as Latz, and Gami Sina on Thursday, January 30… Read more

Arsenal Desperate To Arrest Recent Dip In Tricky Trip To Elland Road

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road on Saturday for a potentially awkward encounter against Leeds United, with Mikel Arteta’s side eager to arrest a recent dip in form while Daniel Farke’s men continue to strengthen their survival bid.

The Gunners head into the clash on the back of a worrying three game winless run in the league, a sequence that has slightly…Read more

Frankfurt, Leverkusen Set For Open Contest As Bayern Aim To Rebound

Bundesliga action this weekend promises intrigue and goals as Eintracht Frankfurt welcomes Bayer Leverkusen in a clash of two inconsistent sides, while Bayern Munich travel north seeking a strong response against Hamburg following a rare domestic setback.

Eintracht Frankfurt return to Deutsche Bank Park under pressure after a 3–1 defeat to Hoffenheim extended a…Read more

Napoli, Inter Look To Reassert Authority As Serie A Title Race Heats Up

Serie A action this weekend sees reigning champions Napoli and league leaders Inter Milan looking to bounce back and tighten their grip at the top, as they host Fiorentina and visit Cremonese, respectively, on Matchday 23.

Napoli return to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium determined to keep their Scudetto push alive after suffering a bruising…Read more

Atletico, Real Madrid Eye Crucial Wins

The La Liga spotlight shifts this weekend to two crucial fixtures involving Madrid’s heavyweight clubs, as Atletico Madrid travel to struggling Levante while Real Madrid host local rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu in a bid to keep pace with leaders Barcelona.

Levante may be languishing in 19th place, but they head into their clash with Atletico Madrid buoyed by a dramatic…Read more

Chelsea Strike Gold Under Rosenior As West Ham Face Uphill Task At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s revival under new manager Liam Rosenior continues to gather momentum, and Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United presents another opportunity for the Blues to underline their renewed Champions League ambitions.

A dramatic late strike from Joao Pedro secured Chelsea’s passage into the Champions League knockout stages in…Read more

As Tottenham Ambush Title-Chasing Man City

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to make home advantage count on Sunday when reigning champions Manchester City arrive in North London for a high-profile Premier League encounter, with both sides entering the clash at very different ends of the table and in contrasting moods.

City, firmly in the title race, sit second on the standings with 46 points from 23 matches, just one place behind the league leaders… Read more

Atletico, Real Madrid Eye Crucial Wins

The La Liga spotlight shifts this weekend to two crucial fixtures involving Madrid’s heavyweight clubs, as Atletico Madrid travel to struggling Levante while Real Madrid host local rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu in a bid to keep pace with leaders Barcelona.

Levante may be languishing in 19th place, but they head into their clash with Atletico Madrid buoyed by a dramatic…Read more

Resurgent Red Devils Aim To Build On Momentum

Stunning victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have got the Michael Carrick era off to a good start at Old Trafford, and they have a chance to win a third successive game for the first time since October when Fulham come to town on Sunday.

The Red Devils’ two wins have moved them into the Premier League top four, but, in a tight race for continental qualification, only five points separate them from the bottom half of the table, and…Read more

UCL: Osimhen Says Galatasaray Not Afraid Of Juve, Atletico As Playoff Draw Holds Today

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared that Galatasaray are ready to face either Juventus or Atletico Madrid as the UEFA Champions League playoff draw takes place today.

The draw will be conducted at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, where Galatasaray will learn their…Read more

Tinubu Condoles With Chukwueze

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze on the passing of his mother. The President also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, who passed away on Thursday.

President Tinubu mourned with the Chukwueze family and encouraged them to find solace in the memory and legacy…Read more

S’Eagles Star, Chukwueze, Loses Mother

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been thrown into mourning following the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze.

Announcing the tragic loss, Chukwueze’s brother, David Chukwueze, who took to his Instagram page, expressed grief and difficulty in coping with the loss…Read more

Tinubu Condoles With Super Eagles Captain Over Father’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to Wilfred Ndidi, captain of the Super Eagles, on the passing of his father, Sunday Ndidi.

The Nigerian international footballer, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Besiktas, lost his father in a…Read more