Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 17th to Saturday, January 24th, 2026.

FIFA Hails Nigeria’s Rise To 26th, Says It’s A ‘Massive Leap’

FIFA has praised Nigeria’s impressive rise in the latest world rankings, with the Super Eagles climbing 12 spots to 26th after securing the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the achievement marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s football resurgence. The Super Eagles have captured the global spotlight after FIFA praised Nigeria’s remarkable rise in the latest Men’s World Ranking… Read more

Osimhen Eyes Two Nigerian Teammates For Galatasaray

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he is actively encouraging his international teammates, Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika, to join him at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Istanbul-based club is reportedly aiming to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season as they pursue domestic silverware and a strong run in European competitions… Read more

AFCON 2025: Akor Adams’ Strike Makes CAF’s Top Five Goals List

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has received continental acclaim after his goal against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was selected among the Confederation of African Football’s five best goals of the tournament.

The list, released on CAF’s official TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 X platform, featured Adams’ effort from Nigeria’s quarter-final encounter with Algeria… Read more

Osimhen, Lookman, Bassey Make CAF’s AFCON 2025 Best XI

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released its official Team of the Tournament for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Nigeria securing three spots following their bronze-medal finish in Morocco.

The Best XI is led by tournament winners Senegal and runners-up Morocco, but Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Calvin Bassey earned recognition for their standout performances throughout the competition… Read more

Salah Shines As Liverpool Rout Marseille In Champions League

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah returned from the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to help Liverpool secure a comfortable victory over Marseille in the Champions League.

After more than a month without him, Liverpool were eager to welcome Salah back as they secured a 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille on the road… Read more

APC Nat’l Chairman Hosts Football Legend, Nwankwo Kanu In Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has hosted Nigerian football icon Nwankwo Kanu at his residence in Abuja, in a meeting that brought together politics, sports, and business.

The visit featured discussions on strengthening collaboration among the three sectors to drive national development, youth empowerment, and economic growth… Read more

Man Utd Confirm Casemiro’s Departure

Ma n c h e s t e r United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season. Casemiro has been a key member of the United squad this season.

However, the 33-year-old will depart Old Trafford when his current contract expires. The statement read: “Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer upon the expiry of his contract… Read more

Manchester United Renew Interest In Wilfred Ndidi

Manchester United have reportedly reopened discussions over a possible move for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, who currently plays for Turkish giants Besiktas, where he serves as team captain.

The Premier League side are believed to be exploring short-term midfield reinforcements as they push for qualification into next season’… Read more

Ondo Coaches Tasked To Select Best Athletes For N’Delta Games

Seeking to improve on their performance at the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Games (NDG), the Ondo State Liaison Committee has tasked coaches of the 17 sports to ensure that only the very best athletes are presented to represent the state.

The 2nd Niger Delta Games will be held in Benin, Edo State, from February 20-27. Sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Games is organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited… Read more

Ferdinand Weighs In On Senegal AFCON Walkout

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has shared his views on Senegal’s controversial walkout during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco, New Telegraph reports.

The 47-year-old had previously thrown his support behind Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their semi-final showdown against the host nation, but Eric Chelle’s side ultimately fell short after a penalty shootout defeat… Read more

Thierry Henry Speaks On AFCON 2025 Officiating

France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has finally reacted to the controversial refereeing decisions at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, offering his perspective on the issues,

New Telegraph reports that Henry’s reaction follows Senegal’s dramatic walk-off at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah during the AFCON final against Morocco, prompted by controversial officiating decisions… Read more

Vinicius Jr Opens Up About Fans’ Treatment At Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has opened up about feeling hurt and bewildered by the recent hostility he’s faced from his own fans, saying their treatment has left him both confused and saddened.

Despite an electrifying display in Tuesday’s 6-1 Champions League thrashing of Monaco, Vinicius Jr. still faces a degree of skepticism from some corners of the Bernabéu crowd… Read more

Real Madrid Remain Top On Deloitte Money League

Real Madrid have once again emerged as the world’s highest-earning football club, while Liverpool overtook their Premier League rivals to become England’s top revenue generator.

According to Deloitte’s latest Money League report, the Spanish giants recorded close to €1.2 billion in revenue during the 2024/25 season, maintaining first place despite ending the campaign without a major trophy… Read more

NFF President Reacts To Reported Moroccan FA Conflict

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has addressed reports of a heated row with Moroccan FA chief and CAF Vice-President, Fouzi Lekjaa, following Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Speaking after the reports circulated on social media, the NFF President described the allegations as false and baseless… Read more

Organisers Move To Curb Athletes’ Poaching In Niger Delta Games

Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) on Wednesday in Benin, reiterated that states are prohibited from presenting non-indigenous athletes at the 2nd edition of the games scheduled for Edo State from February 20-27.

This is even as the company and the host state, Edo, reaffirmed their commitments to organising the biggest regional sporting fiesta that will surpass the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State… Read more