Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 10th to Saturday, January 17th, 2025.

Morocco Edge Nigeria 4–2 On Penalties After Tense AFCON Semi-Final

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were eliminated from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a hard-fought semi-final match against hosts Morocco ended in a 0–0 draw and was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout, where the Atlas Lions prevailed 4–2 to book their place in the final.

The encounter at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah on Wednesday was marked by intense physical play, staunch defending and few clear scoring opportunities during both regulation time and the extra 30 minutes that followed…Read more

Akor Adams: Our Focus Now Is Victory Against Egypt

It was a disappointing end to the semifinal game between Nigeria and host Morocco at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations.

However, speaking with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco, Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams, said he would be going back to his LALIGA side, Sevilla, with some great lessons…Read more

Chelsea’s New Boss Rosenior Makes Premier League Bow

After a pair of cup games, new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Premier League fixture with a tough clash against in-form Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

The Bees have put together a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, winning five of those fixtures, and they sit fifth in the standings – two points above Chelsea…Read more

Egypt, Nigeria Seek Consolation In AFCON Thirdplace Match

After missing out on a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final, Egypt and Nigeria will turn their attention to the third-place playoff when they clash on Saturday, with both sides hoping to end their campaigns on a positive note.

Having fallen at the semi-final stage, the encounter is expected to be played in a more relaxed atmosphere, with both teams likely to rotate their squads and give opportunities to players who have featured less prominently during the tournament…Read more

Senegal, Morocco Set For AFCON Final Showdown

All is set for a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday as host nation Morocco lock horns with Senegal in what promises to be a battle of discipline, quality and continental pride.

Morocco booked their place in the final after edging Nigeria on penalties in a tense semifinal encounter. The Atlas Lions are chasing their first AFCON title since 1976 and only the second in their history…Read more

Anthony Joshua Returns To Training Weeks After Tragic Car Crash

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has resumed light training less than three weeks after being involved in a tragic car crash that reportedly claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Joshua shared updates of his return to the gym on social media, posting a Snapchat video of himself hitting pads with the caption “mental strength therapy,” signalling a gradual step back to normal routine following the heartbreaking incident…Read more

A’Ibom, Ondo Step Up Preparations For 2nd N’Delta Games

Preparations for the 2nd Niger Delta Games (NDG) are revving up in most of the states as they count down to their respective final selection process at the States Finals.

From Cross River to Akwa Ibom, Imo to Bayelsa and Delta, Edo and Ondo, the registration processes has moved to uploading of completed forms to the Games registration portal…Read more

Chelle Poised To Dump Nigeria After Failing To Meet NFF’s Benchwork Of AFCON Final

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, may soon part ways with Nigeria following the team’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle did not meet the ultimatum given to him by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to at least reach the final of AFCON, after Morocco knocked the team out in the semifinals, and there are strong indications that the coach may not submit himself to further negotiation with the NFF that will see him continue following many offers before him…Read more

Why I Brought On Chukwueze To Take Penalty – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has talked about why he decided to bring on Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon during Nigeria’s tough penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

There was no goal in the regulation time, leading the game to extratime and a penalty shootout where Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2. With seven minutes left in the game, Paris FC’s key player, Simon, replaced Raphael Onyedika, who struggled in his starting role…Read more

AFCON: Morocco Coach Admits Tough Test Against S’Eagles

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their spirited display, acknowledging Eric Chelle’s side after a hard-fought encounter at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

Morocco have secured a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after edging Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout in their semi-final clash, setting up a championship showdown with Senegal…Read more

BUA Honors S’Eagles With $500,000 Despite Defeat

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has fulfilled his pledged $500,000 reward to Nigeria’s Super Eagles despite the team’s defeat, praising their courage, commitment, and the pride they brought to the nation.

In a goodwill message to the players, Rabiu commended the team’s fighting spirit and determination on the pitch, noting that while the desired result was not achieved, their passion, unity, and resilience resonated deeply with Nigerians at home and abroad…Read more

AFCON: I Don’t Know My Future Yet, Chelle Speaks After S’Eagles Defeat

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has acknowledged that his future with the Super Eagles remains uncertain after their semi-final loss to hosts Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles were eliminated from the tournament following a tense 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco. After 120 minutes of goalless action, neither side could break the deadlock, leaving the outcome to penalties…Read more

AFCON 2025: Chelle Breaks Silence On Super Eagles 4-2 Penalty Defeat

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has candidly explained the factors behind Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco, admitting his side struggled to match their opponents’ level in Wednesday night’s clash.

Nigeria’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title came to an end on Wednesday night as the host nation, Morocco edged the Super Eagles 4–2 on penalties following a tense, goalless 120 minutes…Read more

Osayi-Samuel Slams CAF Over Ghanaian Referee Appointment

Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over the appointment of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi for Nigeria’s AFCON semi-final clash against hosts Morocco.

The Nigerian fullback questioned why a match of such importance was handed to the Ghanaian official, whom he described as having a poor outing. Osayi-Samuel expressed frustration over what he believed were several wrong decisions taken during the game…Read more

AFCON: Ohanaeze Proud Of Eagles

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John AzutaMbata, believes the Super Eagles deserve a pat on the back even if they were unable to advance to the African Nations Cup grand finale.

Azuta-Mbata said: “I am so proud of the team. This is football. You do not win it all. Even the best teams lose games. And do not forget that playing against the host nation comes with a huge burden…Read more