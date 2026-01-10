Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, January 3rd to Saturday, January 1oth, 2025.

Rosenior Begins Chelsea Era With Tricky FA Cup Test At Charlton

Liam Rosenior, the newly appointed Chelsea head coach, will get his first taste of life at Stamford Bridge under intense scrutiny when the Blues travel to face Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round, a fixture carrying clear upset potential.

The weekend marks a pause in Premier League (EPL) action as attention turns to the FA Cup, with several…Read More

Five New Faces Starring At AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations reaches the quarter-final stage this weekend with a series of mouthwatering ties between the continent’s heavyweights. AFP Sport picks out five stars enjoying their first AFCON to look out for in the last eight.

Moroccans were perhaps pinning their hopes of Cup of Nations glory on home soil on skipper Achraf Hakimi. But while the African…Read more

Eagles Desperate To Avenge 2019 Loss As Nigeria, Algeria Clash

Morocco 2025 is set to host a battle steeped in history, emotion and unfinished business as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Algeria’s Fennecs in Saturday’s third quarter-final of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations.

Marrakech, Morocco’s fourth-largest city, will provide the backdrop for a contest many already regard as the pick of the last-eight…Read more

FBI Monitors AFCON Security With World Cup Focus

The Americans’ visit aimed to analyse the security policy adopted by authorities during the Africa Cup of Nations. The focus in this case was to gather information primarily on the control of foreign fan entry and coordination between security agents in the country and foreign police officers operating on site.

The information comes from the Moroccan newspaper Le360. The publication reported that the FBI scheduled…Read More

Some Iconic World Cup Hairstyles Of All-time

From the fin of Becks, to the curls of Carlos, to the holiest of ponytails: Fourfourtwo.com’s Nick Moore waxes lyrical about the most memorable World Cup hairdos

Apparently every male in England had David Beckham’s hair- cut in the summer of 2006: even…Read more

Salah’s Egypt May Struggle In Faceoff With Defending Champions

At first glance, the quarter-final clash between Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire promises fire- works, but a tense and cagey encounter is the more likely outcome when the two African heavyweights meet in Agadir on Saturday.

Neither side has been entirely convincing despite progressing from the group stage unbeaten. Egypt, in particular…Read more

AFCON 2025: Morocco Defeats Cameroon 2–0 To Reach Semi-Finals

The host nation, Morocco, booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-finals with a convincing 2–0 victory over Cameroon in Friday’s quarter-final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Atlas Lions broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Brahim Díaz capitalised on a well-worked set-piece…Read more

AFCON 2025: Ndiaye Strike Sends Senegal Past Mali Into Semi-Finals

Senegal secured a narrow 1–0 victory over Mali in Tangier to advance to the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), on Saturday evening.

The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye found the back of the net, scoring…Read More

Sagamu Residents Urges Anthony Joshua Not To Be Discourage To Visit Home

Residents of Sagamu, Ogun State, have appealed to former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua not to allow the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two of his close associates to distance him from his hometown.

The accident involved a Lexus SUV conveying members of his team, including Sina Ghami and…Read More

Egypt Set For Blockbuster AFCON Quarter-Final Against Cote d’Ivoire

Egypt’s route to the AFCON semi-finals has been locked in for a heavyweight quarter-final against defending champions Cote d’Ivoire. Cote d’Ivoire swept aside Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

The Ivorians’ win was built on an impressive display by Manchester United winger…Read More

Eagles Players Banned From Interviews

Super Eagles players were barred from talking to journalists during their open training yesterday. This was confirmed by the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, in a terse statement.

Efoghe, however, noted that reporters will have a 15-minute of access. According to him, this is due to the events of the past few days, including the bonus row that led to the team’s late…Read more

MTN Nigeria Assures Unwavering Support For Super Eagles

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 reaches a fever pitch in Morocco, with the announcement of its quarterfinal stage, MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has reiterated its commitment to the national team.

The 2025 AFCON roadmap for the national men’s team was paved by the resilience witnessed…Read More

How Akor Adams Is Getting Best Of Osimhen, Lookman

Sevilla striker, Akor Adams, came late into the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations squad, but he has quickly become one of the most important players for the team; his impact has been very clear.

Adams made his Nigeria debut just two months before the tournament started. He was the only player in the starting line-up…Read more

Joshua Pays Tribute To Friends Ghami, Latz

Anthony Joshua, yesterday, paid tribute to close friends Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, who were killed in a car crash in Nigeria, saying he is finding it “tough” to process their deaths.

Ghami and Ayodele died when the vehicle they were in, alongside heavyweight boxer Joshua and another passenger…Read more

FG Persuades Eagles To Travel To Marakech For Algeria Tie, Clears Allowances, Not Bonuses

The Federal Government has stepped in to calm tension in the Super Eagles camp ahead of their quarter-final match against Algeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as the players have agreed to travel to Marrakesh today ahead of the potentially tough tie.

Reports had earlier emerged that players were threatening to boycott the match because they had…Read more