Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 27th to Saturday, January 3rd, 2025.

City, Chelsea Set For Big Premier League Fest At Etihad

The first full Premier League matchweek of 2026 will end with a major showdown on Sunday as Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium.

It is a game that brings together two of the league’s biggest teams, with plenty at stake at both ends of the table. Manchester City go into the match in very strong form and will be confident of extending their dominance over Chelsea… Read more

AFCON 2025: Seven Standout Eagles In Group Stage

Nigeria’s Super Eagles made a strong statement in the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The team won all three matches in Group C and finished with the maximum nine points.

They started with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, followed it up with a hard-fought 3–2 win against Tunisia, and ended the group stage with a convincing 3–1 win over Uganda… Read more

Mali Vs Tunisia: Cagey Clash Looms In Casablanca

A tense and closely fought contest is expected when Mali and Tunisia meet in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

Mali booked their place in the knockout stage after drawing all three of their group matches. The Eagles finished second in Group A behind host nation Morocco… Read more

Arsenal Can Brush Aside Struggling Cherries

Arsenal underlined their title credentials in style on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over challengers Aston Villa, and they will be looking to back that up at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cherries were among the European contenders earlier in the season, but a 10-game winless run means they have dropped into the bottom half of the table… Read more

EPL: Rosenior Leads Race For Chelsea Managerial Position

Chelsea have moved swiftly to begin the search for a new head coach following Enzo Maresca’s departure, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior emerging as the leading candidate for the role.

Maresca, 45, stepped down on Thursday after just one season in charge, amid reports of growing internal tensions with the club’s hierarchy and ownership… Read more

Rumble In Rabat: As High-flying B’Bafana Tangle With Indomitable Lions

South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have shown steady improvement under head coach Hugo Broos and will go into their AFCON round of 16 clash against Cameroon with confidence after an impressive run of results.

The South Africans enjoyed a strong 2025, first sealing qualification for the FIFA World Cup before going on to secure a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations… Read more

Atalanta Welcome Legendary Coach In Roma Visit

Marking the return of a club legend, Atalanta BC will host Roma when the clubs kick off 2026 with a Saturday night contest.

Gian Piero Gasperini heads back to Bergamo for the first time since leaving as La Dea’s most successful manager, but there is no room for sentiment as Serie A’s top-four race heats up… Read more

EPL: Semenyo Set To Feature Against Arsenal As Bournemouth Boss Dismisses Transfer Talk

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that forward Antoine Semenyo will be available for selection when his side takes on Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash, putting to rest speculation surrounding the player’s immediate future.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Iraola made it clear that no agreement has been reached regarding a potential transfer involving the Ghana international… Read more

Eagles Happy To Sacrifice Yuletide For AFCON Glory

Super Eagles players have said they are happy to sacrifice their Christmas and New Year celebrations as they target the Africa Cup of Nations glory in Morocco.

After spending the Christmas celebrations in Morocco, the players will celebrate today, celebrating the dawn of 2026 outside their homes with the players expected to have two training programmes in Fes, the team’s centre in Morocco… Read more

I Try To Adjust To Osimhen’s Partnership – Adams

Super Eagles striker, Akor Adams, has opened up on playing with teammate Victor Osimhen in Eric Chelle’s team amid the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament in Morocco.

The Sevilla star insisted that he tried to adjust his game playing alongside Osimhen in the Super Eagles’ attack at the AFCON. Adams made his debut for Nigeria in their 2-1 victory against Lesotho last October… Read more

Money Rain For Chelle, Eagles, As Team Prepares For Mozambique Battle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, and the team are currently swimming in money as the team prepare for the Round of 16 tie against Mozambique.

According to a source who spoke to our correspondent in Morocco, the coach already received all his salaries to date while also collecting $400 per day as camp allowance since the team resumed camping on December 15, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt… Read more

Ekitike Misses Sitter As Leeds Hold Liverpool At Anfield

Hugo Ekitike missed an open goal as Liverpool and Leeds started 2026 with the first goalless draw of Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfeld.

Jeremie Frimpong’s left-footed strike in the first half was met by Ekitike, who bizarrely ended up heading the ball in the opposite direction when all he had to do was guide it into an open goal. Frimpong had put plenty of power on his shot but, from a yard out, it was harder to miss than score… Read more

Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital After Car Crash

British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has been discharged from the hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends.

The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement, describing him as “heavy-hearted” over the loss of his friends. The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State… Read more

Gabon Govt Suspends Team, Bans Aubameyang

Gabon’s government has suspended the national team, banned striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and sacked coach Thierry Mouyouma after their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mamboula announced the measures after the 3-2 defeat by the Cote d’Ivoire on December 31. Gabon finished bottom of their group in Morocco a f t e r earlier losses to Cameroon and Mozambique, performances Mamboula described as “disgraceful… Read more

Johnson To Join Crystal Palace In £35m Switch From Tottenham

Tottenham forward Brennan Johnson is on the verge of completing a £35 million move to Crystal Palace, with the transfer expected to be finalised once the player completes his medical examinations.

The 24-year-old Wales international is set to become one of Palace’s marquee signings of the season after holding positive talks with manager Oliver Glasner and senior club officials earlier this week… Read more