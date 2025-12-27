Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 20th to Saturday, December 27th, 2025.

AFCON 2025: S’Eagles Captain Reveals Tunisia Game Plan

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that the team is already preparing for their upcoming clash against Tunisia. New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria began their tournament campaign with a 2-1 victory.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the first half when Semi Ajayi rose to meet an Alex Iwobi cross and headed home… Read more

AFCON 2025: Salah Strike Sends Egypt Through Despite Red Card

Egypt claimed their second victory of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought win over South Africa, a result that lifted them to the top of the group standings.

The Pharaohs approached the match with confidence after a 2-1 win in their tournament opener. Needing victory to secure a place in the round of 16, Egypt faced a stern test against a resilient South African side… Read more

EPL Pundit Urges Clubs To Sign Osimhen

Alex Crook has urged Premier League clubs to target Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window, emphasising his potential impact at the highest level.

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan last season after a potential Chelsea move collapsed on deadline day, has been in sensational form… Read more

Pamodzi Slams Politically Motivated NBBF Media Report

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, a leading force in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality, and rights acquisition in Nigeria, has strongly condemned a recent media article that questioned the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) engagement with a major national institution.

The company described the report as ‘myopic, self-serving, and blind to the bigger picture of basketball development… Read more

Palace Vs Spurs: London Hosts Battle Of Strugglers

Two teams struggling for form face off when Crystal Palace host Tottenham on Saturday with a London derby that could have a huge impact on either team’s season.

Tottenham’s home struggles continued as they hosted Liverpool on Saturday, losing 2-1 after Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero were both sent off for Spurs… Read more

Uganda, Tanzania Seek Redemption In Key Match

Uganda and Tanzania will lock horns on Saturday evening in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter, with both sides desperate to revive their campaigns after opening-day defeats.

The match, scheduled for a 5:30pm kick-off on December 27 at the Al-Barid Stadium in Rabat, could prove decisive in shaping their tournament hopes. With no points on the board so far, the stakes are high… Read more

S’Eagles Star, Chukwueze Defends AFCON Amid Calls Of Disrespect

Super Eagles footballer and Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze has passionately defended the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), arguing that the tournament merits the same level of respect as the World Cup and the European Championship amid continued debate over its scheduling.

The Nigeria international insisted that much of the criticism directed at AFCON goes beyond discussion and amounts to a lack of respect for African football… Read more

Osayi Reveals Joy Of Playing Alongside Chukwueze

Nigeria defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has praised teammate Samuel Chukwueze for his impressive display in the Super Eagles’ opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chukwueze came into the tournament in excellent form, having tallied two goals and four assists for Fulham in the Premier League… Read more

AFCON 2025: I Enjoy Partnership With Osimhen – Akor Adams

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has expressed confidence in his partnership with Victor Osimhen, highlighting the strong on-field chemistry that is boosting Nigeria’s attacking threat.

The striker made his third international start alongside Osimhen on Tuesday evening, helping Nigeria secure a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in Fes… Read more Rigobert Song Chooses Mbeumo Over Osimhen, Lookman A former Cameroon captain, Rigobert Song, has sparked widespread debate after releasing a set of surprising player rankings that have left fans and pundits across the football world puzzled. New Telegraph reports that former defender Rigobert Song has ignited widespread debate across the continent with his latest comments… Read more

Misfiring Gunners Can Edge Brighton

Arsenal may sit top of the Premier League at Christmas, but recent performances suggest the Gunners are not firing on all cylinders, particularly in attack.

While they remain defensively sound, a lack of fluency in the final third has allowed Manchester City to close the gap to just two points, and Mikel Arteta will be keen to see a sharper edge return as Brighton visit the Emirates…Read more

Chelsea Face Rampant Villans

Aston Villa head to Stamford Bridge in devastating form after extending their winning streak to ten matches in all competitions with a 2–1 home victory over Manchester United.

That result has firmly established Unai Emery’s side as genuine dark horses in the Premier League title race. Villa’s surge began after a 2–0 defeat to Liverpool at the start of November… Read more

Eagles Relish Tanzania Win, Grateful To FG

It was a good start for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as they defeated the Tafia Stars of Tanzania 2-1 with goals from Semi Ajayi and Ademola Lookman securing the win for Nigeria with Charles M’Mbombwa scoring the Tanzania goal of the game.

There was a motivation for the team just before the game when the Nigeria Football Federation and the National Sports Commission delivered the Federal Government’s message to the team and the awarding of gifts to the players… Read more

Senegal, DR Congo Battle For Knockout Spot

A place in the Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase will be at stake this Saturday afternoon when Senegal host Congo DR in a decisive Group encounter.

With both sides already recording victories in their opening matches, the clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the group stage… Read more

Reds To Make Light Work Of Woeful Wolves

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and Tottenham have steadied the ship for Liverpool after a turbulent time in the Premier League, and the resurgent Reds should have few concerns brushing aside rock-bottom Wolves.

Arne Slot’s side had won only two of their ten Premier League matches prior to those successes, but it would be a big surprise were they to falter against a Wolves side that has taken only two points from their 17 outings and looks destined for relegation… Read more