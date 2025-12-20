Top 15 Weekly Sports News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Sports news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, December 13th to Saturday, December 20th, 2025.

Davido Headlines Powerhouse Concert In Morocco Ahead Of AFCON Kick-off

Morocco will set a vibrant cultural tone for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a blockbuster music concert headlined by global stars Davido and French Montana, just one day before the tournament officially begins.

New Telegraph reports that the high-profile show is scheduled for Saturday, December 20, at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone in Rabat, with performances starting from 6:00 p.m. local time… Read more

AFCON 2025: Ndidi Confident As Super Eagles Gear Up

Nigeria’s captain-designate, Wilfred Ndidi, has said the Super Eagles are fully prepared and eager to kick off the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after weeks of training and anticipation.

The waiting is over for Ndidi. Nigeria’s captain-designate says the Super Eagles are focused and ready to kick off AFCON 2025, exuding confidence after weeks of preparation… Read more

How FIFA, CAF Influenced Nigeria’s World Cup Spot – Journalist

Veteran African football journalist Thomas Kwenaite has hinted that influential FIFA figures might be backing Nigeria’s bid for the 2026 World Cup, pointing to recent eligibility controversies involving their rivals.

New Telegraph reports that the speculation comes amid a string of incidents where Nigeria has questioned the eligibility of players from rival teams… Read more

Defending Champions, Cote D’Ivoire, Cameroon Light Up Group Of Death

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has produced one of the most intriguing pools of the tournament: Group F, widely referred to as the “Group of Death.”

Packed with champions, continental heavyweights, unpredictable challengers, and ambitious underdogs, this group will test every team’s skill, stamina, and mental strength… Read more

2026 W’Cup: NFF, Super Eagles To Miss ₦15.7bn Largesse

Following the failure of the Super Eagles to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the football team will suffer a major financial setback.

FIFA has announced a record-breaking prize pool for the World Cup, raising the financial stakes of the tournament to unprecedented levels... Read more

Group D Promises Drama As Champions, Challengers, Underdogs Collide

Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco brings together a mix of experienced champions, ambitious challengers, and determined underdogs.

Senegal, the former champions, lead the group, while DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana arrive with different goals but equal determination to make an impact… Read more

AFCON 2025: Mikel Obi Urges Positivity Amid Chelle’s Unpaid Wages

John Mikel Obi has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Nigerian Football Federation’s unpaid wages to Eric Chelle.

Last week, reports emerged that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has yet to pay the salary of the Super Eagles’ head coach… Read more

Group E: Tradition, Ambition And Underdogs Dream

Group E of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco brings together four very different teams, each with its own story and ambition.

Algeria and Burkina Faso enter as the group favourites, Equatorial Guinea lurk as a dangerous outsider, and Sudan aim to re- kindle past glory… Read more

Fernandes Gives Reasons For His Risk-Taking Approach

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has finally addressed why he embraces risk on the pitch while responding to criticism that his pass completion rate is too low for a midfielder.

The 31-year-old Portugal international has been a talisman for the Red Devils this season, continuing a consistent trend in his Old Trafford career, with five goals and seven assists so far… Read more

FIFA Slams Malaysia With 3-0 Losses For Fielding Seven Ineligible Players – Is DR Congo Next?

FIFA has imposed severe sanctions, an automatic 3-0 losses for matches involving ineligible players, bans for seven individuals, and fines exceeding $450,000—punishments that could severely impact the nation’s football ambitions.

FIFA’s decision makes it clear that eligibility rules will be strictly enforced, regardless of the teams or players involved… Read more

Fixture Congestion Grows For Palace After Disappointing Result

After playing two matches in just 48 hours, Crystal Palace now face an even tougher challenge, with a two-legged playoff standing between them and their hopes of European qualification.

Thursday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Finnish champions KuPS left Crystal Palace outside the automatic last-16 places in the Conference League, Europe’s third-tier competition… Read more

Stylish Eagles Land In Morocco

The Super Eagles have arrived in Fes, Morocco, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the official start of Nigeria’s campaign at the tournament.

The team departed from Cairo earlier today aboard a chartered flight and headed straight to their group base in Fes, where they will play their opening match of the competition against Tanzania on Tuesday evening… Read more

Mikel Blasts NFF Over Poor AFCON Preparations

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has again criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over what he described as a disappointing build-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Mikel said he is unhappy that old problems are still following the national team, despite recent failures, including Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup… Read more

Niger Delta Games Organisers Condole Bayelsa Govt On Late Deputy Gov

Organisers of the Niger Delta Games, Dunamis-Icon, have commiserated with the government and people of Bayelsa State on the demise of the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a condolence message signed by the Managing Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo KSM, and physically delivered by its Project Director, Mr Fred Edoreh, through the State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Daniel Igali, at the Yenogoa Sports complex on Wednesday, Ikpokpo stated that the demise of the Deputy Governor is not only a loss to his immediate family and the government of Bayelsa State, but to the Niger Delta and nationwide sports… Read moreb

AFCON 2026: Osimhen’s Arrival Completes S’Eagles As Preparations Hit Full Gear

The Super Eagles’ training base in Cairo reached full capacity on Wednesday night with the arrival of star striker Victor Osimhen, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s build-up to the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen touched down at about 9:45 p.m. Nigerian time (10:45 p.m. local time), becoming the final member of the 28-man squad invited for the continental tournament scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026… Read more