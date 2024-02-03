Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 29 to Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Semifinal Ticket, Boost To Nigerians – Duke Udi

Ex-international, Duke Udi, has described the victory and qualification of the Super Eagles to the semifinal stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire as a boost to the citizens of the country.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former midfielder said that the situation in the country, especially the hardship and security issues, it is good… Read more

Oshoala Leaves Barcelona For US Club

CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala has left FC Barcelona Femini in Spain to join Bay FC, a team in the US National Women’s League. Barcelona announced her departure on Thursday, stating that an agreement had been reached between the two clubs for the transfer of the Nigerian striker.

Oshoala’s contract with Barcelona was set to end on 30 June 2024. Barcelona thanked… Read more

AFCON 2023: Lookman Breaks Record As Eagles Fly Past Angola Into Semis

Nigeria secured a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Angola at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Friday night.

Both the Eagles and Ademola Lookman who netted the decisive goal created history, marking their progression past the quarterfinal stage for the first time since 2019.

The victory also made Nigeria the country with the highest appearance… Read more

AFCON 2023: FG, Obaseki Salute Victorious Eagles

The Federal Government on Fri- day said the victory of Nigeria’s Super Eagles over their Angolan counterparts in the quarter-final match of the ongoing African Nations Cup competition, has gladdened the hearts of Nigerians across the world.

Idris who described the Eagle’s performance as “gladiatorial”, commended the team’s fighting spirit. “With a performance like today’s, Nigerians look forward… Read more

AFCON 2023: I’ve Taken Too Much Vaccine Against Criticism – Peseiro

Coach Jose Peseiro of the Super Eagles has said that he is unaffected by the criticism he receives from football supporters in Nigeria.

Ever since taking over as coach of the Super Eagles two years ago, Peseiro has not inspired much confidence; during his tenure, the squad… Read more

EPL: Guardiola Reacts To Klopp’s Liverpool Exit

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, has reacted to the news that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the campaign.When the German departs Liverpool, Guardiola claimed he will “sleep a little bit easier,” adding… Read more

AFCON 2023: NFF Confirms Nwabali’s Availability For Nigeria Vs Angola Match

Babafemi Raji, the Super Eagles’ media officer, has verified that Stanley Nwabali is well enough to be included in Nigeria’s matchday roster for their 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal matchup with Angola on Friday (today).

Since taking Francis Uzoho’s spot in the starting lineup… Read more

Ajax Turn Down N’Forest Bid For Chuba Akpom

Premier League struggling team, Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a deal for Ajax striker, Chuba Akpom, but Ajax turned it down.

The 28-year-old’s spectacular 2022–23 campaign earned him a big move… Read more

Peseiro Goes Tough On Eagles, Bans Female Visitors

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, is taking a firm stance on discipline as the team aims for a fourth African Cup of Nations, (AFCON), title, warning players that breaking camp rules will result in expulsion. Peseiro has set strict guidelines, including punctuality for team meetings, a ban on answering phone calls during meetings, adherence to a team curfew with a bedtime of 11 pm, and a prohibition on entertaining female visitors.

To enforce these measures, the players are isolated on the fourth floor of the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan, with the team’s chief security… Read more

AFCON 2023: Osimhen, Others Tests Negative To Drugs

Three Super Eagles of Nigeria players at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have tested negative for drugs.

New Telegraph reports that Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong… Read more

AFCON: Host Countries Confirmed For 2025/2027 Tournament

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) host nations for the upcoming two tournaments have been announced.

Morocco is set to host the 2025 tournament for the second time… Read more

AFCON 2023: We’ve Yet To Reach Our Best – Lookman

Ademola Lookman, an attacker for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has claimed that the team hasn’t performed at its best in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles’ chances of winning the 2023 AFCON were viewed with some scepticism… Read more

Transfer: Sutton Urges Osimhen To Snub Blues For Arsenal

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria has received encouragement from former Chelsea and England attacker, Chris Sutton to choose Arsenal over Mauricio Pochetino’s team.

Osimhen, 25, has made a name for himself in Europe’s top leagues… Read more

Guardiola Showers Praises On Alvarez

Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Julian Alvarez’s “extraordinary” performance after the striker’s brace inspired Manchester City‘s 3-1 win over Burnley.

Alvarez, celebrating his 24th birthday, scored twice in the first half before Rodri’s goal sealed… Read more

Transfer: Madrid Rules Out Late Move For Varane

There are strong indications that Real Madrid has no intention to sign Raphael Varane from Manchester United before the transfer window closes.

Due to severe knee injuries, Los Blancos are currently without the services of two… Read more