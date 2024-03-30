Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 25 to Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Klopp Reacts As Alonso Confirms Next Move

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the decision of Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season.

Alonso was seen as a replacement for Klopp… Read more

Napoli Will Struggle Without Osimhen – Ravanell

Former Juventus striker, Fabrizio Ravanelli has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen and claimed it will be difficult for Napoli to find a replacement for the Nigerian. Osimhen played a crucial role in Napoli’s Scudetto success last season.

The 25-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances to help… Read more

Man City To Miss Seven Players In Arsenal Cracker

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, could be without seven key players for their clash against Arsenal. Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Kyle Walker picked up injuries during their time away with their international team.

The trio join Ederson, Kevin de Bruyne… Read more

EPL: Man City Star Doubtful For Arsenal Clash

Manuel Akanji, a defender for Manchester City, is doubtful for this weekend’s Premier League encounter against Arsenal due to an injury he sustained while playing for Switzerland internationally.

The knock will keep the 28-year-old from playing for his country in their friendly… Read more

Rodri vs Rice: Battle Of Midfield Magicians As Man City, Arsenal Clash

The Premier League title race is heating up as Manchester City faces Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday.

The focus is on a crucial midfield battle between Rodri and Declan Rice, which could determine the… Read more

Amusan, Nwachukwu Join Team Visa As Global Brand Ambassador

Visa, the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olym- pic and Paralympic Games, recently unveiled Nigerian track and field athletes, Tobi Amusan, and Goodness Nwachukwu as part of its diverse roster of Team Visa athletes ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

This addition brings the list of Team Visa athletes… Read more

EPL: Alonso Snubs Liverpool As Klopp Replacement Revealed

Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen has reportedly snubbed the opportunity to take over for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Alonso has also decided to stay with Leverkusen for an… Read more

EPL: Brentford’s Onyeka Available To Face Man United

Frank Onyeka, a star for Brentford has announced his availability to play against Manchester United on Saturday, March 30.

Due to a family issue, Onyeka departed Nigeria’s camp following… Read more

CAF Announces Dates For Champions League, Confederation Cup Finals

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that this season’s Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will be played in a home-and-away format.

According to the organisers, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will take place on different days in May… Read more

Don’t Judge Finidi With Mali Friendly – Adepoju

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju, believes that the interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has done well enough to be named the permanent coach of the team.

Finidi George was made the interim coach of the Super Eagles after coach Jose Peseiro’s contract with… Read more

Djokovic Parts From Coach Ivanisevic

World number one Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic. Former Wimbledon champion, Ivanisevic, became Djokovic’s main coach in March 2022, having worked with him alongside long-time mentor Marian Vajda since 2018.

Serb Djokovic has won a joint-record 24 Grand Slam singles… Read more

Simon Ruled Out Of Season Due To Injury

French Ligue 1 club Nantes have officially revealed that Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has been ruled out of the season following an injury he sustained in Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday, Soccernet.ng reports.

Simon was one of the senior players called up to the national team camp for the… Read more

D’Tigress To Defend Afrobasket Title In Côte D’ivoire

The D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, will be defending their title at the AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, next year.

The announcement was made during the first Central Board meeting… Read more

Messi Speaks On Retirement Plans

Argentine football star, Lionel Messi has recently shared insights into his retirement plans.

Speaking in an interview on the Big Time Podcast, Messi offered glimpses into his… Read more

I Want To Win AFCON Like Keshi But Not Desperate For Eagles Job –Finidi

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of the late Stephen Keshi and lead the Nigerian national team to the African Cup of Nations title.

However, he is not desperate to land the… Read more